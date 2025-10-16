All Mable's Research and rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A has an engaging approach to research and exploration, similar to Legends Arceus, and the key figure driving this system is Mable, a familiar character from the previous mainline games.

Ad

In her role as Director of the Pokemon Research Labs, Mable assigns players a number of tasks that offer valuable rewards that go hand-in-hand with the engagements done within the game.

Everything you need to know about Mable's Research system will be covered in this guide, including how to start it, what it entails, and the rewards you get for completing them.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Mable's Research and rewards

Various tasks that will be provided to you in Mable’s Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will be given a list of tasks to complete when you start Mable's Research, which includes tasks like expanding your Pokedex, capturing different Pokemon, and finding new species in various locations.

Ad

Trending

You can then raise your overall research level by earning research points for each task you complete.

Below is a complete list of all the rewards you can obtain through Mable’s Research in Legends Z-A:

Research Level Reward Quantity 1 N/A 2 Rock Smash TM 1 3 Mud Shot TM 1 4 Protect TM 1 5 Thunder Fang TM 1 6 Fire Fang TM 1 7 Ice Fang TM 1 8 Whirlpool TM 1 9 Shadow Claw TM 1 10 Exp. Candy S 10 11 Light Screen TM 1 12 Giga Drain TM 1 13 Ice Punch TM 1 14 Psyshock TM 1 15 Thunder Punch TM 1 16 Double Team TM 1 17 Fire Punch TM 1 18 Bulldoze TM 1 19 U-Turn TM 1 20 Zen Headbutt TM 1 21 Swords Dance TM 1 22 Flash Cannon TM 1 23 Rock Slide TM 1 24 Thunderbolt TM 1 25 Exp. Candy M 10 26 Calm Mind TM 1 27 Poison Jab TM 1 28 Heat Wave TM 1 29 Surf TM 1 30 Iron Tail TM 1 31 Heal Block TM 1 32 Sludge Bomb TM 1 33 Thunder TM 1 34 Earthquake TM 1 35 Giga Impact TM 1 36 Bottle Cap 10 37 Close Combat TM 1 38 Nasty Plot TM 1 39 Solar Beam TM 1 40 Hydro Pump TM 1 41 Fire Blast TM 1 42 Blizzard TM 1 43 Exp. Candy L 10 44 Focus Blast TM 1 45 Overheat TM 1 46 Outrrage TM 1 47 Exp. Candy XL 10 48 Gold Bottle Cap 3 49 Master Ball 1 50 Shiny Charm 1

Ad

Higher the level you climb, the more substantial rewards you will receive, ranging from useful items to rare materials that can aid in exploration, battles, and team development.

Also read: All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Where to find Mable in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Rewards that you earn for completing missions and progressing through Research levels (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will meet Mable fairly early in the main storyline of Legends Z-A. To gain access to her research program, you must first collect five different types of Pokemon.

Ad

Once you have completed this initial objective, make your way to the nearest Pokemon Research Lab. Mable can be found on the third floor, ready to guide you through the start of your research.

Also read: Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

If you are interested in other topics related to Legends Z-A, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨