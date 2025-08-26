Helldivers 2 not working on Xbox: Possible fixes and reasons

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Aug 26, 2025 10:57 GMT
Possible fixes and reasons explored for Helldivers 2 not working on Xbox (Image via Sony)
Helldivers 2 was recently added to Xbox Series X|S, but some players may encounter issues with the game not working. This can be frustrating and may occur due to several reasons. If the problem is on your end, you can try a few workarounds to resolve it. However, if it is caused by server issues, the only option is to wait until the servers are back online.

In this article, we will provide a few effective workarounds to fix the Helldivers 2 not working issue on Xbox.

Note: The potential solutions mentioned in this article are not guaranteed to work for every user.

How to fix Helldivers 2 not working on Xbox issue

If you are experiencing issues with Helldivers 2 not working on Xbox, here are a few fixes you can try:

1) Restart your console

Sometimes, the simplest solution can work wonders. If the game is not launching or responding, perform a full restart of your Xbox. Temporary glitches or cached data can prevent the game from running properly. Restarting clears out the cache, resets background processes, and may also apply pending updates. Always try this step before moving on to other fixes.

2) Check your internet connection

An unstable or weak internet connection can stop the game from connecting to servers. Make sure your connection is stable, and for the best results, restart your router before trying again.

3) Check for updates

Since the game was recently launched, developers may have released small patches that are required for smooth gameplay. To check for updates, go to:

My games & apps > Manage > Updates.

Also, make sure your console itself is updated. To check:

Settings > System > Updates.

4) Check server status

If the problem is due to server downtime, there is nothing you can do on your end. Unfortunately, Helldivers 2 does not have a dedicated Xbox server status page, but you can check the official Xbox website to see if console services are down.

5) Reinstall the game

If none of the above methods work, the most effective, though time-consuming, solution is to uninstall and reinstall the game. This removes any corrupted files and ensures a fresh installation.

That covers everything there is to know regarding the Helldivers 2 not working on Xbox.

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
