All Overwatch 2 battle pass free and premium tier rewards

Although Overwatch 2 stumbled out of the gate, it brought some much-needed modern-day live-service gaming practices. This includes replacing divisive loot boxes with a seasonal battle pass.

When the original title launched back in 2016, it opted for a loot box system, which was considered quite controversial, especially for a fully-priced game. Overwatch 2 has not only gone free-to-play, attracting more players, but the switch to the battle pass has given them a goal to work towards.

With that being said, let's take a look at what's included in the Overwatch 2 Season 1 battle pass, across the free and premium tiers.

Overwatch 2 Free battle pass rewards

The free tier of the Overwatch 2 battle pass is available to all players. To progress in the battle pass, they need to earn XP in-game by completing different challenges.

Players will be able to unlock an item at every tier across the 80 tier battle pass. here are the rewards as follows,

Tier 2 — Cybermari Player Icon

Player Icon Tier 6 — Fist Bump Victory Pose (Mei)

Victory Pose (Mei) Tier 10 — Tactical Skin (Winston)

Skin (Winston) Tier 13 — Locked and Loaded Highlight Intro (Soldier 76)

Highlight Intro (Soldier 76) Tier 19 — “Exist” Voice Line (Zenyatta)

Voice Line (Zenyatta) Tier 23 — Pineapple Pizza Souvenir

Souvenir Tier 28 — Mitzi and Friends Name Card

Name Card Tier 31 — Commando Player Icon

Player Icon Tier 36 — Noble Victory Pose (Brigitte)

Victory Pose (Brigitte) Tier 39 — “It’s All Connected” Voice Line (Sojourn)

Voice Line (Sojourn) Tier 43 — Rise N’ Shine Spray (Cassidy)

Spray (Cassidy) Tier 46 — Sipping Emote (Junkrat)

Emote (Junkrat) Tier 51 — Arcade Spray

Spray Tier 55 — Kitsune Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Tier 58 — “The Dragon and I Are One” Voice Line (Genji)

Voice Line (Genji) Tier 61 — Brain Player Icon

Player Icon Tier 65 — Commando Spray (Sojourn)

Spray (Sojourn) Tier 70 — Forest Ranger Skin (Cassidy)

Skin (Cassidy) Tier 74 — Robo Thumb Souvenir

Souvenir Tier 79 — Synthwave Name Card

Overwatch 2 Premium battle pass rewards

Unlike the free tier, players have to buy the premium pass to unlock the Premium Battle Pass. Let's take a look at the rewards included in the Premium Battle Pass of Overwatch 2.

Kiriko Hero, EDM Skin (D.Va), Cybermari Weapon Charm; +20% XP All Season Cybermari Player Icon Sky Centurion Name Card “You can be improved” Voice Line (Moira) Cookie Emote (Reaper) Fist Bump Victory Pose (Mei) Salute Spray (Winston) Mechanical Brain Souvenir “Stand Up” Voice Line (Lucio) Tactical Skin (Winston) Holo Sakura Player Icon Sakura Name Card Locked and Loaded Highlight Intro (Soldier 76) Only You Spray (Cassidy) Origami Crane Weapon Charm Evaluate Victory Pose (Sojourn) DJ Spray (D.Va) Great Waves Name Card “Exist” Voice Line (Zenyatta) “Hinotori” Skin (Kiriko) EDM Player Icon Dogtag Spray (Sojourn) Pineapple Pizza Souvenir Translocator Victory Pose (Sombra) “On My Bike” Voice Line (Kiriko) Raboday Emote (Baptiste) Lion Slayer Spray (Junker Queen) Mitzi and Friends Name Card “A Long Way Down” Voice Line (Hanzo) Commando Skin (Sojourn) Commando Player Icon Sky Centurion Spray (Pharah) Nailed It Highlight Intro (Tracer) “Neck of the Woods” Voice Line (Cassidy) Tokki Keyring Weapon Charm Noble Victory Pose (Brigitte) Cyber Phoenix Spray (Kiriko) Omni Code Name Card “It’s All Connected” Voice Line (Sojourn) Beast Hunter Skin (Junker Queen) Kumihimo Player Icon Puzzle Cube Souvenir Rise N’ Shine Spray (Cassidy) Ponder Victory Pose (Moira) “High Tech, Low Tech…” Voice Line (Ana) Sipping Emote (Junkrat) Crows Spray (Sigma) Hinotori Player Icon “Parts and Whole” Voice Line (Sigma) Miko Skin (Mercy) Arcade Spray EDM Tokki Player Icon Incoming! Highlight Intro (D.Va) “Upgrades” Voice Line (Sojourn) Kitsune Weapon Charm Just Breathe Spray (Genji) Cyber Demon Name Card “The Dragon and I Are One” Voice Line (Genji) Hologram Victory Pose (Roadhog) Sky Centurion Skin (Pharah) Brain Player Icon “Run With Blades” Voice Line (Kiriko) Rainbow Pool Name Card Itadakimasu Emote (Hanzo) Commando Spray (Sojourn) Poised Victory Pose (Echo) “I Do Love Neon” Voice Line (Junker Queen) Folded Crane Souvenir Kitsune player icon Forest Ranger Skin (Cassidy) Crime Boss Spray (Junkrat) Forest Ranger Player Icon “I Do Not Cower” Voice Line (Orisa) Robo Thumb Souvenir Cyberdemon Mask Weapon Charm Old Soldiers Spray (Sojourn) Crowned Victory Pose (Junker Queen) Do Something Highlight Intro (Ashe) Synthwave Name Card Cyber Demon Skin (Genji), Cyber Demon Player Icon, Demonic Deflection Spray

Overwatch 2 is currently available as a free-to-play title on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Battle.net.

