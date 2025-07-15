Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update) revealed

The Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update) have been revealed, introducing some Democratic changes to the game. This includes balances and adjustments made to weapons, strategems, and enemies. But above all else, perhaps the most important change is that the One True Flag can now be planted into enemies, irrespective of whether they're dead or alive. You can now jump atop a Charger and stick the flag into them to deliver Liberty and Justice!

Here are the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update), along with all changes and adjustments.

General changes introduced in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update)

Helldiver

Reduced the time it takes for the Helldiver to regain control after ragdolling from 0.8 to 0.5 seconds.

Increased chest injury bleed damage from 1 to 10. Chest injuries now cause more noticeable damage, as the previous value of 1 was so low that it appeared to have no effect.

CQC-1 One True Flag

Thanks to some groundbreaking military research into pointier flag tips, the flag can now be proudly planted directly into enemies – dead or alive – ensuring the eternal colors of Super Earth are never tainted, only quenched by the blood of its foes. Absolute Democracy.

Primary weapons

AR-32 Pacifier

Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.

Starting magazines increased from 5 to 6.

Max amount of magazines increased from 7 to 8.

Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies.

SMG-72 Pummeler

Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.

Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies.

ARC-12 Blitzer

Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies.

R-2124 Constitution

Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25.

R-2 Amendment

Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25.

Sidearms

P-92 Warrant

Now also locks onto large-sized enemies.

Throwables

G-109 Urchin

Stagger strength increased from 0 to 50.

It now staggers and affects large-sized enemies.

G-10 Incendiary

The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in a longer-lasting fire duration.

G-13 Incendiary impact

The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in a longer-lasting fire duration.

Stratagems and Booster changes introduced in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update)

Stratagems and Boosters have been tweaked (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stratagems

A/FLAM-40 Flame Sentry

Fire damage resistance increased from 0 to 95%.

Cooldown reduced from 150 to 100 seconds.

GL-52 De-Escalator

Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies.

Boosters

Firebomb Hellpod

Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well.

Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players.

Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion.

Stun Pods

Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well.

Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players.

Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion.

Enemy changes introduced in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update)

Automaton Striders are now easier to take down (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

General

It’s now easier to put large to massive-sized enemies on fire.

Terminids

Warrior

Damage needed to gib Warriors increased from 500 to 750 damage.

This is how much damage is needed to explode the body without leaving a corpse behind.

Automatons

Scout strider

Legs armor decreased from 3 to 2.

Legs durable resistance has been increased.

Illuminates

Overseer variants

Unarmored Torso healthzone armor decreased from 2 to 1.

Fixes introduced in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update)

Numerous fixes have been implemented via the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update) (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Weapon Stratagems and Boosters

Fixed an issue with the R-2124 Constitution playing audio during the wrong instances.

Fixed an issue with the draw and holster speed with the Gunslinger Armor Passive.

Fixed an issue with ranged weapon grips after dropping the Entrenchment Tool.

Enemies

Fixed an issue where status effect damage was attempting to apply more times than intended.

Mission

Fixed an issue that prevented stratagems from working correctly on Terminate Illegal Broadcast objectives.

Fixed an issue with bad enemy pathing on military uplink objectives.

Fixed an issue for the terminal and drop-off point, where they became inaccessible during the Retrieve Recon Craft Intel objective.

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue in first-person view where some armor resulted in visible obstructions around the shoulder while using a high Field Of View.

Fixed an issue during map generation that could result in missing terrain features.

Fixed fall animations occasionally playing before victory poses.

Extended some fonts to handle Bengali characters in player names.

Fixed an error that caused some enemy models to appear in lower quality.

Fixed an issue to prevent accidentally triggering jump packs or climbing on supply pods while using the interact button on the controller.

Fixed an issue where exiting the chat left players unarmed.

Fixed an issue with aiming during the draw emote.

Fixed issues when exiting First Person View using emotes.

That covers the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update). It should offer more stable gameplay, and of course, allow you to plant the CQC-1 One True Flag into Chargers, and maybe even Bile Titans, if you manage to get atop of them.

