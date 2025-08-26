How to get ODST armor in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is introducing exciting ODST armor and weapons in collaboration with Halo 3: ODST. This Legendary Warbond will have four weapons, two ODST armor sets, a Cape, and more, all inspired by the iconic heroes of Halo. You must purchase the Legendary Warbond by spending Super Credits through the in-game Acquisitions Center. You can gradually unlock the ODST armor by playing the game after purchasing the Warbond.
This article show how you can get ODST armor in Helldrivers 2.
Helldrivers 2 X Halo ODST: How to obtain ODST armor
You can get the ODST armor after purchasing it from the store for 1,500 Super Credits, starting August 26, 2025. The Legendary Warbond will comprise three primary weapons, a sidearm, two armor sets, Player banners, and much more, all part of the upcoming crossover.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Read more: Helldivers 2 request 2 error 0 status 504: Possible fixes and reasons
The two armor sets are the A-9 Helljumper and the A-35 Recon, both of which resemble the Rookie’s armor from Halo 3: ODST, and offer certain buffs in the game. The A-9 Helljumper comes with the new Feet First passive ability, allowing Helldrivers to make less noise while moving, making them immune to leg injuries, and also increasing the point of interest range by 30%.
The A-35 Recon armor of Dare from Halo 3: ODST comes only with the Feet First passive ability, which also increases the point of interest by 30%. Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond also includes weapons such as M7S SMG, MA5C Assault Rifle, M90A Shotgun, and M6C/SOCOM Pistol.
Check out: How to increase the Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2
That being said, those who want to purchase the armor set or any other items from the Legendary Warbond in Helldrivers 2 can't use Premium Warbond Tokens.
Check out the links below for more Helldriver 2 guides and news from Sportskeeda:
- How to get Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond? New weapons, armor sets, and more explored
- Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond: New weapons, armor sets, and more explored
- Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond: New weapons, armor sets, and more explored
- Helldivers 2 server status on Xbox: Is it working right now?
- When does Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST release?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.