All Outfits in Star Wars Outlaws

By Ayush Soni
Modified Sep 03, 2024 14:47 GMT
Star Wars Outlaws features multiple outfits for the main protagonist Kay Vess (Image via Ubisoft)
Star Wars Outlaws features multiple outfits for the main protagonist Kay Vess (Image via Ubisoft)

Outfits in Star Wars Outlaws allow players to customize protagonist Kay Vess’ look during her intergalactic adventure. Many of these outfits are inspired by iconic Star Wars characters and provide Kay with useful passive bonuses upon wearing the complete set. This consists of chest, belt, and pant pieces that can be acquired by opening chests, finishing quests, and building reputations with each syndicate.

This article lists all the available outfits in Star Wars Outlaws alongside their passive bonuses.

List of all Kay Vess' outfits in Star Wars Outlaws

Outfits not only bring a fresh look for Kay but also have many useful passive abilities (Image via Ubisoft)
Outfits not only bring a fresh look for Kay but also have many useful passive abilities (Image via Ubisoft)

There are over 30 sets of outfits in Star Wars Outlaws that you can unlock as you play through the game. Some outfits come with their unique set bonus, while others let you dress as iconic characters from the franchise.

also-read-trending Trending

Here is the complete list of outfits in the game:

Outfit set

Pieces

Passive bonus

Abelor Survivalist

Abelor Survivalist Vest, Abelor Survivalist Belt, Abelor Survivalist Pants

No bonus

Agamar Gunslinger

Agamar Gunslinger Shirt, Agamar Gunslinger Belt, Agamar Gunslinger Pants

No bonus

Akiva Thief

Akiva Thief Vest, Akiva Thief Belt, Akiva Thief Pants

Greatly improves stealth.

Anaxes Ruffian

Anaxes Ruffian Jacket, Anaxes Ruffian Belt, Anaxes Ruffian Pants

No bonus

Banchii Survivalist

Banchii Survivalist Jacket, Banchii Survivalist Belt, Banchii Survivalist Pants

No bonus


Baraan-fa Thief Vest

Baraan-fa Thief Vest, Baraan-fa Thief Belt, Baraan-fa Thief Pants

No bonus

Begamor Ruffian

Begamor Ruffian Jacket, Begamor Ruffian Belt, Begamor Ruffian Pants

No bonus

Birukay Gunslinger

Birukay Gunslinger Shirt, Birukay Gunslinger Belt, Birukay Gunslinger Pants

No bonus



Boonta Brawler

Boonta Brawler Jacket, Boonta Brawler Belt, Boonta Brawler Pants

1) Increases Adrenaline gained upon defeating enemies with Grenade.

2) Gain a Grenade when defeating enemies during the Adrenaline Rush.

Cholganna Survivalist

Cholganna Survivalist Jacket, Cholganna Survivalist Belt, Cholganna Survivalist Pants

Restores fully depleted health bars over time.

Crimson Reign

Crimson Reign Tunic, Crimson Reign Belt, Crimson Reign Trousers

1) Catching enemies in Smoke Bomb recharges Stun Shot.

2) Hitting enemies with Stun Shot decreases Smoke Bomb cooldown.

Daivak Gunslinger

Daivak Gunslinger Shirt, Daivak Gunslinger Belt, Daivak Gunslinger Pants

Adrenaline Rush doesn’t consume all Adrenaline.

Imperial Disguise

Imperial Disguise Jacket, Imperial Disguise Belt, Imperial Disguise Pants

Increases stealth.

Lose wanted level faster.

Kay's Outfit

Kay's Jacket, Kay's Belt, Kay's Pants

No bonus

Kay's Outfit (No Jacket)

Kay's Shirt, Kay's Belt, Kay's Pants

No bonus

Kessel Runner

Kessel Runner Vest, Kessel Runner Belt, Kessel Runner Pants

No bonus

Kijimi Explorer

Kijimi Explorer Jacket, Kijimi Explorer Belt, Kijimi Explorer Pants

1) Reduces damage taken.

2) Triggers Super Cooling upon defeating enemies at low health.

Moldour Thief

Moldour Thief Vest, Moldour Thief Belt, Moldour Thief Pants

Greatly improves stealth.

Nar Shaddaa Thief

Nar Shaddaa Thief Vest, Nar Shaddaa Thief Belt, Nar Shaddaa Thief Pants

No bonus

Outlaw

Outlaw Jacket, Outlaw Belt, Outlaw Pants

1) Deals more damage.

2) Regenerates health when at full Adrenaline.

Rogue Infiltrator

Rogue Infiltrator Jacket, Rogue Infiltrator Belt, Rogue Infiltrator Pants

No bonus

Ryloth Ruffian

Ryloth Ruffian Jacket, Ryloth Ruffian Belt, Ryloth Ruffian Pants

Gain a free Grenade when at zero Grenade.

Sabacc Shark

Sabacc Shark Cape, Sabacc Shark Belt, Sabacc Shark Pants

No bonus

Scoundrel

Scoundrel Jacket, Scoundrel Belt, Scoundrel Pants

1) Increases Super Cooling.

2) The first shot after a Super Cooling deals 2x damage.

Tatooine Gunslinger

Tatooine Gunslinger Shirt, Tatooine Gunslinger Belt, Tatooine Gunslinger Pants

Adrenaline Rush doesn’t consume all Adrenaline.

Toshara Ruffian

Toshara Ruffian Jacket, Toshara Ruffian Belt, Toshara Ruffian Pants

When out of Grenades and not in combat for some time, gain a free Grenade.

Vandor Survivalist

Vandor Survivalist Jacket, Vandor Survivalist Belt, Vandor Survivalist Pants

Restores fully depleted health bars over time.

Also check: How to summon the Speeder bike in Star Wars Outlaws

How to customize Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws

Customize Kay using the equipment tab or the closet in Tohara (Image via Ubisoft)
Customize Kay using the equipment tab or the closet in Tohara (Image via Ubisoft)

You can change Kay Vess’ outfit once you reach Toshara during the main story. Go to the Equipment tab and select from the chest, belt, and pant pieces you want to change. Then, press the G key on the keyboard or the Triangle/Y button on your controller to customize.

Alternatively, you can access your living quarters on Toshara and interact with your closet to swap between all the outfits you own. Outfits can be purchased from vendors or obtained by completing quests, opening chests, and solving puzzles.

Check out more Star Wars Outlaws guides:

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी