How to get ODST armor in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is introducing exciting ODST armor and weapons in collaboration with Halo 3: ODST. This Legendary Warbond will have four weapons, two ODST armor sets, a Cape, and more, all inspired by the iconic heroes of Halo. You must purchase the Legendary Warbond by spending Super Credits through the in-game Acquisitions Center. You can gradually unlock the ODST armor by playing the game after purchasing the Warbond.

Ad

This article show how you can get ODST armor in Helldrivers 2.

Helldrivers 2 X Halo ODST: How to obtain ODST armor

You can get the ODST armor after purchasing it from the store for 1,500 Super Credits, starting August 26, 2025. The Legendary Warbond will comprise three primary weapons, a sidearm, two armor sets, Player banners, and much more, all part of the upcoming crossover.

Helldrivers 2 X Halo ODST Legendary Warbond including legendary Halo armor set (Image via PlayStation)

Read more: Helldivers 2 request 2 error 0 status 504: Possible fixes and reasons

Ad

Trending

The two armor sets are the A-9 Helljumper and the A-35 Recon, both of which resemble the Rookie’s armor from Halo 3: ODST, and offer certain buffs in the game. The A-9 Helljumper comes with the new Feet First passive ability, allowing Helldrivers to make less noise while moving, making them immune to leg injuries, and also increasing the point of interest range by 30%.

The A-35 Recon armor of Dare from Halo 3: ODST comes only with the Feet First passive ability, which also increases the point of interest by 30%. Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond also includes weapons such as M7S SMG, MA5C Assault Rifle, M90A Shotgun, and M6C/SOCOM Pistol.

Ad

Check out: How to increase the Ergonomics stat in Helldivers 2

That being said, those who want to purchase the armor set or any other items from the Legendary Warbond in Helldrivers 2 can't use Premium Warbond Tokens.

Check out the links below for more Helldriver 2 guides and news from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.