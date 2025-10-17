All Pokemon Legends Z-A Shiny Rates (Datamined)

Shiny hunting has been an important aspect of the Pokemon gameplay, and Pokemon Legends Z-A introduces a few QoL (quality-of-life) changes that make the hunt easier. While the odds of encountering a different colored variant of the available Pokemon remain the same as the mainline games, the newest title does introduce an item that skews it in your favor.
If you are curious about the odds of encountering a shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A, read on to know more about the exact probability rates of it happening, along with details about the shiny-locked Pokemon, as disclosed by dataminers.
All Pokemon Legends Z-A Shiny Rates explained
The core shiny rates in Pokemon Legends Z-A remain consistent with the series standard introduced in Generation VI. However, you can alter them by using an item called the Shiny Charm.
Base shiny encounter rate
The default shiny encounter rate in the latest Pokemon title is 1 in 4,096. This is the same baseline as Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the mainline games since Pokémon X and Y.
Boosted shiny encounter rate with Shiny Charm
By using the Shiny Charm, you can significantly improve these odds of encountering shiny Pokemon by 1 in 1,024.38. The charm grants +3 additional shiny rolls instead of +2, resulting in roughly a 4x better chance of spotting a shiny monster.
You can obtain the Shiny Charm in the game by completing Mabel’s Research up to the maximum of level 50.
Fossil Pokemon shiny encounter rate
In Legends Z-A, you can also obtain Fossil Pokemon as a shiny after reviving them. However, they share the same 1 in 4,096 shiny rate, which cannot be influenced by using Shiny Charm or via any other method.
All shiny-locked Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Certain Pokemon in Legends Z-A are shiny-locked, which means that no matter how many times you reload or encounter them, they will never appear as shiny. Based on the data-mined information, here are all the Pokemon that are shiny-locked:
- Story-related Pokemon (including all boss and scripted battles)
- All Legendary Pokemon
- Gift and NPC-traded Pokemon
- Rogue Mega Absol, which is specifically mentioned as shiny-locked in the datamine
That's all there is to the shiny rates of Pokemon in Legends Z-A.
