Helldivers 2 Dust Devils premium warbond: release date, what's included, and more

The major Helldivers 2 update, "Into the Unjust," will soon be released globally, and it will thrust troopers into a rather perilous adventure into the bug-infested Gloom. Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios further announced the Dust Devils premium warbond, which will aid players in the upcoming expedition. The equipment pack containing a primary weapon, a new throwable, and three unique stratagems will be rolled out on September 4, 2025, i.e., two days after the update.

This article further discusses the Dust Devils premium warbond in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 Dust Devils premium warbond release date

HELLDIVERS™ 2 @helldivers2 We’re not sending you to a Hive World without the best gear we have to offer, Helldiver. The Ministry of Defense has fast-tracked the deployment of the Dust Devils Warbond, which will ensure survival in the harshest conditions these worlds can throw your way. Launches on

As specified, the Dust Devils premium warbond in Helldivers 2 will launch globally on September 4, 2025. The Into the Unjust update, however, will go live on September 2, 2025, introducing Terminid Warriors, Bile Spewers, and Chargers. To defeat them, soldiers must traverse beyond the Gloom into an underground labyrinth, with limited support from the Super Destroyer.

Hopefully, the gears included in the Dust Devils premium warbond will help them control the hive infestation and shift the tides in their favor.

What’s included in the Helldivers 2 Dust Devils premium warbond

The Helldivers 2 Dust Devils premium warbond will include the following weapons and stratagems:

AR-2 Coyote : A top-of-the-line assault rifle with incendiary rounds, which will be useful against the hordes.

: A top-of-the-line assault rifle with incendiary rounds, which will be useful against the hordes. G-7 Pineapple : This cluster frag grenade will tear the bugs into pieces.

: This cluster frag grenade will tear the bugs into pieces. S-11 Speargun : The S-11 fires heavy-duty projectiles that release a cloud of gas on impact.

: The S-11 fires heavy-duty projectiles that release a cloud of gas on impact. EAT-700 Expendable Napalm : This is a single use ballistic missile containing napalm cluster bombs.

: This is a single use ballistic missile containing napalm cluster bombs. MS-11 Solo Silo: Calls down a Hellpod-sized missile silo with a single, ultra-powerful missile and a handheld targeting remote.

The Devils premium warbond will also introduce new armors with the Desert Stormer passive. It will make troopers and soldiers resistant to fire, gas, acid, and arc. The armor will also increase the throw range of the wearer.

We have further listed below the armor, capes and other unlockables from the premium warbond:

DS-42 Federation’s Blade (Armor Set)

DS-191 Scorpion (Armor Set)

Rightful Occupier (Cape)

Windswept Wayfinder (Cape)

Burier of Heads (Title)

Raider’s Cheer (Emote)

“Rattlesnake” pattern for vehicles and Hellpods.

