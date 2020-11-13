All that players need to know about the Dead Silence perk in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has become one of the most-played games on the mobile platform this year. It now boasts over 300 million downloads worldwide and has already become a fan-favorite amongst battle royale lovers.

Call of Duty: Mobile consists of various unique features like perks, scorestreaks, and operator skills for players to use as an advantage. However, all these features are only available and applicable in the multiplayer modes.

Perks in COD Mobile are classified into Red, Green, and Blue sections. Dead Silence is one of the Blue perks in the game, and this article talks about it.

Everything to know about Dead Silence in COD Mobile

COD Mobile loadout screen

The Dead Silence perk in COD Mobile is pretty simple. It grants the players silent movement while trodding through the map, and they can unlock it upon reaching XP level 27. After reaching the minimum required level, gamers can equip it in the Blue (third) slot.

How to equip the perk

Players need to follow these steps to equip it in COD Mobile:

They need to run COD Mobile on the device.

After the default home screen opens, they have to tap on the loadout option on the screen's bottom left-hand side.

Games can tap on the multiplayer option at the top of the extreme left-hand side corner of the screen.

They must look for the three perk options available at the bottom-right corner.

There will be three perk slots available: Red, Green, and Blue.

Users have to tap on the Blue perk option.

Select the perk

They can swipe the menu at the bottom of the screen right or left to find the Dead Silence perk.

perk. Players must tap on it and click the equip option on the right-hand corner of the screen.

The perk is equipped

The Dead Silence perk is now equipped in the perk section of the loadout.

This perk is one of the most effective for aggressive players. It hides their footprints and noises and allows silent movement, giving gamers an upper hand while moving stealthily and taking down opponents.

The Dead Silence perk is most effective in COD Mobile when coupled with the Lightweight (Red) and Vulture (Green) perks.

