All optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds has revived the extremely popular optional quests in the series, allowing hunters to visit old hunts, grind material, and engage in new challenges beyond the title's story. In contrast to story missions that cannot be replayed if already finished, optional quests tasks players with fighting enemies they know before, hunting those hard-to-get monsters, and harvesting important materials.
These optional quests vary from basic item gathering to full-scale combat with some of the game's most feared monsters. They are a key component of weapon and armor upgrades, farming for rare materials, and boosting Hunter Rank.
Listing all the optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
Most optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds become available as you progress in the game, typically after finishing story hunts. Others, however, need further probing, like following certain monsters in new areas or meeting secret conditions. Both big and small creatures alike contribute to making these optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds unlockable, so hunters must be careful in their searches.
Here's the complete list of optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, by difficulty level.
One-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
1) Buggin’ in the Desert
- Unlock requirement: Defeat a Bulaqchi
- Objective: Eliminate 12 Bulaqchi
- Reward: 1440z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Shell, Monster Fluid, Honey, Mystery Bone, Herb, Blue Mushroom, Earth Crystal, Raw Meat
2)The Desert is Demanding
- Unlock requirement: Defeat a Talioth
- Objective: Eliminate 8 Talioth
- Reward: 1440z
- Possible drops: Scale, Sharp Fang, Ration, Earth Crystal, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
3) Beware the Chatacabra
- Unlock requirement: Complete the mission Slimy Situation
- Objective: Hunt Chatacabra
- Reward: 3960z
- Possible drops: Certificate, Scale, Hide, Shell, Herb, Blue Mushroom, Earth Crystal, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
4) Fire Starter
- Unlock requirement: Complete Hot on Their Tails (HR 2 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Quematrice
- Reward: 3960z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Certificate, Scale, Hide, Igniter, Crest, Quematrice Tail, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
5) Buggin’ in the Scarlet Forest
- Unlock requirement: Hunter Rank 2 or higher
- Objective: Eliminate 8 Vespoid
- Reward: 1140z
- Possible drops: Shell, Wing, Honey, Monster Fluid, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
6) A Sharp Sort
- Unlock requirement: Hunter Rank 2 or higher
- Objective: Eliminate 8 Piragill
- Reward: 1140z
- Possible drops: Fin, Sharp Fang, Parashroom, Machalite Ore, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
7) Every Rose…
- Unlock requirement: Complete A Stage of Rose and Thorn (HR 2 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Lala Barina
- Reward: 3960z
- Possible drops: Certificate, Floret, Shell, Mucus, Claw, Stinger, Monster Fluid, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
8) Tussle in Pink
- Unlock requirement: Complete Drive Off the Congalala! (HR 2 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Congalala
- Reward: 4320z
- Possible drops: Certificate, Pelt, Fang, Claw, Vibrant Pelt, Honey, Mushroom, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
9) Sand Sea Surges
- Unlock requirement: Complete Balahara of the Sandsea (HR 2 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Balahara
- Reward: 4320z
- Possible drops: Certificate, Scale, Shell, Skull, Tail, Balahara Black Pearl, Aqua Sac, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
10) Forest Outlaw
- Unlock requirement: Complete Pinnacle of the Pack (HR 2 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Doshaguma
- Reward: 5040z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Certificate, Hide, Fur, Doshaguma Fang, Claw, Honey, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Iron Ore, Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
Two-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
1) Veiled by the Tide
- Unlock requirement: Complete A Feast in the Deep (HR 3 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Uth Duna
- Reward: 8280z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Uth Duna Certificate, Uth Duna Scale, Uth Duna Hide, Uth Duna Cilia, Uth Duna Claw, Uth Duna Tentacle, Uth Duna Plate, Aqua Sac, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
2) Oilwell Basin Blast
- Unlock requirement: Complete A Fuse Ignited (HR 3 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Rompopolo
- Reward: 5760z
- Possible drops: Rompopolo Certificate, Rompopolo Hide, Rompopolo Beak, Rompopolo Claw, Spotted Poison Sac, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
3) March of the Kranodath
- Unlock requirement: Slay a Kranodath (HR 3 or higher)
- Objective: Slay 6 Kranodath
- Reward: 1440z
- Possible drops: Kranodath Skull, Sharp Fang, Dragonite Ore, Charred Oilbone, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
4) Sultan of the Sand
- Unlock requirement: Complete A Merciless Glare (HR 3 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Rey Dau
- Reward: 8280z
- Possible drops: Rey Dau Certificate, Rey Dau Scale, Rey Dau Shell, Rey Dau Wingtalon, Rey Dau Thunderhorn, Rey Dau Tail, Rey Dau Plate, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
5) Dance of Shadows
- Unlock requirement: Complete The Quiet, Cunning Assassin (HR 4 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Nerscylla
- Reward: 6120z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Nerscylla Certificate, Nerscylla Shell, Nerscylla Chelicera, Nerscylla Claw, Nerscylla Spike, Rubbery Hide, Sleep Sac, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
6) Buggin’ in the Cliffs
- Unlock rrequirement: Slay a Comaqchi (HR 4 or higher)
- Objective: Slay 6 Comaqchi
- Reward: 1440z
- Possible drops: Comaqchi Shell, Monster Fluid, Sleep Herb, Frozen Icebone, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
7) Fleet flight
- Unlock requirement: Complete Fight or Flight (HR 4 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Hirabami
- Reward: 6120z
- Possible drops: Hirabami Certificate, Hirabami Scale, Hirabami Hide, Hirabami Webbing, Hirabami Tail Claw, Frost Sac, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
8) Scorching Simian
- Unlock requirement: Complete Ajarakan Ablaze (HR 4 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Ajarakan
- Reward: 6480z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Ajarakan Certificate, Ajarakan Scale, Ajarakan Shell, Ajarakan Jewel, Ajarakan Ridge, Ajarakan Tail, Ajarakan Marrow, Armor Sphere, Blue Mushroom, Herb, Machalite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
Three-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
1) Creeping Flames
- Unlock requirement: Complete The Black Flame Quietly Manifests (HR 4 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Nu Udra
- Reward: 9000z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Nu Udra Certificate, Nu Udra Hide, Nu Udra Oilmucus, Nu Udra Spike, Nu Udra Horn, Nu Udra Tentacle, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Dragonite Ore, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Honey, Machalite Ore, , Sturdy Bone, Armor Sphere plus
2) Pallid Beast’s Lament
- Unlock requirement: Complete An Ominous Encounter (HR 5 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Guardian Doshaguma
- Reward: 7920z
- Possible drops: Guardian Doshaguma Certificate, Guardian Doshaguma Hide, Guardian Doshaguma Fur, Guardian Doshaguma Fang, Guardian Doshaguma Claw, Nourishing Extract, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Guardian Pelt, Guardian Blood
3) His Eternal Reign
- Unlock requirement: Complete The Ashen King (HR 5 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Guardian Rathalos
- Reward: 7560z
- Possible drops: Guardian Rathalos Certificate, Guardian Rathalos Scale, Guardian Rathalos Shell, Guardian Rathalos Webbing, Guardian Rathalos Tail, Flame Sac, Plate, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Guardian Scale, Guardian Blood, Nourishing Extract
4) Spread Those Wings
- Unlock requirement: Slay a Guardian Seikret (HR 5 or higher)
- Objective: Slay 6 Guardian Seikret
- Reward: 1440z
- Possible drops: Guardian Seikret Feather, Sharp Fang, Nourishing Extract, Tough Guardian Bone, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Machalite Ore, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
5) Red Eyes in the Night
- Unlock requirement: Complete Watcher of the Ancient Capital (HR 6 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Guardian Ebony Odogaron
- Reward: 7560z
- Possible drops: Guardian Ebony Odogaron Certificate, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Scale, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Sinew, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Claw, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Fang, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Tail, Plate, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Guardian Scale, Guardian Blood, Nourishing Extract
6) Consumer of Void
- Unlock requirement: Complete A Hunter in the Void (HR 6 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Xu Wu
- Reward: 8640z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Xu Wu Certificate, Xu Wu Hide, Xu Wu Golden Corneum, Xu Wu Claw, Xu Wu Tentacle, Xu Wu Fang, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Mystery Orb - Armor & Sword, Armor Sphere plus, Machalite Ore, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone, Honey
Four-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
1) A Vow to Remain
- Unlock requirement: Slay a Talioth (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Slay 8 Talioth
- Reward: 3960z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Talioth Scale+, Acute Fang, Ration, Earth Crystal, Armor Sphere+, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone
2) Time to Exorcise
- Unlock requirement: Slay a Bulaqchi (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Slay 12 Bulaqchi
- Reward: 3960z
- Possible drops: Bulaqchi Carapace, Monster Broth, Honey, Sturdy Bone, Armor Sphere+, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore
3) Vespoid Capriccio
- Unlock requirement: Slay a Vespoid (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Slay 8 Vespoid
- Reward: 3960z
- Possible drops: Vespoid Carapace, Vespoid Innerwing, Honey, Monster Broth, Armor Sphere+, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone
4) A Futile Fight
- Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Chatacabra (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Chatacabra
- Reward: 12240z
- Possible drops: Chatacabra Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Jaw+, Carapace, Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone
5) The Pursued and the Pursuer
- Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Quematrice (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Quematrice
- Reward: 12240z
- Possible drops: Quematrice Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Igniter+, Crest+, Tail, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone
6) The Desert Knows Not the Sea
- Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Balahar (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Balahar
- Reward: 14040z
- Possible drops: Balahar Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Skull+, Tail, Black Pearl, Torrent Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor
7) Smithy’s Seal of Quality
- Unlock requirement: Complete High-Quality Materials for Gemma the Smithy (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Lala Barina
- Reward: 12600z
- Possible drops: Lala Barina Certificate(s), Floret+, Carapace, Mucus+, Claw+, Stinger+, Monster Broth, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone
8) Flower of Eternal Rest
- Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Lala Barina (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Lala Barina
- Reward: 12600z
- Possible drops: Same as Smithy’s Seal of Quality
9) Flippant Flatulence
- Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Congalala (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Congalala
- Reward: 13320z
- Possible drops: Congalala Certificate(s), Pelt+, Fang+, Claw+, Vibrant Pelt+, Beast Gem, Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone
10) Profusion of Poison
- Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Rompopolo (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Rompopolo
- Reward: 13680z
- Possible drops: Rompopolo Certificate(s), Hide+, Beak+, Claw+, Spotted Poison Hide+, Toxin Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor
11) All Hail the Queen
- Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Rathian (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Rathian
- Reward: 15840z
- Possible drops: Rathian Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Webbing, Spike+, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Rathian Ruby, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor
12) Mysterious Poison
- Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Gypceros (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Gypceros
- Reward: 12960z
- Possible drops: Gypceros Certificate(s), Rubbery Hide+, Wing, Tail, Head, Toxin Sac, Bird Wyvern Gem, Dash Extract, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Monster Keenbone
13) Fleeting Victory
- Unlock requirement: Hunt a High-Rank Hirabami (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Hirabami
- Reward: 15120z
- Possible drops: Hirabami Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Webbing+, Tail Claw+, Freezer Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor
14) The Nerscylla’s Hunting Grounds
- Unlock requirement: Complete Dance of Shadows (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Nerscylla
- Reward: 14760z
- Possible drops: Nerscylla Certificate(s), Carapace, Shear, Claw+, Rubbery Hide+, Spike+, Coma Sac, Monster Broth, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor
15) Rath-from-Above, Go!
- Unlock requirement: Side Mission Unlock (HR 9 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Quematrice
- Reward: 12240z
- Possible drops: Same as The Pursued and the Pursuer, plus Inferno Sac
16) Aberrant Atrocity
- Unlock requirement: Side Mission Unlock (HR 16 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Frenzied Yian Kut-Ku
- Reward: 15480z
- Possible drops: Yian Kut-Ku Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Wing, Ear, Giant Beak, Inferno Sac, Bird Wyvern Gem, Frenzy Shard, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor
17) Secure Wounded Hollow
- Unlock requirement: Side Mission Unlock (HR 16 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt 2 Hirabami
- Reward: 35280z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hirabami Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Webbing+, Tail Claw+, Freezer Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor
Five-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
1) Doshaguma Hunt
- Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher
- Objective: Hunt Doshaguma
- Reward: 15,840z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Doshaguma Certificate(s), Hide+, Fur+, Fang+, Claw+, Beast Gem, Great Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone
2) King of the Skies
- Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher
- Objective: Hunt Rathalos in the Scarlet Forest
- Reward: 19,080z
- Possible drops: Rathalos Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Wing, Tail, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Ruby, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor
3) Annihilating Anguish
- Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher
- Objective: Hunt Ajarakan
- Reward: 16,200z
- Possible drops: Ajarakan Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Jewel+, Ridge+, Tail, Marrow, Medulla, Great Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone
4) Armor Like a Mountain
- Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher
- Objective: Hunt Gravios
- Reward: 19,080z
- Possible drops: Gravios Certificate(s), Carapace, Wing, Pleura+, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Coma Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor
5) Blangonga Excursion
- Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher
- Objective: Hunt Blangonga
- Reward: 16,560z
- Possible drops: Blangonga Certificate(s), Pelt+, Whisker, Fang+, Tail, Beast Gem, Great Stoutbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone
6) Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Hunt
- Unlock requirement: Complete Thundering Flowers (HR 21 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Guardian Fulgur Anjanath
- Reward: 16,920z
- Possible drops: Guardian Fulgur Certificate(s), Scale+, Pelt+, Fang+, Nosebone+, Tail, Thunder Sac, Gem, Blood+, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor
7) Succulent Scraps
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Gravios
- Reward: 19,080z
- Possible drops: Same as Armor Like a Mountain
8) What We Protect
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Blangonga
- Reward: 16,560z
- Possible drops: Same as Blangonga Excursion
9) Astonishing Adaptability
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Slay Xu Wu
- Reward: 19,080z
- Possible drops: Xu Wu Certificate(s), Hide+, Corneum+, Claw+, Tentacle+, Fang+, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Umbragem, Monster Broth, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone
10) Werner’s Test Run
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Guardian Doshaguma
- Reward: 18,000z
- Possible drops: Guardian Doshaguma Certificate(s), Hide+, Fur+, Fang+, Claw+, Nourishing Extract, Beast Gem, Pelt+, Blood+, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor
11) Purrfect Plundering
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Guardian Ebony Odogaron
- Reward: 16,920z
- Possible drops: Guardian Ebony Odogaron Certificate(s), Scale+, Sinew+, Claw+, Fang+, Tail, Nourishing Extract, Plate, Gem, Blood+, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor
12) As Gatekeeper
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt 2 Ajarakan
- Reward: 36,000z
- Possible drops: Same as Annihilating Anguish but x2
13) A Leviathan’s Temper
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Tempered Balahara
- Reward: 16,920z
- Possible drops: Balahara Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Skull+, Tail, Black Pearl, Torrent Sac, Wyvern Gem, Monster Keenbone, Advanced Armor Sphere, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor
14) Opposition
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher
- Objective: Hunt Xu Wu
- Reward: 19,080z
- Possible drops: Same as Astonishing Adaptability
15) Battle with the White Doshaguma!
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher
- Objective: Hunt Guardian Doshaguma
- Reward: 18,000z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Same as Werner’s Test Run
16) The King’s Triumphant Return
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher
- Objective: Hunt Guardian Rathalos
- Reward: 16,920z
- Possible drops: Guardian Rathalos Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Wing, Tail, Inferno Sac, Plate, Ruby, Blood+, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword, Glowing Orb – Armor, Nourishing Extract
17) Small White Feathers
- Unlock requirement: HR 21 or higher
- Objective: Slay 6 Guardian Seikret
- Reward: 3,960z
- Possible drops: Guardian Seikret Feather+, Acute Fang, Nourishing Extract, Tough Guardian Bone, Armor Sphere+, Mystery Orb – Sword, Mystery Orb – Armor, Dragonite Ore, Sturdy Bone
18) White Wails
- Unlock requirement: HR 9 or higher
- Objective: Hunt Guardian Ebony Odogaron
- Reward: 16,920z
- Possible drops: Same as Purrfect Plundering
19) Fur Damagings are Dislikeworthy
- Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Tempered Lala Barina & Tempered Congalala
- Reward: 34,560z
- Possible drops: Lala Barina Certificate(s), Floret+, Carapace, Mucus+, Claw+, Stinger+, Monster Broth, Congalala Certificate(s), Pelt+, Fang+, Claw+, Vibrant Pelt+, Beast Gem, Hunter Symbol I, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword & Armor, Damaged Weapon Shard, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone
20) Continuing Conflict
- Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Tempered Rathian & Tempered Quematrice
- Reward: 37,440z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Rathian Certificate(s), Scale+, Carapace, Webbing, Spike, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Ruby, Quematrice Certificate(s), Scale+, Hide+, Igniter+, Crest+, Tail, Wyvern Gem, Hunter Symbol I, Advanced Armor Sphere, Glowing Orb – Sword & Armor, Damaged Weapon Shard, Carbalite Ore, Quality Bone
Six-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
1) When Frost Falls
- Unlock requirement: Complete Frozen Lord of the Precipice (HR 30 or higher)
- Objective: Slay Jin Dahaad
- Reward: 21,960z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Carapace, Claw plus, Horn, Tail, Freezer Sac, Icegem, M Hardbone, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb & Sword
2) When the Dust Settles…
- Unlock requirement: Complete Roaring Rey Dau (HR 30 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Rey Dau
- Reward: 20,520z
- Possible drops: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Carapace, Fulgurtalon, Bolthorn, Tail, Plate, Boltgem, M Hardbone, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb – Sword, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic
3) One Thick Veil!
- Unlock requirement: Complete Tide Overtaking Timber (HR 30 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Uth Duna
- Reward: 20,160z
- Possible drops: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Hide plus, Cilia plus, Claw plus, Tentacle plus, Torrent Sac, Plate, Watergem, M Hardbone, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb – Sword
4) Sinister Sneer
- Unlock requirement: Complete Scorching the Earth Once More (HR 30 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Nu Udra
- Reward: 20,160z
- Possible drops: Certificate(s), Hide plus, Oilmucus plus, Spike plus, Horn plus, Tentacle plus, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Flamegem, Monster Broth, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb – Sword, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic
5) Misty Depths
- Unlock requirement: Complete Shrouded in Black (HR 30 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Gore Magala
- Reward: 21,600z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Carapace, Ripclaw plus, Wing plus, Tail, Nyctgem, Frenzy Crystal, Hard Armor Sphere, Ancient Orb – Sword, Frenzy Shard, M Hardbone
6) Troublemakers
- Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Tempered Ajarakan & Tempered Gravios
- Reward: 46,800z
- Possible drops: Certificate(s), Scale plus, Carapace, Jewel plus, Ridge plus, Tail, Marrow, Medulla, Gravios Certificate(s), Carapace, Wing, Pleura plus, Medulla, Inferno Sac, Coma Sac, Wyvern Gem, Hunter Symbol II, HA Sphere, AO – Sword, Damaged Weapon Shard, Rusted Weapon Shard, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic
7) Echoing from the Cliffs
- Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Tempered Blangonga & Hirabami
- Reward: 43,200z
- Possible drops: Blangonga Certificate(s), Pelt plus, Whisker, Fang plus, Tail, Beast Gem, Hirabami Certificate(s), Scale plus, Hide plus, Webbing plus, Tail Claw plus, Freezer Sac, Wyvern Gem, Hunter Symbol II, HA Sphere, AO – Sword, Damaged Weapon Shard, Rusted Weapon Shard, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic
8) The Struggle to Survive
- Unlock requirement: HR 31 or higher (Side Mission)
- Objective: Hunt Tempered Xu Wu & Tempered Guardian Ebony Odogaron
- Reward: 47,880z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Xu Wu Certificate(s), Xu Wu Hide plus, Golden Corneum plus, Xu Wu Claw plus, Xu Wu Tentacle plus, Xu Wu Fang plus, Xu Wu Cerebrospinal Fluid, Xu Wu Umbragem Guardian Ebony Odogaron Certificate(s), Scale plus, Sinew plus, Claw plus, Fang, Tail, Nourishing Extract, Plate, Guardian Ebony Gem, Hunter Symbol II, HA Sphere, AO – Sword, Damaged Weapon Shard, Rusted Weapon Shard, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic
Seven-star optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
The Chains of Life
- Unlock requirement: Complete Awakening from a Dream (HR 41 or higher)
- Objective: Hunt Arkveld
- Reward: 22,320z
- Possible drops in Monster Hunter Wilds: Arkveld’s Certificate, Reinforced Scale, Hardened Armorplate, White Arkveld Pelt, Enhanced Horn, Tail Fragment, Monster Hardbone, Precious Gem, HA Sphere, AO – Sword, Novacrystal, Dragonbone Relic
Optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds are a great means of material grinding, experimenting with new weapons, and pitting yourself against stronger enemies. Whether you are farming for drop-rare stuff or simply hunting for enjoyment's sake, optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds have immense replay value.
