All Paper Mario games ranked

Paper Mario is unequivocally one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. The game's influence is so extensive that even those unfamiliar with Mario are aware of it. The franchise has been going strong since 2000 and has recently received a remake of one of its most beloved games in the franchise, The Thousand-Year Door.

With multiple games in the franchise and a remake on its way, we think it's the perfect time to rank all the games in this franchise from worst to best.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

All Paper Mario games have done something unique for the franchise

7) Paper Mario: Sticker Star

Sticker Star did not respect the player's time. (Image via Nintendo)

Fans of Sticker Star should not be surprised that this Paper Mario game sits at the bottom of the list. While not awful by any means, the game is still infuriating to play. It features a lot of backtracking, none of which is fun because if you hit a roadblock in an area, you must backtrack to some other spot with no clue regarding your next location.

There is a heavy emphasis on items which makes you question whether you should use them now or save them for later. The soundtrack is decent, but it doesn't help the player forget the game's flaws.

6) Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam

This crossover didn't go as planned. (Image via Nintendo)

Any crossover between the Mario brothers should be gold, given they are two of the most beloved characters in the gaming industry. However, it felt like Paper Jam didn't properly use Mario and Luigi in this crossover. The game blends Paper Mario concepts with the multi-character abilities Mario and Luigi can access.

While the visuals are handled efficiently, Paper Mario feels like a side character in his own game as Mario and Luigi here become the main focus. Pushing the main character aside in his own game also destroys the purpose of the crossover.

5) Paper Mario: Color Splash

Color Splash was visually appealing. (Image via Nintendo)

After the lackluster reception of Sticker Star, the series needed a new game. Color Splash was a mediocre entry that tried to fix what was wrong with Sticker Star. While it succeeded in some aspects, it failed in multiple others. The writing and story here were an improvement over its predecessor and brought a pinch of humor.

While the gameplay wasn't anything to gush over, it was decent enough to enjoy the story. The main attraction of Color Splash was the vibrant visuals and the idea of using a hammer to restore colors to the world. However, the gameplay loop quickly becomes repetitive. While Color Splash was an improvement, it certainly wasn't a banger entry.

4) Paper Mario: The Origami King

Puzzle-based mechanics make The Origami King hard to recommend. (Image via Nintendo)

The Origami King seemingly builds on the concepts of Color Splash to get closer to what Paper Mario should be. Just like last time, this game had an incredible story and a cast of characters that made the playthrough a fun experience. Not only were the visuals colorful but the dark tones of the game were handled excellently to give the player small scares.

The world of The Origami King had puzzles that forced players to stop and think. These puzzles weren't too hard and only required a little bit of clever thinking. However, it's the combat that makes this entry hard to recommend because of its major focus on puzzle-based mechanics.

3) Super Paper Mario

This entry lets you change perspectives mid-game. (Image via Nintendo)

Initially, one would believe that this entry collapsed because of how different it was from the general framework of the franchise. This game ditched the turn-based system for a more real-time combat system. While this was an appreciated change, what makes this entry unique are the pixel powers.

Pixel powers were a unique mechanic that altered how you would play a level. Getting hold of new powers would encourage you to go back and discover things that you didn't before. These pixel powers would either let you change the perspective or provide new attacks. This mechanic alone made this entry one of the best games in the franchise.

2) Paper Mario

The franchise can be enjoyed by players of all ages. (Image via Nintendo)

The widespread adoration for the first-ever Paper Mario is duly justified. The first entry in the franchise was a new take on the fan-favorite plumber as he was thrown into a world made out of paper. Graphics were praised for giving the game a new visually appealing look.

The combat in this turn-based RPG was handled well, as it featured difficulty spikes without making the game feel overwhelming. The combat was easy to learn which meant players of all ages could have fun.

1) Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

The Thousand-Year Door recently got a remake. (Image via Nintendo)

The Thousand-Year Door is regarded by many as the best game in the franchise. The game has even received a remake, which is a testament to its influence. This sequel improved where the first one was lacking. This RPG was not only amazing for the series but also the best in the GameCube's lifecycle.

The Thousand-Year Door polished the combat of the original and made everything bigger and better. There are new places to explore as you spend most of your time in Rogue Port listening to side stories and fighting a big red dragon. It rightfully deserves the top spot as the definitive Paper Mario experience.

