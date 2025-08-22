When does Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST release?

Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST releases on August 26, 2025. This is the collaboration that many had hoped for ever since it was announced that the game would be coming to Xbox. While the Master Chief will not be among the ranks on the field of battle, a part of the Halo universe has now become canon in Helldivers 2.Weapons, armor, and other gear will be part of this crossover, allowing players to spread Liberty by playing as Obedient Democracy Support Troopers. That said, here's everything you need to know about Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST.Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST releases on August 26, 2025The collaboration will go live at 8 AM ET on August 26, 2025, allowing Democratic players to purchase this Legendary Warbond using Super Credits. Unlike other Warbonds, this one is a bit pricier, coming in at 1,500 Super Credits, but fret not, for the proceeds will be used to fund the rebuilding of Super Earth. At a glance, the Warbond contains a lot of items, which are guaranteed to inspire heroic deeds on the field of battle. Here is the list: MA5C Assault RifleM6C/SOCOM PistolM90A ShotgunM7S SMGA-9 Helljumper Armor SetA-35 Recon Armor SetHonored HeirloomEye of the ClandestineThere could be other in-game assets added as part of the Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST collaboration, such as Easter Eggs on the map or texts. However, none of this can be confirmed at the moment.On that note, it would be cool to see other content from the Halo-verse added to the game, such as Covenant weapons, but that would probably be traitorous to Super Earth. On the flipside, the Rocket Launcher or the M247 Portable Turret would make for perfect Stratagems. Perhaps we could see them in future collaborations.That's about everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST collaboration. At the moment, it's unclear if the Warbond will be a permanent fixture in the in-game shop or will be time-limited. Whichever the case, it's time to save up Super Credits to make the purchase on launch day.Read more articles here:3 things from Helldivers 2 x Halo you shouldn’t miss out on (and leaks that might come true)