How to increase the Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2

The Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2 can change the way a weapon feels during gameplay. It is one of the key stats players should consider when customizing their loadout, as it directly affects elements like bullet spread, recoil, and damage output.
This article explains how players can increase the Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2.
How to improve Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2
The Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2 determines how quickly a weapon's reticle realigns to the center of the screen after the player moves their camera.
Ergonomics reflects a weapon’s responsiveness and handling. A high Ergonomics percentage makes a weapon feel lighter and snappier, making it easier to aim and track moving enemies, such as Predator Strain Terminids.
On the other hand, if a weapon has a lower Ergonomics score, it will feel more sluggish. The slow-moving reticle can make tracking fast-moving targets difficult. Maintaining a high Ergonomics stat is recommended, especially during close-range encounters.
The first way to increase the Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2 is to use the Peak Physique armor. This armor assists in weapon handling while also boosting melee attack damage.
It’s important to note that Peak Physique is exclusive to select Superstore armor sets and those from the Viper Commandos Warbond.
An alternative way to increase the Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2 is by tweaking weapon attachments. Players can fine-tune their attachments using the weapon customization system. They should ideally choose attachments with high Ergonomics. Generally, lighter attachments offer better Ergonomics compared to heavier ones.
Players can also remove default sights, such as flashlight and laser combos, to slightly enhance the Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2. However, attachment choices should be made carefully, as this method is only viable for close-range weapons like ARs and SMGs. Long-range weapons, such as DMRs and snipers, are best paired with the Peak Physique armor perk.
