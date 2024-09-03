All Outfits in Star Wars Outlaws

Outfits in Star Wars Outlaws allow players to customize protagonist Kay Vess’ look during her intergalactic adventure. Many of these outfits are inspired by iconic Star Wars characters and provide Kay with useful passive bonuses upon wearing the complete set. This consists of chest, belt, and pant pieces that can be acquired by opening chests, finishing quests, and building reputations with each syndicate.
This article lists all the available outfits in Star Wars Outlaws alongside their passive bonuses.
List of all Kay Vess' outfits in Star Wars Outlaws
There are over 30 sets of outfits in Star Wars Outlaws that you can unlock as you play through the game. Some outfits come with their unique set bonus, while others let you dress as iconic characters from the franchise.
Here is the complete list of outfits in the game:
How to customize Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws
You can change Kay Vess’ outfit once you reach Toshara during the main story. Go to the Equipment tab and select from the chest, belt, and pant pieces you want to change. Then, press the G key on the keyboard or the Triangle/Y button on your controller to customize.
Alternatively, you can access your living quarters on Toshara and interact with your closet to swap between all the outfits you own. Outfits can be purchased from vendors or obtained by completing quests, opening chests, and solving puzzles.
