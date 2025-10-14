  • home icon
Can you trade Pokemon holding Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

By Aashish Victor
Modified Oct 14, 2025 08:13 GMT
Can you trade Pokemon holding Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Learning more about Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Evolution is making a thrilling comeback in Pokemon Legends Z-A, breathing new life into the most beloved battle gimmick in the series. With a few key twists, Megas are being reimagined to better fit the game’s dynamic, real-time battle design.

Players will still need the items Mega Stones and Key Stones to unlock this temporary buff. However, some recently datamined details have shed light on how these iconic items will work, and they come with a few restrictions.

Note: This article is based on currently available information and datamines. More details will be provided upon the title’s official release.

Everything to know about discarding, selling, or trading Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A

According to information reportedly datamined by @CentroLeaks, Pokemon Legends Z-A will implement a new rule limiting players to only one of each Mega Stone. This means you can’t stock duplicates, for example, you can only hold a single Absolite in your bag.

These stones cannot be discarded, sold, or traded, making them uniquely tied to your personal save file.

Additionally, Pokemon that are holding a Mega Stone cannot be traded at all. This limitation prevents players from finding alternatives methods to trade these stones, ensuring that everyone's Mega Evolution progression is on their own terms.

On that note, this also means that the Kalos-region Mega Stones will only be obtainable through ranked online play, since trading them is off the table.

Players will still be able to move Mega Stones between their own Pokemon, though. For instance, if you have a Absol holding its Mega Stone but want to use it on a shiny variant instead, you can safely remove and reassign the item. The restriction only applies to trading between players, not item management within your own team.

Reworked Mega Evolution in Pokemon Z-A

Mega Evolution and Mega Stones reworked to fit Legends Z-A's new gamplay experience (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Mega Evolution and Mega Stones reworked to fit Legends Z-A's new gamplay experience (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the main story of Pokemon Legends Z-A, it’s expected that you will be able to collect every Mega Stone needed for the Pokedex, with the exception of those exclusive Kalos ones. This reportedly ensures most Mega Evolutions are obtainable through regular gameplay.

Mega Evolution itself has also been updated in this new title. Instead of being a one-time transformation per battle, it now relies on a rechargeable Mega Gauge.

Once filled, you can Mega Evolve a Pokemon multiple times during a fight. The transformation still functions as a temporary power-up, depleting the gauge over time before reverting your Pokemon back to normal.

While trading Pokemon with Mega Stones is not possible in Pokemon Legends Z-A, every redesign to this battle gimmick ensures fair play, balanced progression, and plenty of room for experimentation.

