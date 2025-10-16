All Mable's Research and rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A

  • home icon
By Aashish Victor
Modified Oct 16, 2025 08:25 GMT
All Mable
Everything to know about Mable's Research and rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Legends Z-A has an engaging approach to research and exploration, similar to Legends Arceus, and the key figure driving this system is Mable, a familiar character from the previous mainline games.

In her role as Director of the Pokemon Research Labs, Mable assigns players a number of tasks that offer valuable rewards that go hand-in-hand with the engagements done within the game.

Everything you need to know about Mable's Research system will be covered in this guide, including how to start it, what it entails, and the rewards you get for completing them.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Mable's Research and rewards

Various tasks that will be provided to you in Mable's Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Various tasks that will be provided to you in Mable’s Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will be given a list of tasks to complete when you start Mable's Research, which includes tasks like expanding your Pokedex, capturing different Pokemon, and finding new species in various locations.

You can then raise your overall research level by earning research points for each task you complete.

Below is a complete list of all the rewards you can obtain through Mable’s Research in Legends Z-A:

Research LevelRewardQuantity
1N/A
2Rock Smash TM1
3Mud Shot TM1
4Protect TM1
5Thunder Fang TM1
6Fire Fang TM1
7Ice Fang TM1
8Whirlpool TM1
9Shadow Claw TM1
10Exp. Candy S10
11Light Screen TM1
12Giga Drain TM1
13Ice Punch TM1
14Psyshock TM1
15Thunder Punch TM1
16Double Team TM1
17Fire Punch TM1
18Bulldoze TM1
19U-Turn TM1
20Zen Headbutt TM1
21Swords Dance TM1
22Flash Cannon TM1
23Rock Slide TM1
24Thunderbolt TM1
25Exp. Candy M10
26Calm Mind TM1
27Poison Jab TM1
28Heat Wave TM1
29Surf TM1
30Iron Tail TM1
31Heal Block TM1
32Sludge Bomb TM1
33Thunder TM1
34Earthquake TM1
35Giga Impact TM1
36Bottle Cap10
37Close Combat TM1
38Nasty Plot TM1
39Solar Beam TM1
40Hydro Pump TM1
41Fire Blast TM1
42Blizzard TM1
43Exp. Candy L10
44Focus Blast TM1
45Overheat TM1
46Outrrage TM1
47Exp. Candy XL10
48Gold Bottle Cap3
49Master Ball1
50Shiny Charm1
Higher the level you climb, the more substantial rewards you will receive, ranging from useful items to rare materials that can aid in exploration, battles, and team development.

Where to find Mable in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Rewards that you earn for completing missions and progressing through Research levels (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will meet Mable fairly early in the main storyline of Legends Z-A. To gain access to her research program, you must first collect five different types of Pokemon.

Once you have completed this initial objective, make your way to the nearest Pokemon Research Lab. Mable can be found on the third floor, ready to guide you through the start of your research.

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Quick Links

