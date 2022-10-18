All Overwatch 2 battle pass free and premium tier rewards

Although Overwatch 2 stumbled out of the gate, it brought some much-needed modern-day live-service gaming practices. This includes replacing divisive loot boxes with a seasonal battle pass.
When the original title launched back in 2016, it opted for a loot box system, which was considered quite controversial, especially for a fully-priced game. Overwatch 2 has not only gone free-to-play, attracting more players, but the switch to the battle pass has given them a goal to work towards.
With that being said, let's take a look at what's included in the Overwatch 2 Season 1 battle pass, across the free and premium tiers.
Overwatch 2 Free battle pass rewards
The free tier of the Overwatch 2 battle pass is available to all players. To progress in the battle pass, they need to earn XP in-game by completing different challenges.
Players will be able to unlock an item at every tier across the 80 tier battle pass. here are the rewards as follows,
- Tier 2 — Cybermari Player Icon
- Tier 6 — Fist Bump Victory Pose (Mei)
- Tier 10 — Tactical Skin (Winston)
- Tier 13 — Locked and Loaded Highlight Intro (Soldier 76)
- Tier 19 — “Exist” Voice Line (Zenyatta)
- Tier 23 — Pineapple Pizza Souvenir
- Tier 28 — Mitzi and Friends Name Card
- Tier 31 — Commando Player Icon
- Tier 36 — Noble Victory Pose (Brigitte)
- Tier 39 — “It’s All Connected” Voice Line (Sojourn)
- Tier 43 — Rise N’ Shine Spray (Cassidy)
- Tier 46 — Sipping Emote (Junkrat)
- Tier 51 — Arcade Spray
- Tier 55 — Kitsune Weapon Charm
- Tier 58 — “The Dragon and I Are One” Voice Line (Genji)
- Tier 61 — Brain Player Icon
- Tier 65 — Commando Spray (Sojourn)
- Tier 70 — Forest Ranger Skin (Cassidy)
- Tier 74 — Robo Thumb Souvenir
- Tier 79 — Synthwave Name Card
Overwatch 2 Premium battle pass rewards
Unlike the free tier, players have to buy the premium pass to unlock the Premium Battle Pass. Let's take a look at the rewards included in the Premium Battle Pass of Overwatch 2.
- Kiriko Hero, EDM Skin (D.Va), Cybermari Weapon Charm; +20% XP All Season
- Cybermari Player Icon
- Sky Centurion Name Card
- “You can be improved” Voice Line (Moira)
- Cookie Emote (Reaper)
- Fist Bump Victory Pose (Mei)
- Salute Spray (Winston)
- Mechanical Brain Souvenir
- “Stand Up” Voice Line (Lucio)
- Tactical Skin (Winston)
- Holo Sakura Player Icon
- Sakura Name Card
- Locked and Loaded Highlight Intro (Soldier 76)
- Only You Spray (Cassidy)
- Origami Crane Weapon Charm
- Evaluate Victory Pose (Sojourn)
- DJ Spray (D.Va)
- Great Waves Name Card
- “Exist” Voice Line (Zenyatta)
- “Hinotori” Skin (Kiriko)
- EDM Player Icon
- Dogtag Spray (Sojourn)
- Pineapple Pizza Souvenir
- Translocator Victory Pose (Sombra)
- “On My Bike” Voice Line (Kiriko)
- Raboday Emote (Baptiste)
- Lion Slayer Spray (Junker Queen)
- Mitzi and Friends Name Card
- “A Long Way Down” Voice Line (Hanzo)
- Commando Skin (Sojourn)
- Commando Player Icon
- Sky Centurion Spray (Pharah)
- Nailed It Highlight Intro (Tracer)
- “Neck of the Woods” Voice Line (Cassidy)
- Tokki Keyring Weapon Charm
- Noble Victory Pose (Brigitte)
- Cyber Phoenix Spray (Kiriko)
- Omni Code Name Card
- “It’s All Connected” Voice Line (Sojourn)
- Beast Hunter Skin (Junker Queen)
- Kumihimo Player Icon
- Puzzle Cube Souvenir
- Rise N’ Shine Spray (Cassidy)
- Ponder Victory Pose (Moira)
- “High Tech, Low Tech…” Voice Line (Ana)
- Sipping Emote (Junkrat)
- Crows Spray (Sigma)
- Hinotori Player Icon
- “Parts and Whole” Voice Line (Sigma)
- Miko Skin (Mercy)
- Arcade Spray
- EDM Tokki Player Icon
- Incoming! Highlight Intro (D.Va)
- “Upgrades” Voice Line (Sojourn)
- Kitsune Weapon Charm
- Just Breathe Spray (Genji)
- Cyber Demon Name Card
- “The Dragon and I Are One” Voice Line (Genji)
- Hologram Victory Pose (Roadhog)
- Sky Centurion Skin (Pharah)
- Brain Player Icon
- “Run With Blades” Voice Line (Kiriko)
- Rainbow Pool Name Card
- Itadakimasu Emote (Hanzo)
- Commando Spray (Sojourn)
- Poised Victory Pose (Echo)
- “I Do Love Neon” Voice Line (Junker Queen)
- Folded Crane Souvenir
- Kitsune player icon
- Forest Ranger Skin (Cassidy)
- Crime Boss Spray (Junkrat)
- Forest Ranger Player Icon
- “I Do Not Cower” Voice Line (Orisa)
- Robo Thumb Souvenir
- Cyberdemon Mask Weapon Charm
- Old Soldiers Spray (Sojourn)
- Crowned Victory Pose (Junker Queen)
- Do Something Highlight Intro (Ashe)
- Synthwave Name Card
- Cyber Demon Skin (Genji), Cyber Demon Player Icon, Demonic Deflection Spray
Overwatch 2 is currently available as a free-to-play title on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Battle.net.