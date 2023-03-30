The Resident Evil 4 remake tells a thrilling narrative throughout its 15-20 hour adventure. The latest entry in Capcom's iconic survival horror series re-captures the same terror its 2005 blueprint did back in the day, including opportunities to explore the game thoroughly. However, the game is divided into chapters that see protagonist Leon surviving various mutated threats and challenges. As such, it is not always clear when players will transition to a new chapter or scenario.

This can be problematic if players are looking for a 100% completion rate and end up missing that one piece of treasure. Let's take a look at which chapters feature points of no return.

All points of no return in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake does not have distinct selectable chapters and features more backtracking than before. However, players will sometimes be unable to return to past areas. While sometimes it is possible, specific sections of that area will be inaccessible.

Here is every chapter featuring one or more points of no return. Note that there are minor spoilers as well:

Chapter 4: In the Village section, after the El Gigante boss fight. Here, Leon will move on forward towards the castle. However, once he progresses past the cliff bridge, he can no longer return to the lake area.

Chapter 5: Also in the Village portion of Resident Evil 4 Remake, this occurs in Chapter 5. After rescuing Ashley, Leon, and another NPC Luis will cross a bridge towards the Villa. This initiates a chase segment with mutant hordes, and will completely lock out the entire Village.

Chapter 10: Inside the Castle, Leon will be thrown into a pit in the Throne Room. This leads into the Underground Tunnel segment. Note that the game will prevent access to the previous minor castle section after riding the elevator past the boss fight in this area.

Chapter 11: This chapter features a Mine Cart sequence. After that, Leon will be unable to return to the Mines area.

Chapter 12: With so many ordeals faced so far throughout the Castle portion, Leon will arrive at the Merchant past the Hive. There is a gondola here that will allow him to return to some previous areas of the Castle. Be sure to wrap up all pending collectibles and quests as riding the elevator to the top of the Clock tower will prevent all access to the Castle entirely.

Chapter 15: On the Island, the chopper assisting Leon will be shot down. This leads to a village with a gate that has a Merchant side mission to be undertaken. Going past this point prevents access to the previous area.

Chapter 16: The last chapter marks the finale of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Proceeding past the final Merchant in Sanctuary leads to the final boss. This will expectedly lock out everything up to this point.

After beating the final boss, players can begin a New Game Plus with bonus weapons or a harder difficulty mode. The Resident Evil 4 remake is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes