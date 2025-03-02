All optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds has revived the extremely popular optional quests in the series, allowing hunters to visit old hunts, grind material, and engage in new challenges beyond the title's story. In contrast to story missions that cannot be replayed if already finished, optional quests tasks players with fighting enemies they know before, hunting those hard-to-get monsters, and harvesting important materials.

These optional quests vary from basic item gathering to full-scale combat with some of the game's most feared monsters. They are a key component of weapon and armor upgrades, farming for rare materials, and boosting Hunter Rank.

Listing all the optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Optional quests become available as you advance through the main storyline of Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Most optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds become available as you progress in the game, typically after finishing story hunts. Others, however, need further probing, like following certain monsters in new areas or meeting secret conditions. Both big and small creatures alike contribute to making these optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds unlockable, so hunters must be careful in their searches.

Here's the complete list of optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, by difficulty level.

One-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Buggin’ in the Desert

Unlock requirement: Defeat a Bulaqchi

Defeat a Bulaqchi Objective: Eliminate 12 Bulaqchi

Eliminate 12 Bulaqchi Reward: 1440z

1440z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Shell, Monster Fluid, Honey, Mystery Bone, Herb, Blue Mushroom, Earth Crystal, Raw Meat

2)The Desert is Demanding

Unlock requirement: Defeat a Talioth

Defeat a Talioth Objective: Eliminate 8 Talioth

Eliminate 8 Talioth Reward: 1440z

1440z Possible drops: Scale, Sharp Fang, Ration, Earth Crystal, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

3) Beware the Chatacabra

Unlock requirement: Complete the mission Slimy Situation

Complete the mission Slimy Situation Objective: Hunt Chatacabra

Hunt Chatacabra Reward: 3960z

3960z Possible drops: Certificate, Scale, Hide, Shell, Herb, Blue Mushroom, Earth Crystal, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

4) Fire Starter

Unlock requirement: Complete Hot on Their Tails (HR 2 or higher)

Complete Hot on Their Tails (HR 2 or higher) Objective: Hunt Quematrice

Hunt Quematrice Reward: 3960z

3960z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Certificate, Scale, Hide, Igniter, Crest, Quematrice Tail, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

5) Buggin’ in the Scarlet Forest

Unlock requirement: Hunter Rank 2 or higher

Hunter Rank 2 or higher Objective: Eliminate 8 Vespoid

Eliminate 8 Vespoid Reward: 1140z

1140z Possible drops: Shell, Wing, Honey, Monster Fluid, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

6) A Sharp Sort

Unlock requirement: Hunter Rank 2 or higher

Hunter Rank 2 or higher Objective: Eliminate 8 Piragill

Eliminate 8 Piragill Reward: 1140z

1140z Possible drops: Fin, Sharp Fang, Parashroom, Machalite Ore, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

7) Every Rose…

Unlock requirement: Complete A Stage of Rose and Thorn (HR 2 or higher)

Complete A Stage of Rose and Thorn (HR 2 or higher) Objective: Hunt Lala Barina

Hunt Lala Barina Reward: 3960z

3960z Possible drops: Certificate, Floret, Shell, Mucus, Claw, Stinger, Monster Fluid, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

8) Tussle in Pink

Unlock requirement: Complete Drive Off the Congalala! (HR 2 or higher)

Complete Drive Off the Congalala! (HR 2 or higher) Objective: Hunt Congalala

Hunt Congalala Reward: 4320z

4320z Possible drops: Certificate, Pelt, Fang, Claw, Vibrant Pelt, Honey, Mushroom, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

9) Sand Sea Surges

Unlock requirement: Complete Balahara of the Sandsea (HR 2 or higher)

Complete Balahara of the Sandsea (HR 2 or higher) Objective: Hunt Balahara

Hunt Balahara Reward: 4320z

4320z Possible drops: Certificate, Scale, Shell, Skull, Tail, Balahara Black Pearl, Aqua Sac, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

10) Forest Outlaw

Unlock requirement: Complete Pinnacle of the Pack (HR 2 or higher)

Complete Pinnacle of the Pack (HR 2 or higher) Objective: Hunt Doshaguma

Hunt Doshaguma Reward: 5040z

5040z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Certificate, Hide, Fur, Doshaguma Fang, Claw, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

Two-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Veiled by the Tide

Unlock requirement: Complete A Feast in the Deep (HR 3 or higher)

Complete A Feast in the Deep (HR 3 or higher) Objective: Hunt Uth Duna

Hunt Uth Duna Reward: 8280z

8280z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Uth Duna Certificate, Uth Duna Scale, Uth Duna Hide, Uth Duna Cilia, Uth Duna Claw, Uth Duna Tentacle, Uth Duna Plate, Aqua Sac, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

2) Oilwell Basin Blast

Unlock requirement: Complete A Fuse Ignited (HR 3 or higher)

Complete A Fuse Ignited (HR 3 or higher) Objective: Hunt Rompopolo

Hunt Rompopolo Reward: 5760z

5760z Possible drops: Rompopolo Certificate, Rompopolo Hide, Rompopolo Beak, Rompopolo Claw, Spotted Poison Sac, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

3) March of the Kranodath

Unlock requirement: Slay a Kranodath (HR 3 or higher)

Slay a Kranodath (HR 3 or higher) Objective: Slay 6 Kranodath

Slay 6 Kranodath Reward: 1440z

1440z Possible drops: Kranodath Skull, Sharp Fang, Dragonite Ore, Charred Oilbone, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

4) Sultan of the Sand

Unlock requirement: Complete A Merciless Glare (HR 3 or higher)

Complete A Merciless Glare (HR 3 or higher) Objective: Hunt Rey Dau

Hunt Rey Dau Reward: 8280z

8280z Possible drops: Rey Dau Certificate, Rey Dau Scale, Rey Dau Shell, Rey Dau Wingtalon, Rey Dau Thunderhorn, Rey Dau Tail, Rey Dau Plate, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

5) Dance of Shadows

Unlock requirement: Complete The Quiet, Cunning Assassin (HR 4 or higher)

Complete The Quiet, Cunning Assassin (HR 4 or higher) Objective: Hunt Nerscylla

Hunt Nerscylla Reward: 6120z

6120z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Nerscylla Certificate, Nerscylla Shell, Nerscylla Chelicera, Nerscylla Claw, Nerscylla Spike, Rubbery Hide, Sleep Sac, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

6) Buggin’ in the Cliffs

Unlock rrequirement: Slay a Comaqchi (HR 4 or higher)

Slay a Comaqchi (HR 4 or higher) Objective: Slay 6 Comaqchi

Slay 6 Comaqchi Reward: 1440z

1440z Possible drops: Comaqchi Shell, Monster Fluid, Sleep Herb, Frozen Icebone, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

7) Fleet flight

Unlock requirement: Complete Fight or Flight (HR 4 or higher)

Complete Fight or Flight (HR 4 or higher) Objective: Hunt Hirabami

Hunt Hirabami Reward: 6120z

6120z Possible drops: Hirabami Certificate, Hirabami Scale, Hirabami Hide, Hirabami Webbing, Hirabami Tail Claw, Frost Sac, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

8) Scorching Simian

Unlock requirement: Complete Ajarakan Ablaze (HR 4 or higher)

Complete Ajarakan Ablaze (HR 4 or higher) Objective: Hunt Ajarakan

Hunt Ajarakan Reward: 6480z

6480z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Ajarakan Certificate, Ajarakan Scale, Ajarakan Shell, Ajarakan Jewel, Ajarakan Ridge, Ajarakan Tail, Ajarakan Marrow, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

Three-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Creeping Flames

Unlock requirement: Complete The Black Flame Quietly Manifests (HR 4 or higher)

Complete The Black Flame Quietly Manifests (HR 4 or higher) Objective: Hunt Nu Udra

Hunt Nu Udra Reward: 9000z

9000z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Nu Udra Certificate, Nu Udra Hide, Nu Udra Oilmucus, Nu Udra Spike, Nu Udra Horn, Nu Udra Tentacle, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Dragonite Ore, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Honey, Machalite Ore, , Sturdy Bone, Armor Sphere plus

2) Pallid Beast’s Lament

Unlock requirement: Complete An Ominous Encounter (HR 5 or higher)

Complete An Ominous Encounter (HR 5 or higher) Objective: Hunt Guardian Doshaguma

Hunt Guardian Doshaguma Reward: 7920z

7920z Possible drops: Guardian Doshaguma Certificate, Guardian Doshaguma Hide, Guardian Doshaguma Fur, Guardian Doshaguma Fang, Guardian Doshaguma Claw, Nourishing Extract, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Guardian Pelt, Guardian Blood

3) His Eternal Reign

Unlock requirement: Complete The Ashen King (HR 5 or higher)

Complete The Ashen King (HR 5 or higher) Objective: Hunt Guardian Rathalos

Hunt Guardian Rathalos Reward: 7560z

7560z Possible drops: Guardian Rathalos Certificate, Guardian Rathalos Scale, Guardian Rathalos Shell, Guardian Rathalos Webbing, Guardian Rathalos Tail, Flame Sac, Plate, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Guardian Scale, Guardian Blood, Nourishing Extract

4) Spread Those Wings

Unlock requirement: Slay a Guardian Seikret (HR 5 or higher)

Slay a Guardian Seikret (HR 5 or higher) Objective: Slay 6 Guardian Seikret

Slay 6 Guardian Seikret Reward: 1440z

1440z Possible drops: Guardian Seikret Feather, Sharp Fang, Nourishing Extract, Tough Guardian Bone, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Machalite Ore, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

5) Red Eyes in the Night

Unlock requirement: Complete Watcher of the Ancient Capital (HR 6 or higher)

Complete Watcher of the Ancient Capital (HR 6 or higher) Objective: Hunt Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Hunt Guardian Ebony Odogaron Reward: 7560z

7560z Possible drops: Guardian Ebony Odogaron Certificate, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Scale, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Sinew, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Claw, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Fang, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Tail, Plate, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Guardian Scale, Guardian Blood, Nourishing Extract

6) Consumer of Void

Unlock requirement: Complete A Hunter in the Void (HR 6 or higher)

Complete A Hunter in the Void (HR 6 or higher) Objective: Hunt Xu Wu

Hunt Xu Wu Reward: 8640z

8640z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Xu Wu Certificate, Xu Wu Hide, Xu Wu Golden Corneum, Xu Wu Claw, Xu Wu Tentacle, Xu Wu Fang, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Machalite Ore, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey

Four-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) A Vow to Remain

Unlock requirement: Slay a Talioth (HR 9 or higher)

Slay a Talioth (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Slay 8 Talioth

Slay 8 Talioth Reward: 3960z

3960z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Talioth Scale+, Acute Fang, Ration, Earth Crystal, Armor Sphere+, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone

2) Time to Exorcise

Unlock requirement: Slay a Bulaqchi (HR 9 or higher)

Slay a Bulaqchi (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Slay 12 Bulaqchi

Slay 12 Bulaqchi Reward: 3960z

3960z Possible drops: Bulaqchi Carapace, Monster Broth, Honey, Sturdy Bone, Armor Sphere+, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore

3) Vespoid Capriccio

Unlock requirement: Slay a Vespoid (HR 9 or higher)

Slay a Vespoid (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Slay 8 Vespoid

Slay 8 Vespoid Reward: 3960z

3960z Possible drops: Vespoid Carapace, Vespoid Innerwing, Honey, Monster Broth, Armor Sphere+, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone

4) A Futile Fight

Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Chatacabra (HR 9 or higher)

Hunt a High-Rank Chatacabra (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Chatacabra

Hunt Chatacabra Reward: 12240z

12240z Possible drops: Chatacabra Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Jaw+, Carapace, Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone

5) The Pursued and the Pursuer

Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Quematrice (HR 9 or higher)

Hunt a High-Rank Quematrice (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Quematrice

Hunt Quematrice Reward: 12240z

12240z Possible drops: Quematrice Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Igniter+, Crest+, Tail, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone

6) The Desert Knows Not the Sea

Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Balahar (HR 9 or higher)

Hunt a High-Rank Balahar (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Balahar

Hunt Balahar Reward: 14040z

14040z Possible drops: Balahar Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Skull+, Tail, Black Pearl, Torrent Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor

7) Smithy’s Seal of Quality

Unlock requirement: Complete High-Quality Materials for Gemma the Smithy (HR 9 or higher)

Complete High-Quality Materials for Gemma the Smithy (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Lala Barina

Hunt Lala Barina Reward: 12600z

12600z Possible drops: Lala Barina Certificate(s), Floret+, Carapace, Mucus+, Claw+, Stinger+, Monster Broth, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone

8) Flower of Eternal Rest

Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Lala Barina (HR 9 or higher)

Hunt a High-Rank Lala Barina (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Lala Barina

Hunt Lala Barina Reward: 12600z

12600z Possible drops: Same as Smithy’s Seal of Quality

9) Flippant Flatulence

Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Congalala (HR 9 or higher)

Hunt a High-Rank Congalala (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Congalala

Hunt Congalala Reward: 13320z

13320z Possible drops: Congalala Certificate(s), Pelt+, Fang+, Claw+, Vibrant Pelt+, Beast Gem, Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone

10) Profusion of Poison

Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Rompopolo (HR 9 or higher)

Hunt a High-Rank Rompopolo (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Rompopolo

Hunt Rompopolo Reward: 13680z

13680z Possible drops: Rompopolo Certificate(s), Hide+, Beak+, Claw+, Spotted Poison Hide+, Toxin Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor

11) All Hail the Queen

Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Rathian (HR 9 or higher)

Hunt a High-Rank Rathian (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Rathian

Hunt Rathian Reward: 15840z

15840z Possible drops: Rathian Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Webbing, Spike+, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Rathian Ruby, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor

12) Mysterious Poison

Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Gypceros (HR 9 or higher)

Hunt a High-Rank Gypceros (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Gypceros

Hunt Gypceros Reward: 12960z

12960z Possible drops: Gypceros Certificate(s), Rubbery Hide+, Wing, Tail, Head, Toxin Sac, Bird Wyvern Gem, Dash Extract, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Monster Keenbone

13) Fleeting Victory

Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Hirabami (HR 9 or higher)

Hunt a High-Rank Hirabami (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Hirabami

Hunt Hirabami Reward: 15120z

15120z Possible drops: Hirabami Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Webbing+, Tail Claw+, Freezer Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor

14) The Nerscylla’s Hunting Grounds

Unlock requirement: Complete Dance of Shadows (HR 9 or higher)

Complete Dance of Shadows (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Nerscylla

Hunt Nerscylla Reward: 14760z

14760z Possible drops: Nerscylla Certificate(s), Carapace, Shear, Claw+, Rubbery Hide+, Spike+, Coma Sac, Monster Broth, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor

15) Rath-from-Above, Go!

Unlock requirement: Side Mission Unlock (HR 9 or higher)

Side Mission Unlock (HR 9 or higher) Objective: Hunt Quematrice

Hunt Quematrice Reward: 12240z

12240z Possible drops: Same as The Pursued and the Pursuer, plus Inferno Sac

16) Aberrant Atrocity

Unlock requirement: Side Mission Unlock (HR 16 or higher)

Side Mission Unlock (HR 16 or higher) Objective: Hunt Frenzied Yian Kut-Ku

Hunt Frenzied Yian Kut-Ku Reward: 15480z

15480z Possible drops: Yian Kut-Ku Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Wing, Ear, Giant Beak, Inferno Sac, Bird Wyvern Gem, Frenzy Shard, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor

17) Secure Wounded Hollow

Unlock requirement: Side Mission Unlock (HR 16 or higher)

Side Mission Unlock (HR 16 or higher) Objective: Hunt 2 Hirabami

Hunt 2 Hirabami Reward: 35280z

35280z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hirabami Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Webbing+, Tail Claw+, Freezer Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor

Five-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Doshaguma Hunt

Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher

HR 9 or higher Objective: Hunt Doshaguma

Hunt Doshaguma Reward: 15,840z

15,840z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Doshaguma Certificate(s), Hide+, Fur+, Fang+, Claw+, Beast Gem, Great Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone

2) King of the Skies

Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher

HR 9 or higher Objective: Hunt Rathalos in the Scarlet Forest

Hunt Rathalos in the Scarlet Forest Reward: 19,080z

19,080z Possible drops: Rathalos Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Wing, Tail, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Ruby, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor

3) Annihilating Anguish

Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher

HR 9 or higher Objective: Hunt Ajarakan

Hunt Ajarakan Reward: 16,200z

16,200z Possible drops: Ajarakan Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Jewel+, Ridge+, Tail, Marrow, Medulla, Great Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone

4) Armor Like a Mountain

Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher

HR 9 or higher Objective: Hunt Gravios

Hunt Gravios Reward: 19,080z

19,080z Possible drops: Gravios Certificate(s), Carapace, Wing, Pleura+, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Coma Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor

5) Blangonga Excursion

Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher

HR 9 or higher Objective: Hunt Blangonga

Hunt Blangonga Reward: 16,560z

16,560z Possible drops: Blangonga Certificate(s), Pelt+, Whisker, Fang+, Tail, Beast Gem, Great Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone

6) Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Hunt

Unlock requirement: Complete Thundering Flowers (HR 21 or higher)

Complete Thundering Flowers (HR 21 or higher) Objective: Hunt Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

Hunt Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Reward: 16,920z

16,920z Possible drops: Guardian Fulgur Certificate(s), Scale+, Pelt+, Fang+, Nosebone+, Tail, Thunder Sac, Gem, Blood+, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor

7) Succulent Scraps

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 21 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Gravios

Hunt Gravios Reward: 19,080z

19,080z Possible drops: Same as Armor Like a Mountain

8) What We Protect

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 21 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Blangonga

Hunt Blangonga Reward: 16,560z

16,560z Possible drops: Same as Blangonga Excursion

9) Astonishing Adaptability

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 21 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Slay Xu Wu

Slay Xu Wu Reward: 19,080z

19,080z Possible drops: Xu Wu Certificate(s), Hide+, Corneum+, Claw+, Tentacle+, Fang+, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Umbragem, Monster Broth, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone

10) Werner’s Test Run

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 21 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Guardian Doshaguma

Hunt Guardian Doshaguma Reward: 18,000z

18,000z Possible drops: Guardian Doshaguma Certificate(s), Hide+, Fur+, Fang+, Claw+, Nourishing Extract, Beast Gem, Pelt+, Blood+, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor

11) Purrfect Plundering

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 21 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Hunt Guardian Ebony Odogaron Reward: 16,920z

16,920z Possible drops: Guardian Ebony Odogaron Certificate(s), Scale+, Sinew+, Claw+, Fang+, Tail, Nourishing Extract, Plate, Gem, Blood+, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor

12) As Gatekeeper

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 21 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt 2 Ajarakan

Hunt 2 Ajarakan Reward: 36,000z

36,000z Possible drops: Same as Annihilating Anguish but x2

13) A Leviathan’s Temper

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 21 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Tempered Balahara

Hunt Tempered Balahara Reward: 16,920z

16,920z Possible drops: Balahara Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Skull+, Tail, Black Pearl, Torrent Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor

14) Opposition

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher

HR 21 or higher Objective: Hunt Xu Wu

Hunt Xu Wu Reward: 19,080z

19,080z Possible drops: Same as Astonishing Adaptability

15) Battle with the White Doshaguma!

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher

HR 21 or higher Objective: Hunt Guardian Doshaguma

Hunt Guardian Doshaguma Reward: 18,000z

18,000z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Same as Werner’s Test Run

16) The King’s Triumphant Return

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher

HR 21 or higher Objective: Hunt Guardian Rathalos

Hunt Guardian Rathalos Reward: 16,920z

16,920z Possible drops: Guardian Rathalos Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Wing, Tail, Inferno Sac, Plate, Ruby, Blood+, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Nourishing Extract

17) Small White Feathers

Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher

HR 21 or higher Objective: Slay 6 Guardian Seikret

Slay 6 Guardian Seikret Reward: 3,960z

3,960z Possible drops: Guardian Seikret Feather+, Acute Fang, Nourishing Extract, Tough Guardian Bone, Armor Sphere+, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone

18) White Wails

Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher

HR 9 or higher Objective: Hunt Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Hunt Guardian Ebony Odogaron Reward: 16,920z

16,920z Possible drops: Same as Purrfect Plundering

19) Fur Damagings are Dislikeworthy

Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 31 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Tempered Lala Barina & Tempered Congalala

Hunt Tempered Lala Barina & Tempered Congalala Reward: 34,560z

34,560z Possible drops: Lala Barina Certificate(s), Floret+, Carapace, Mucus+, Claw+, Stinger+, Monster Broth, Congalala Certificate(s), Pelt+, Fang+, Claw+, Vibrant Pelt+, Beast Gem, Hunter Symbol I, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword & Armor, Damaged Weapon Shard, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone

20) Continuing Conflict

Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 31 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Tempered Rathian & Tempered Quematrice

Hunt Tempered Rathian & Tempered Quematrice Reward: 37,440z

37,440z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Rathian Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Webbing, Spike, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Ruby, Quematrice Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Igniter+, Crest+, Tail, Wyvern Gem, Hunter Symbol I, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword & Armor, Damaged Weapon Shard, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone

Six-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Slaying Jin Dahaad in one of the most challenging Six star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

1) When Frost Falls

Unlock requirement: Complete Frozen Lord of the Precipice (HR 30 or higher)

Complete Frozen Lord of the Precipice (HR 30 or higher) Objective: Slay Jin Dahaad

Slay Jin Dahaad Reward: 21,960z

21,960z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Carapace, Claw plus, Horn, Tail, Freezer Sac, Icegem, M Hardbone, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb & Sword

2) When the Dust Settles…

Unlock requirement: Complete Roaring Rey Dau (HR 30 or higher)

Complete Roaring Rey Dau (HR 30 or higher) Objective: Hunt Rey Dau

Hunt Rey Dau Reward: 20,520z

20,520z Possible drops: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Carapace, Fulgurtalon, Bolthorn, Tail, Plate, Boltgem, M Hardbone, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb – Sword, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic

3) One Thick Veil!

Unlock requirement: Complete Tide Overtaking Timber (HR 30 or higher)

Complete Tide Overtaking Timber (HR 30 or higher) Objective: Hunt Uth Duna

Hunt Uth Duna Reward: 20,160z

20,160z Possible drops: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Hide plus, Cilia plus, Claw plus, Tentacle plus, Torrent Sac, Plate, Watergem, M Hardbone, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb – Sword

4) Sinister Sneer

Unlock requirement: Complete Scorching the Earth Once More (HR 30 or higher)

Complete Scorching the Earth Once More (HR 30 or higher) Objective: Hunt Nu Udra

Hunt Nu Udra Reward: 20,160z

20,160z Possible drops: Certificate(s), Hide plus, Oilmucus plus, Spike plus, Horn plus, Tentacle plus, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Flamegem, Monster Broth, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb – Sword, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic

5) Misty Depths

Unlock requirement: Complete Shrouded in Black (HR 30 or higher)

Complete Shrouded in Black (HR 30 or higher) Objective: Hunt Gore Magala

Hunt Gore Magala Reward: 21,600z

21,600z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Carapace, Ripclaw plus, Wing plus, Tail, Nyctgem, Frenzy Crystal, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb – Sword, Frenzy Shard, M Hardbone

6) Troublemakers

Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 31 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Tempered Ajarakan & Tempered Gravios

Hunt Tempered Ajarakan & Tempered Gravios Reward: 46,800z

46,800z Possible drops: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Carapace, Jewel plus, Ridge plus, Tail, Marrow, Medulla, Gravios Certificate(s), Carapace, Wing, Pleura plus, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Coma Sac, Wyvern Gem, Hunter Symbol II, HA Sphere, AO – Sword, Damaged Weapon Shard, Rusted Weapon Shard, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic

7) Echoing from the Cliffs

Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 31 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Tempered Blangonga & Hirabami

Hunt Tempered Blangonga & Hirabami Reward: 43,200z

43,200z Possible drops: Blangonga Certificate(s), Pelt plus, Whisker, Fang plus, Tail, Beast Gem, Hirabami Certificate(s), Scale plus, Hide plus, Webbing plus, Tail Claw plus, Freezer Sac, Wyvern Gem, Hunter Symbol II, HA Sphere, AO – Sword, Damaged Weapon Shard, Rusted Weapon Shard, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic

8) The Struggle to Survive

Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)

HR 31 or higher (Side Mission) Objective: Hunt Tempered Xu Wu & Tempered Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Hunt Tempered Xu Wu & Tempered Guardian Ebony Odogaron Reward: 47,880z

47,880z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Xu Wu Certificate(s), Xu Wu Hide plus, Golden Corneum plus, Xu Wu Claw plus, Xu Wu Tentacle plus, Xu Wu Fang plus, Xu Wu Cerebrospinal Fluid, Xu Wu Umbragem Guardian Ebony Odogaron Certificate(s), Scale plus, Sinew plus, Claw plus, Fang, Tail, Nourishing Extract, Plate, Guardian Ebony Gem, Hunter Symbol II, HA Sphere, AO – Sword, Damaged Weapon Shard, Rusted Weapon Shard, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic

Seven-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hunt the Arkveld in one of the most challenging optional quests' Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The Chains of Life

Unlock requirement: Complete Awakening from a Dream (HR 41 or higher)

Complete Awakening from a Dream (HR 41 or higher) Objective: Hunt Arkveld

Hunt Arkveld Reward: 22,320z

22,320z Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Arkveld’s Certificate, Reinforced Scale, Hardened Armorplate, White Arkveld Pelt, Enhanced Horn, Tail Fragment, Monster Hardbone, Precious Gem, HA Sphere, AO – Sword, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic

Optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds are a great means of material grinding, experimenting with new weapons, and pitting yourself against stronger enemies. Whether you are farming for drop-rare stuff or simply hunting for enjoyment's sake, optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds have immense replay value.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.