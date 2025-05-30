All playable characters and their abilities in Elden Ring Nightreign

There are a total of 8 Nightfarers or playable characters in Elden Ring Nightreign, each featuring their unique set of abilities. The latest Souls-like from FromSoftware combines elements of hero-based games with the studio's established Souls-Borne formula. The Nightfarer you select will determine your playstyle and the abilities you bring to battle.
This article will cover all of the Nightfarers or playable characters in Elden Ring Nightreign and their abilities.
All available playable characters in Elden Ring Nightreign and their abilities
1) Wylder
The Wylder features a typical warrior build in Elden Ring Nightreign, coming with a shield and a longsword by default. Here is a list of their abilities:
Passive - Sixth Sense
- Cheat Death a single time.
Character Skill - Claw Shot
- Launch Grappling Claws to rope foes in or move swiftly by retracting
Ultimate - Onslaught Stake
- Powerful single attack that launches an iron stake with a great explosion
2) Guardian
The Guardian is a tanky character who can take more hits at the cost of his offense.
Passive - Steel Guard
- Plant Feet and brace with Shield for a more powerful Guard.
Character Skill - Whirlwind
- Beat wings to whip up a wind-churning cyclone
Ultimate - Wings of Salvation
- Leap up and back down to create a protective area
3) Ironeye
The Ironeye Nightfarer is great for those who want to engage enemies from a range, as this is basically the archer archetype
Passive - Eagle Eye
- A keenly observant eye discovers more items to obtain from foes.
Character Skill - Marking
- Cut foe with dagger, creating a temporary weak point.
Ultimate - Single Shot
- Fire a powerful arrow that surpasses sound and ignores any defense.
4) Raider
For those Strength-based build players, the Raider is the best playable character or Nightfarer to pick.
Passive - Fighter's Resolve
- Taking damage boosts Retaliate potency, and cannot be knocked down while using it.
Character Skill - Retaliate
- Assume attack stance and pummel vigorously.
Ultimate - Totem Stela
- Drive the gravekeeper's wedge into the earth to summon a giant tombstone.
5) Recluse
The Recluse is a mage character who has low health but great offensive abilities.
Passive - Elemental Defense
- Discover affinity residues that can be collected to replenish FP.
Character Skill - Magic Cocktail
- Collect the affinity residues of targets to fire an affinity-exploiting magic cocktail.
Ultimate - Soulblood Song
- Unleash the forbidden blood chant to brand nearby foes with blood sigils.
6) Executor
The Executor is a solid pick for frontline damage dealers
Passive - Tenacity
- Receive a boost after recovering from status ailments.
Character Skill Cursed Sword
- Draw a cursed sword that can deflect enemy attacks.
Ultimate Art Aspects of the Crucible: Beast
- Assume the form of the primordial beast.
7) Duchess
The Duchess brings a playstyle that allows you to maneuver enemies and support your team.
Passive - Magnificent Poise
- Attack and dodge optimally, dodging repeatedly when necessary.
Character Skill - Restage
- Stage reprisal of recent occurrences to damage nearby foes.
Ultimate Art - Finale
- Obscure yourself and your surrounding allies to hide from foes.
8) Revenant
Revenant is the final playable character, or Nightfarer, in Elden Ring Nightreign, who brings a playstyle based around necromancy.
Passive - Necromancy
- Raise enemy ghosts to fight as allies.
Character Skill - Summon Spirit
- Play lyre to summon fallen family to rally in battle.
Ultimate Art - Immortal March
- Release vengeful ire to make self and nearby allies immortal.
That covers all the available playable characters and their abilities in Elden Ring Nightreign.
