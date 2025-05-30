All playable characters and their abilities in Elden Ring Nightreign

There are a total of 8 Nightfarers or playable characters in Elden Ring Nightreign, each featuring their unique set of abilities. The latest Souls-like from FromSoftware combines elements of hero-based games with the studio's established Souls-Borne formula. The Nightfarer you select will determine your playstyle and the abilities you bring to battle.

Ad

This article will cover all of the Nightfarers or playable characters in Elden Ring Nightreign and their abilities.

All available playable characters in Elden Ring Nightreign and their abilities

All 8 Nightfarers (Image via FromSoftware)

Ad

Trending

1) Wylder

The Wylder features a typical warrior build in Elden Ring Nightreign, coming with a shield and a longsword by default. Here is a list of their abilities:

Passive - Sixth Sense

Cheat Death a single time.

Character Skill - Claw Shot

Launch Grappling Claws to rope foes in or move swiftly by retracting

Ultimate - Onslaught Stake

Powerful single attack that launches an iron stake with a great explosion

2) Guardian

Ad

The Guardian is a tanky character who can take more hits at the cost of his offense.

Passive - Steel Guard

Plant Feet and brace with Shield for a more powerful Guard.

Character Skill - Whirlwind

Beat wings to whip up a wind-churning cyclone

Ultimate - Wings of Salvation

Leap up and back down to create a protective area

3) Ironeye

The Ironeye Nightfarer is great for those who want to engage enemies from a range, as this is basically the archer archetype

Ad

Passive - Eagle Eye

A keenly observant eye discovers more items to obtain from foes.

Character Skill - Marking

Cut foe with dagger, creating a temporary weak point.

Ultimate - Single Shot

Fire a powerful arrow that surpasses sound and ignores any defense.

4) Raider

For those Strength-based build players, the Raider is the best playable character or Nightfarer to pick.

Passive - Fighter's Resolve

Taking damage boosts Retaliate potency, and cannot be knocked down while using it.

Ad

Character Skill - Retaliate

Assume attack stance and pummel vigorously.

Ultimate - Totem Stela

Drive the gravekeeper's wedge into the earth to summon a giant tombstone.

Also Read: Elden Ring Nightreign Review

5) Recluse

The Recluse is a mage character who has low health but great offensive abilities.

Passive - Elemental Defense

Discover affinity residues that can be collected to replenish FP.

Character Skill - Magic Cocktail

Collect the affinity residues of targets to fire an affinity-exploiting magic cocktail.

Ad

Ultimate - Soulblood Song

Unleash the forbidden blood chant to brand nearby foes with blood sigils.

6) Executor

The Executor is a solid pick for frontline damage dealers

Passive - Tenacity

Receive a boost after recovering from status ailments.

Character Skill Cursed Sword

Draw a cursed sword that can deflect enemy attacks.

Ultimate Art Aspects of the Crucible: Beast

Assume the form of the primordial beast.

7) Duchess

The Duchess brings a playstyle that allows you to maneuver enemies and support your team.

Ad

Passive - Magnificent Poise

Attack and dodge optimally, dodging repeatedly when necessary.

Character Skill - Restage

Stage reprisal of recent occurrences to damage nearby foes.

Ultimate Art - Finale

Obscure yourself and your surrounding allies to hide from foes.

8) Revenant

Revenant is the final playable character, or Nightfarer, in Elden Ring Nightreign, who brings a playstyle based around necromancy.

Passive - Necromancy

Raise enemy ghosts to fight as allies.

Character Skill - Summon Spirit

Ad

Play lyre to summon fallen family to rally in battle.

Ultimate Art - Immortal March

Release vengeful ire to make self and nearby allies immortal.

That covers all the available playable characters and their abilities in Elden Ring Nightreign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.