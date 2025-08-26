Helldivers 2 request 2 error 0 status 504: Possible fixes and reasons

Helldivers 2 request 2 error 0 status 504 has become an issue for many players lately. Instead of jumping straight into co-op chaos, many are stuck looking at this error screen. It usually indicates a gateway timeout, meaning the game client is trying to reach the servers but isn’t receiving a proper response in time. In simple terms, the title and server are failing to sync, and the player ends up locked out.

Ad

With that in mind, let’s break down why this Helldivers 2 request 2 error 0 status 504 happens and how to fix it.

Note: This guide provides real-time workarounds; they're not guaranteed fixes, and results may vary.

Helldivers 2 request 2 error 0 status 504: Why it happens and how to fix it, explored

Gameplay glimpse from Helldivers 2 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Why does the Helldivers 2 request 2 error 0 status 504 happen?

Ad

Trending

A 504 error in Helldivers 2 can have a few causes. Typically, it has to do with issues on the server side, either because the game is going through maintenance or the servers are just overloaded.

However, at times, the issues are not on the developer's end; network conflicts at home can sometimes block the title from connecting fully, to the point of causing a 504 error. Firewalls, VPNs, and proxies can conflict with the game connecting properly. On top of that, an unstable internet line or a faulty router can trigger the timeout too.

Ad

Finally, client-side hiccups like corrupted files, outdated patches, or a broken Steam cache may also cause the issue.

Also read: Helldivers 2 x HALO ODST collab: Weapons, Armor Sets, Patterns, and more

How to fix Helldivers 2 request 2 error 0 status 504

Here are a few methods you can use to possibly deal with the Helldivers 2 request 2 error 0 status 504:

1) Server & game fixes

When a 504 error shows up in Helldivers 2, the first move is usually to just wait it out since it often means the servers timed out and might stabilize within five to 10 minutes.

Ad

If the issue sticks around, a full restart can help close the game completely. Rebooting your PC and then launching again can clear out temporary handshake problems that block the connection.

2) Network fixes

Flushing DNS (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

If waiting and restarting don’t fix the 504 error, the next step is checking your network setup.

Ad

Flush DNS cache

Open Command Prompt (Admin) > type ipconfig /flushdns > hit Enter > restart your PC.

Reset network settings

Run these in Command Prompt (Admin):

netsh winsock reset

netsh int ip reset all

netsh winhttp reset proxy

Restart again after running them. We also recommend disabling any VPN or proxy since they can interfere with server handshakes and double-checking that Helldivers 2 isn’t being blocked by Windows Firewall or your antivirus.

Read more: Helldivers 2 server status on Xbox: Is it working right now?

Ad

3) Game & Steam fixes

On the Steam side, a few quick checks can rule out corrupted or outdated files. Start by verifying Helldivers 2 through Steam by right-clicking on the title, going to Properties > Local Files, and selecting Verify integrity of game files. This will replace anything broken or missing.

You can also clear the Steam download cache under Settings > Downloads, which helps if updates or installs keep stalling. Finally, always make sure the game itself is up to date since the developers frequently push out hotfixes to address server and stability issues.

Ad

Check out: How to increase the Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.