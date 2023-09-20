All Party Animals Deluxe Edition rewards

Party Animals has officially launched, and many players are already showing off their skills and trophies in online battles. The game features 12 playable characters, including adorable animals like Underbite the dinosaur, Nemo the corgi, and Tiagra the tiger. The title is a physics-based competitive brawler, similar to others like Fall Guys and Gang Beasts.

As is becoming increasingly common in video games, Party Animals has a series of rewards that can be earned by completing tasks or reaching a certain level. However, with the release of the title's Deluxe Edition, many players will have the opportunity to get some additional rewards. These prizes are ideal for those who like to stand out from the crowd and display unique skins and items.

If that sounds like you, read on to find out everything that comes with this edition and how you can get it.

List of Party Animals Deluxe Edition rewards

These are all the rewards you can get in the Deluxe Edition of Party Animals (Image via Recreate Games)

The Deluxe Edition of Party Animals costs 10 dollars more than the base game. Some players may wonder if the extra cost is worth it, so we have put together a quick list of the rewards in detail:

Nemo Bucks*1300

Harry Bathrobe Outfit & Avatar & Frame

Coco Bathrobe Outfit & Avatar & Frame

Garfat Bathrobe Outfit & Avatar & Frame

Golden Nemo Skin & Avatar

Golden Macchiato Skin & Avatar

Golden Coco Skin & Avatar

Nemo Bucks are the currency of the title and can be used to buy different skins. With 1300 Nemo Bucks, you can buy a rare-level outfit and still have 500 left. You can add another 300 and find the epic skin that suits your needs. Since earning Nemo Bucks requires real money transactions, having 1,300 as a gift can be a relief.

The rest of the items from the Deluxe Edition are cosmetic additions that give your characters a fun touch, like a towel or cucumber slice in their eyes. The others give them gold skin and make them look like gilded animals.

How to get the Deluxe Edition rewards

The Golden Nemo is a reward from the Deluxe Edition (Image via Recreate Games)

Although Party Animals is included in Game Pass, getting the Deluxe Edition requires an extra charge (around 10 dollars). For the rest of the people, the cost is $29,99 USD. To buy it, follow these steps:

Open your Steam/Xbox account on your PC/console.

Type "Party Animals" into the search bar.

When the game appears, select it.

Make sure you select the Deluxe Edition.

Proceed to checkout.

Launch the game.

As soon as you start the game, you will see a welcome screen thanking you for purchasing and a summary of the rewards you have received. After that, you can equip your characters with the corresponding outfit.

How to fix missing Party Animals Deluxe rewards

Expand Tweet

After the release of Party Animals, some players reported that the rewards for purchasing Standard and Deluxe editions did not appear in their inventory.

To fix this issue, the game developers suggested restarting the game. The problem was caused by server saturation, although the team is working to increase server capacity.

Other solutions may include restarting your device or uninstalling and reinstalling the game.

After knowing all the rewards you can get by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Party Animals, you can make the right choice. The use of the skins included in this bundle won’t affect the gaming mechanics or winning conditions, so it’s all up to you whether to get them or not.