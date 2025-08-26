Helldivers 2 announces Into the Unjust update: Release date and what to expect

With Helldivers 2 now available on Xbox, the game has announced another major update called "Into the Unjust," and it's coming sooner than expected. The upcoming update will finally allow players to discover what lies beyond the Gloom and what makes up the place. From mutant Terminids to a flying monster, there are also new obstacles as you explore the secrets of the Gloom after the "Into the Unjust" update in Helldivers 2.

This article contains all the information you need to know about the update. Read on to learn more.

Helldivers 2 "Into the Unjust" update release date

Helldivers 2 "Into the Unjust" will officially release on September 2, and as the game is now available on Xbox, players on PC, PS5, and Xbox will be able to get the update and dive in the moment it goes live. While we don't have the exact time of the update, based on previous trends, we can expect it to go live at around 1 AM PT.

What to expect from the "Into the Unjust" update in Helldivers 2

As mentioned earlier, this update will finally push players to uncover the secret behind the Gloom Shroud in the Hive Worlds. If you don't know what the Gloom Shroud is, it's the mysterious fog in the Hive Worlds where monsters lurk in the dark.

Dragonroach in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Gaming Studios)

If you are wondering what exactly to expect as you explore the Gloom, we've got you covered. Here are the key aspects of the "Into the Unjust" update that players will explore in Helldivers 2:

You'll explore cave tunnels within the Gloom completely infested with Hive Lung .

. As you move forward, you'll encounter monsters from both beneath the surface and above you.

Keep in mind that, inside the cave tunnel, the Super Destroyer won't be of much help. Hence, you'll have to rely on yourself and your teammates.

According to the official blog, there will be new subterranean species of Terminid Warriors, Bile Spewers, and Chargers .

. There will also be mutated Terminids. One of them is the Dragonroach, a flying monster that will create chaos.

Your main goal in the "Into the Unjust" update in Helldivers 2

While liberating the Hive Worlds, players will face various challenges alongside fighting the monsters. One of them is defending a mobile oil rig from all the creatures infesting the map.

Mobile Oil Rig in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Gaming Studio)

The other is beneath the ground. Here, your primary objective is to locate the Hive Lung and destroy it before it spreads further. These are the two main objectives that players will have to complete. There will also be secondary objectives as you continue your fight to liberate the Hive Worlds.

