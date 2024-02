The Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass is officially available for players to purchase. After downloading the latest update, Overwatch players can finally get their hands on the latest set of hero skins, highlight intros, player icons, sprays, and the highly coveted Mythic skin, among other items.

Costing 1000 Overwatch coins ($10), the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass contains a series of incredible cosmetics that can be used in-game. While the premium version of the Season 9 Battle Pass does pack a punch, players can also enjoy some of its perks without purchasing it.

Below are all the free and premium rewards players can find in the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass.

All rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass

Purchase Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass to get all rewards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Free highlights

1500 Credits

Shadowchild Illari skin (Epic)

Endless Sight Widowmaker skin (Epic)

Paid highlights

2000 Credits (Including free Credits)

Ancient Caller Moira Mythic skin

Tiers 1-10

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass Tiers 1-10 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 1 (Premium)

+20% XP All Season

Survivor: 76 Soldier: 76 skin (Legendary)

Survivor 76 player icon (Rare)

Tier 2 (Free)

Eye of Fear player icon (Rare)

100 Credits

Tier 3 (Premium)

Don't Be Creepy voice line (D.Va)

Tier 4 (Premium)

Wanted highlight intro (Ashe)

Tier 5 (Free)

Axed victory pose (Sojourn)

100 Credits

Tier 6 (Premium)

Tentamari spray (Common)

Tier 7 (Premium)

Cosmic Codex name card (Rare)

Tier 8 (Free)

Menacing Roadhog emote (Epic)

Tier 9 (Premium)

Go Gentle voice line (Baptiste)

Tier 10 (Free)

Shadowchild Illari skin (Epic)

Tiers 11-20

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass Tiers 11-20 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 11 (Premium)

Donuts victory pose (Kiriko)

Tier 12 (Premium)

Cosmic Codex souvenir

Tier 13 (Free)

Survivor:76 spray (Common)

100 Credits

Tier 14 (Premium)

Endless Sight player icon (Widowmaker)

Tier 15 (Free)

Cosmic Skyline name card (Rare)

100 Credits

Tier 16 (Premium)

The Underworld voice line (Kiriko)

Tier 17 (Premium)

Cutethulhu weapon charm (Epic)

Tier 18 (Free)

Ravager's Gaze spray (Common)

Tier 19 (Premium)

Rikimaru Ramen player icon (Bastion)

100 Credits

Tier 20 (Premium)

Rikimaru Ramen Bastion skin (Legendary)

Tiers 21-30

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass Tiers 21-30 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 21 (Premium)

Back to Business highlight intro (Winston)

Tier 22 (Free)

With the Shadows voice line (Genji)

100 Credits

Tier 23 (Premium)

Tentacle Horror spray (Torbjorn)

Tier 24 (Premium)

Horror Hog player icon (Roadhog)

Tier 25 (Free)

Challenge victory pose (Brigitte)

100 Credits

Tier 26 (Premium)

Fish Cake weapon charm (Epic)

Tier 27 (Premium)

Tentacle Horror name card (Rare)

Tier 28 (Free)

Pity the Man voice line (Mauga)

Tier 29 (Premium)

Pickled Ravager souvenir (Epic)

Tier 30 (Premium)

Tentacle Horror Torbjorn skin (Legendary)

Tiers 31-40

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass Tiers 31-40 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 31 (Free)

Spider Friend victory pose (Widowmaker)

Tier 32 (Premium)

Horror Hog spray (Roadhog)

100 Credits

Tier 33 (Free)

To Be Killed voice line (Reaper)

Tier 34 (Premium)

Harbinger name card (Rare)

Tier 35 (Free)

Eldritch Sigil spray (Common)

100 Credits

Tier 36 (Premium)

Cymbal Ape souvenir (Epic)

Tier 37 (Free)

Shadowchild player icon (Illari)

100 Credits

Tier 38 (Premium)

Rise and Sink voice line (Sigma)

Tier 39 (Free)

Sonic Reload highlight intro (Lucio)

Tier 40 (Premium)

Cursed Seer Mei Skin (Epic)

Tiers 41-50

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass Tiers 41-50 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 41 (Premium)

Warm Ups emote (Tracer)

Tier 42 (Free)

Monstermon spray (Common)

100 Credits

Tier 43 (Premium)

Take a Knee victory pose (Soldier:76)

Tier 44 (Premium)

Get Lost voice line (Ashe)

Tier 45 (Free)

Tentamari weapon charm (Epic)

100 Credits

Tier 46 (Premium)

Rikimaru Ramen name card (Rare)

Tier 47 (Premium)

Stained Glass Caller spray (Moira)

Tier 48 (Free)

Tentacle Horror player icon (Torbjorn)

Tier 49 (Premium)

So Misguided voice line (Symmetra)

Tier 50 (Premium)

Horror Hog Roadhog skin (Legendary)

Tiers 51-60

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass Tiers 51-60 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 51 (Premium)

Flail Tricks emote (Brigitte)

Tier 52 (Free)

Ringmaster's Hat spray (Winston)

100 Credits

Tier 53 (Premium)

Flex victory pose (Doomfist)

Tier 54 (Premium)

Out For Blood voice line (Widowmaker)

Tier 55 (Free)

Circus Monkey souvenir (Epic)

100 Credits

Tier 56 (Premium)

Ringmaster player icon (Winston)

Tier 57 (Free)

Codex Page spray (Moira)

Tier 58 (Premium)

Circus Tent name card (Rare)

Tier 59 (Premium)

Guardian and Gateway voice line (Ramattra)

Tier 60 (Premium)

Ringmaster Winston skin (Legendary)

Tiers 61-70

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass Tiers 61-70 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 61 (Premium)

Capability highlight intro (Ramattra)

Tier 62 (Free)

Can This Be Real voice line (Sigma)

Tier 63 (Premium)

Salty Ramen spray (Bastion)

Tier 64 (Free)

Cursed Code name card (Rare)

100 Credits

Tier 65 (Premium)

Have a Seat victory pose (Illari)

Tier 66 (Free)

Master your Fear voice line (Moira)

Tier 67 (Premium)

Circus Elephant weapon charm (Epic)

100 Credits

Tier 68 (Free)

Cursed Eye souvenir (Epic)

Tier 69 (Premium)

Ringmaster spray (Winston)

100 Credits

Tier 70 (Free)

Endless Sight Widowmaker skin (Epic)

Tiers 71-80

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass Tiers 71-80 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 71 (Premium)

Monstermon weapon charm (Epic)

Tier 72 (Premium)

Lamplight player icon (Rare)

Tier 73 (Free)

Seer's Candelight spray (Common)

100 Credits

Tier 74 (Premium)

Ancient Caller name card (Rare)

Tier 75 (Free)

Cursed Seer player icon (Mei)

100 Credits

Tier 76 (Premium)

Pathetic Creation voice line (Moira)

Tier 77 (Free)

Crossed Arms victory pose (Mauga)

Tier 78 (Premium)

Ganymede's Noodles Spray (Bastion)

100 Credits

Tier 79 (Free)

Tutting emote (Pharah)

Tier 80 (Premium)

Ancient Caller Moira skin (Mythic)

Ancient Caller player icon (Moira)

Ancient Caller spray (Moira)

Tiers 85-200

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass Tiers 85-200 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 85 (Free)

Betrayer player title (Prestige)

Tier 95 (Free)

Haunted Shadow player title (Prestige)

Tier 105 (Free)

Monstrosity player title (Prestige)

Tier 115 (Free)

Blighted Eye player title (Prestige)

Tier 125 (Free)

Cosmic Being player title (Prestige)

Tier 155 (Free)

Chaos Bringer player title (Prestige)

Tier 175 (Free)

Ancient One player title (Prestige)

Tier 200 (Free)

Eldritch Nightmare player title (Prestige)

