All Outfits in Star Wars Outlaws

Outfits in Star Wars Outlaws allow players to customize protagonist Kay Vess’ look during her intergalactic adventure. Many of these outfits are inspired by iconic Star Wars characters and provide Kay with useful passive bonuses upon wearing the complete set. This consists of chest, belt, and pant pieces that can be acquired by opening chests, finishing quests, and building reputations with each syndicate.

This article lists all the available outfits in Star Wars Outlaws alongside their passive bonuses.

List of all Kay Vess' outfits in Star Wars Outlaws

Outfits not only bring a fresh look for Kay but also have many useful passive abilities (Image via Ubisoft)

There are over 30 sets of outfits in Star Wars Outlaws that you can unlock as you play through the game. Some outfits come with their unique set bonus, while others let you dress as iconic characters from the franchise.

Here is the complete list of outfits in the game:

Outfit set Pieces Passive bonus Abelor Survivalist Abelor Survivalist Vest, Abelor Survivalist Belt, Abelor Survivalist Pants No bonus Agamar Gunslinger Agamar Gunslinger Shirt, Agamar Gunslinger Belt, Agamar Gunslinger Pants No bonus Akiva Thief Akiva Thief Vest, Akiva Thief Belt, Akiva Thief Pants Greatly improves stealth. Anaxes Ruffian Anaxes Ruffian Jacket, Anaxes Ruffian Belt, Anaxes Ruffian Pants No bonus Banchii Survivalist Banchii Survivalist Jacket, Banchii Survivalist Belt, Banchii Survivalist Pants No bonus

Baraan-fa Thief Vest Baraan-fa Thief Vest, Baraan-fa Thief Belt, Baraan-fa Thief Pants No bonus Begamor Ruffian Begamor Ruffian Jacket, Begamor Ruffian Belt, Begamor Ruffian Pants No bonus Birukay Gunslinger Birukay Gunslinger Shirt, Birukay Gunslinger Belt, Birukay Gunslinger Pants No bonus



Boonta Brawler Boonta Brawler Jacket, Boonta Brawler Belt, Boonta Brawler Pants 1) Increases Adrenaline gained upon defeating enemies with Grenade. 2) Gain a Grenade when defeating enemies during the Adrenaline Rush. Cholganna Survivalist Cholganna Survivalist Jacket, Cholganna Survivalist Belt, Cholganna Survivalist Pants Restores fully depleted health bars over time. Crimson Reign Crimson Reign Tunic, Crimson Reign Belt, Crimson Reign Trousers 1) Catching enemies in Smoke Bomb recharges Stun Shot. 2) Hitting enemies with Stun Shot decreases Smoke Bomb cooldown. Daivak Gunslinger Daivak Gunslinger Shirt, Daivak Gunslinger Belt, Daivak Gunslinger Pants Adrenaline Rush doesn’t consume all Adrenaline. Imperial Disguise Imperial Disguise Jacket, Imperial Disguise Belt, Imperial Disguise Pants Increases stealth. Lose wanted level faster. Kay's Outfit Kay's Jacket, Kay's Belt, Kay's Pants No bonus Kay's Outfit (No Jacket) Kay's Shirt, Kay's Belt, Kay's Pants No bonus Kessel Runner Kessel Runner Vest, Kessel Runner Belt, Kessel Runner Pants No bonus Kijimi Explorer Kijimi Explorer Jacket, Kijimi Explorer Belt, Kijimi Explorer Pants 1) Reduces damage taken. 2) Triggers Super Cooling upon defeating enemies at low health. Moldour Thief Moldour Thief Vest, Moldour Thief Belt, Moldour Thief Pants Greatly improves stealth. Nar Shaddaa Thief Nar Shaddaa Thief Vest, Nar Shaddaa Thief Belt, Nar Shaddaa Thief Pants No bonus Outlaw Outlaw Jacket, Outlaw Belt, Outlaw Pants 1) Deals more damage. 2) Regenerates health when at full Adrenaline. Rogue Infiltrator Rogue Infiltrator Jacket, Rogue Infiltrator Belt, Rogue Infiltrator Pants No bonus Ryloth Ruffian Ryloth Ruffian Jacket, Ryloth Ruffian Belt, Ryloth Ruffian Pants Gain a free Grenade when at zero Grenade. Sabacc Shark Sabacc Shark Cape, Sabacc Shark Belt, Sabacc Shark Pants No bonus Scoundrel Scoundrel Jacket, Scoundrel Belt, Scoundrel Pants 1) Increases Super Cooling. 2) The first shot after a Super Cooling deals 2x damage. Tatooine Gunslinger Tatooine Gunslinger Shirt, Tatooine Gunslinger Belt, Tatooine Gunslinger Pants Adrenaline Rush doesn’t consume all Adrenaline. Toshara Ruffian Toshara Ruffian Jacket, Toshara Ruffian Belt, Toshara Ruffian Pants When out of Grenades and not in combat for some time, gain a free Grenade. Vandor Survivalist Vandor Survivalist Jacket, Vandor Survivalist Belt, Vandor Survivalist Pants Restores fully depleted health bars over time.

How to customize Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws

Customize Kay using the equipment tab or the closet in Tohara (Image via Ubisoft)

You can change Kay Vess’ outfit once you reach Toshara during the main story. Go to the Equipment tab and select from the chest, belt, and pant pieces you want to change. Then, press the G key on the keyboard or the Triangle/Y button on your controller to customize.

Alternatively, you can access your living quarters on Toshara and interact with your closet to swap between all the outfits you own. Outfits can be purchased from vendors or obtained by completing quests, opening chests, and solving puzzles.

