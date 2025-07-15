Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update) revealed

The Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update) have been revealed, introducing some Democratic changes to the game. This includes balances and adjustments made to weapons, strategems, and enemies. But above all else, perhaps the most important change is that the One True Flag can now be planted into enemies, irrespective of whether they're dead or alive. You can now jump atop a Charger and stick the flag into them to deliver Liberty and Justice!
Here are the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update), along with all changes and adjustments.
General changes introduced in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update)
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Helldiver
- Reduced the time it takes for the Helldiver to regain control after ragdolling from 0.8 to 0.5 seconds.
- Increased chest injury bleed damage from 1 to 10. Chest injuries now cause more noticeable damage, as the previous value of 1 was so low that it appeared to have no effect.
CQC-1 One True Flag
- Thanks to some groundbreaking military research into pointier flag tips, the flag can now be proudly planted directly into enemies – dead or alive – ensuring the eternal colors of Super Earth are never tainted, only quenched by the blood of its foes. Absolute Democracy.
Primary weapons
AR-32 Pacifier
- Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.
- Starting magazines increased from 5 to 6.
- Max amount of magazines increased from 7 to 8.
- Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies.
SMG-72 Pummeler
- Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.
- Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies.
ARC-12 Blitzer
- Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies.
R-2124 Constitution
- Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25.
R-2 Amendment
- Bayonet stagger strength increased from 20 to 25.
Sidearms
P-92 Warrant
- Now also locks onto large-sized enemies.
Throwables
G-109 Urchin
- Stagger strength increased from 0 to 50.
- It now staggers and affects large-sized enemies.
G-10 Incendiary
- The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in a longer-lasting fire duration.
G-13 Incendiary impact
- The amount of fuel has been increased in the grenade, resulting in a longer-lasting fire duration.
Stratagems and Booster changes introduced in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update)
Stratagems
A/FLAM-40 Flame Sentry
- Fire damage resistance increased from 0 to 95%.
- Cooldown reduced from 150 to 100 seconds.
GL-52 De-Escalator
- Slight increase in stun value applied to enemies.
Boosters
Firebomb Hellpod
- Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well.
- Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players.
- Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion.
Stun Pods
- Now affects the Hellpods default explosion as well.
- Stagger strength decreased from 80 to 15 to prevent ragdolling players.
- Demolition strength decreased from 40 to 20 because we now correctly also additively apply the normal Hellpod explosion.
Enemy changes introduced in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update)
General
- It’s now easier to put large to massive-sized enemies on fire.
Terminids
Warrior
- Damage needed to gib Warriors increased from 500 to 750 damage.
- This is how much damage is needed to explode the body without leaving a corpse behind.
Automatons
Scout strider
- Legs armor decreased from 3 to 2.
- Legs durable resistance has been increased.
Illuminates
Overseer variants
- Unarmored Torso healthzone armor decreased from 2 to 1.
Fixes introduced in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update)
Weapon Stratagems and Boosters
- Fixed an issue with the R-2124 Constitution playing audio during the wrong instances.
- Fixed an issue with the draw and holster speed with the Gunslinger Armor Passive.
- Fixed an issue with ranged weapon grips after dropping the Entrenchment Tool.
Enemies
- Fixed an issue where status effect damage was attempting to apply more times than intended.
Mission
- Fixed an issue that prevented stratagems from working correctly on Terminate Illegal Broadcast objectives.
- Fixed an issue with bad enemy pathing on military uplink objectives.
- Fixed an issue for the terminal and drop-off point, where they became inaccessible during the Retrieve Recon Craft Intel objective.
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Fixed an issue in first-person view where some armor resulted in visible obstructions around the shoulder while using a high Field Of View.
- Fixed an issue during map generation that could result in missing terrain features.
- Fixed fall animations occasionally playing before victory poses.
- Extended some fonts to handle Bengali characters in player names.
- Fixed an error that caused some enemy models to appear in lower quality.
- Fixed an issue to prevent accidentally triggering jump packs or climbing on supply pods while using the interact button on the controller.
- Fixed an issue where exiting the chat left players unarmed.
- Fixed an issue with aiming during the draw emote.
- Fixed issues when exiting First Person View using emotes.
That covers the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v01.003.200 (July 15, 2025, update). It should offer more stable gameplay, and of course, allow you to plant the CQC-1 One True Flag into Chargers, and maybe even Bile Titans, if you manage to get atop of them.
Read more Helldivers 2 articles here:
- Helldivers 2 leak suggests Chainsword melee weapon coming soon
- Helldivers 2 leaks suggest new Illuminate units coming soon
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.