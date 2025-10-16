All Mable's Research and rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A has an engaging approach to research and exploration, similar to Legends Arceus, and the key figure driving this system is Mable, a familiar character from the previous mainline games.
In her role as Director of the Pokemon Research Labs, Mable assigns players a number of tasks that offer valuable rewards that go hand-in-hand with the engagements done within the game.
Everything you need to know about Mable's Research system will be covered in this guide, including how to start it, what it entails, and the rewards you get for completing them.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Mable's Research and rewards
You will be given a list of tasks to complete when you start Mable's Research, which includes tasks like expanding your Pokedex, capturing different Pokemon, and finding new species in various locations.
You can then raise your overall research level by earning research points for each task you complete.
Below is a complete list of all the rewards you can obtain through Mable’s Research in Legends Z-A:
Higher the level you climb, the more substantial rewards you will receive, ranging from useful items to rare materials that can aid in exploration, battles, and team development.
Where to find Mable in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
You will meet Mable fairly early in the main storyline of Legends Z-A. To gain access to her research program, you must first collect five different types of Pokemon.
Once you have completed this initial objective, make your way to the nearest Pokemon Research Lab. Mable can be found on the third floor, ready to guide you through the start of your research.
