  Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST release countdown: Start time for all regions

Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 25, 2025 11:53 GMT
Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST release countdown (Image via Sony)
Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST release countdown (Image via Sony)

With less than 24 hours for the Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST collaboration to kick off, August 26, 2025, is going to be a major day for Super Earth and players across the globe. The new Fleet of Super Destroyers that was launched by High Command will arrive to assist Helldivers on all three fronts: Terminds, Automantons, and Illuminate.

With casualties being reported across the board, these new recruits (Odedient Democracy Support Troops) will help turn the tide of the onslaught and fight back against those who threaten Democracy, Liberty, and Freedom! That said, here's more information on when the Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST releases for players worldwide.

Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST release countdown

Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST collaboration release at 8:00 AM on August 26, 2025. This will be perhaps one of the largest crossovers in terms of player base, with hundreds, if not thousands, of Helljumpers answering the call to safeguard Super Earth.

While countless lives will be lost trying to maintain our democratic values, at least the enemy will know fear by the time the dust settles across all three fronts. That said, here's when Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST releases for all major time zones:

  • Los Angeles: 1:00 AM PDT
  • Rio De Janeiro: 5:00 AM GMT-3
  • London: 9:00 AM GMT+1
  • Stockholm: 10:00 AM GMT+2
  • Seoul and Tokyo: 5:00 PM KST/GMT+9
  • Sydney: 6:00 PM AEST
Aside from Helljumpers joining from Xbox, the Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST Warbond will also go on sale when the collaboration starts. Unlike other Warbonds, this one is Legendary and will be priced at 1,500 Super Credits.

If you need to farm some, now is the time. While the price may seem steep, keep in mind that all proceeds will go towards the rebuilding of Super Earth and the expansion of its colonies.

That's about everything you need to know about the upcoming collaboration. There's no end date per se for the Warbond, and as such, it could be featured in the in-game armory indefinitely. We could also see other cosmetics added to the Super Store at a later date. This could include more Armor, Helmets, and Capes.

Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
