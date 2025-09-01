Into The Unjust update will introduce four new Terminids in Helldivers 2 (that we know of. These Gloom-mutated variations come with tricks up their exoskeletons that will make your skin crawl (only if you're a traitor, that is). As the forces of Super Earth push deeper into the Gloom and dive onto Hive Worlds, they will encounter this new Terminid threat.

This new subterranean species of Terminid Warriors, Bile Spewers, and Chargers will burrow underground and begin moving toward prey. Once in proximity, they will erupt from the ground and attack. They choose an undemocratic approach, rather than face Helldivers head-first. On that note, here's what you need to know about this new threat in Helldivers 2.

List of all new Terminids in Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust update

Dragonroach

Dragonroach (Image via Sony)

Starting with the largest, this oversized affront circles its would-be prey, swooping down intermittently to bespew them with air-combustible acid. A spineless tactic befitting an exoskeletal monstrosity. Be sure to prioritize taking down this beast before it can do too much damage to any equipment on the ground. The FAF-14 Spear will likely be the best choice against this flying beast.

Rupture Charger

Rupture Charger (Image via Sony)

Unlike the regular Chargers in Helldivers 2 (that somehow tiptoe to their target), when this armoured beast senses the presence of Liberty, it buries itself underground to escape its light and righteousness.

Its Charger instincts compel it to tunnel through the ground at high speeds, cowardly emerging to attack those who represent the Liberty that blinds it so. It's advised that you be ever vigilant and keep a G-123 Thermite at the ready to throw at it or fire off a round from GR-8 Recoilless Rifle and/or the MLS-4X Commando.

Rupture Warrior

Rupture Warrior (Image via Sony)

A product of Gloom-induced mutation, the Rupture Warrior has lost the UV-insulating chitin layer. Without this protection, its internal organs are at risk from solar radiation damage, and hence it enjoys its days hiding underground (in shame).

Captured specimens prefer burrowing to open-air movement. Remember to shoot off a few rounds at them as soon as they surface to attack. Don't hesitate to spray bullets until it stops moving. Consider using fire to prolong its misery while it burns from the inside out.

Rupture Spewer

Rupture Spewer (Image via Sony)

The foul Rupture Spewer bursts from the ground only to spew (in bursts) its undemocratic pestilence on the innocent. Once its job is done, it returns to its dark warrens, where it is believed to consume its own dead to generate more of its corrosive acid. Make sure it doesn't get a chance to rear its ugly head a second time. The SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary is an excellent choice for the job.

That's about everything you need to know about the new Terminids that you'll encounter on Hive Worlds in Helldivers 2. Remember to stay alert, stay vigilant, and most importantly, stay locked and loaded!

The aforementioned creatures are not the only horrors lurking in the Gloom. There's something out there, much larger than a Dragonroach, and far more deadlier than we can imagine. Proceed with caution, and spread Managed Democracy with extreme prejudice.

