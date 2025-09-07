All new content in the upcoming Solo Leveling Arise September 2025 update

Netmarble released new Solo Leveling Arise Developer Notes, The Monarch of Steel Valtair, on September 5, 2025. The developers provided a sneak peek at the fresh content arriving via the September 2025 update. There will be a Hidden Story chapter, where players can challenge a new Boss. They will also be able to acquire and use a new Shadow in their squads and play a new game mode.

Netmarble will also make improvements to some features in the forthcoming September 2025 update. This article provides detailed information revealed in the latest Developer Notes.

Details of new Solo Leveling Arise content arriving via the September 2025 update

Here are the details of all new content arriving via the Solo Leveling Arise September 2025 update:

1) New Hidden Story and Boss

The Monarch of Steel, Valtair (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will add a new Hidden Story in the Solo Leveling Arise September 2025 update. Players can challenge a new main Boss in the fresh story: The Monarch of Steel, Valtair. He is adept at controlling any being that uses Mana with his magic threads.

Additionally, the developers will expand the max Sung Jinwoo level and add a new Job catered to the upcoming Hidden Story.

2) New Shadow

New Shadow, Jima (Image via Netmarble)

The new SLA Shadow arriving in September 2025 is Jima. His Leader skill boosts Attack Power, exponentially increasing the team’s damage. It also increases Shield Gain, ensuring the team’s survivability.

3) New game mode, Training

Training game mode (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will add a new Training game mode in the Solo Leveling Arise September 2025 update. Players can test their strategy and character builds against custom enemies. It will be available for both Hunter and Sung Jinwoo modes. The game mode boasts four features, as listed below:

Combo Guide: It displays recommended skill combos that players can practice freely.

It displays recommended skill combos that players can practice freely. Performance Check: It lets players check their combat power with the ‘damage meter’ and ‘stopwatch’ features.

It lets players check their combat power with the ‘damage meter’ and ‘stopwatch’ features. Quality of Life Features: Players can use the ‘reset button’ and ‘saved Preset recall.’

Players can use the ‘reset button’ and ‘saved Preset recall.’ Opponent Settings: Players can train with a Monster AI or create custom foes with various options.

4) Simulation Gate and Guild Boss game mode adjustments

Netmarble has adjusted the entry system for the Simulation Gate game mode. There will be two modes: Practice and Battle (working title). The former won’t consume any tickets, letting players test their strategies, team compositions, and builds. After fleshing out strategies, they can play the Battle mode, which costs tickets.

The developers will also update the Guild Boss content and Shop. Players won’t have to manually submit scores after completing a run. The system will automatically record the best score one receives. One can also do free retries and resets if not satisfied with their current run.

Netmarble will also add Guild-exclusive Artifacts and increase the supply of Guild Coins in the Guild Shop.

5) Other improvements

In addition to the above, Netmarble will make improvements to the Solo Leveling Arise Gates, Preset feature, Artifact systems, and more. Here are the details:

Improvements to the Gates

Netmarble will increase the appearance and rewards of the Special Gates. Players can receive increased Gold, EXP, Weapon Enhancement Gear, and Marks of Time by clearing a Gate.

Improvements to the Preset

Netmarble will add a new ‘overwrite’ function in the Preset management menu. Players will also be able to use the auto-equip Sung Jinwoo’s skills and Blessing Stones in the Preset menu.

Improvements to the Artifact system

Netmarble will make the Artifact Modification a permanent feature. Players will also be able to select multiple options while applying Enhancements.

Improvements to the Interface

Netmarble will add expandable tabs for Solo Leveling Arise weapons and hunter lists. The developers have also added Advancement notifications for weapons.

Furthermore, players will be able to view Enhancement levels in the Armory menu. While leveling up Hunter Pass by completing multiple missions at once, the system will take players directly to the reward page.

Lastly, Netmarble has added an option to switch between the interface and damage display during in-game battles.

Other quality-of-life improvements and fixes

Here are the QoL improvements and fixes for the upcoming Solo Leveling Arise September 2025 update:

The developers will add the Auto-play function to the tutorial.

There will be a new growth guide system based on players' current Battle Tier.

Subscription users will have access to the Instant mining completion function.

Players can view Hunter Origins through the pop-up interface while additional resources are being downloaded.

Netmarble will fix the issue where bosses become invisible or invincible in specific chapters.

That concludes the upcoming content in the Solo Leveling Arise September 2025 update.

