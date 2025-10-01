  • home icon
Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks show character select screen

By Aashish Victor
Modified Oct 01, 2025 16:22 GMT
Pokemon Legends Z-A character select screen leaked (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Pokemon Legends Z-A’s release date nears, leaks that surface online just further ignites the anticipation around the upcoming title. A recent leak by Reddit u/Whole_Advice_6732 has sparked even more conversation, showing what appears to be an early glimpse of the character selection screen.

They further captioned the post “Z-A "Looks" select screen posted by Pory (@pory_leeks) on twitter”, further giving the leak credibility.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Leaks regarding Pokemon Legends Z-A's character select screen has been surfaced

While Game Freak has kept most details hidden, unofficial peaks like these provide fans with a closer look at how the final game may be released. According to this leak the screen gives players the option to choose their in-game look right from the start, hinting at more customization features than its predecessor.

Although leaks should always be taken with caution, the consistency of these images with prior character design choices makes them particularly intriguing.

In the leaked screenshot, eight preset character models are displayed, each offering different hairstyles, skin tones, and facial features. This suggests that Legends Z-A may expand on the personalization options compared to Legends: Arceus.

Notably, the designs maintain the signature Pokemon aesthetic: bright, clean lines with approachable and friendly character art.

Also read: Why are people upset with Pokemon Legends Z-A after recent Nintendo Direct?

What does this mean for the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A

Character can be further customized as teased in one of the earlier Legends Z-A previews (Image via The Pokemon Company)
While these may be the base presets, it’s possible that more detailed customization could be unlocked once gameplay begins, much like in other modern Pokemon titles. This is also further strongly possible because of the character customizations advertised in their trailers.

If this leak proves accurate, Pokemon Legends Z-A looks set to give players even more control over how they appear in-game, reinforcing the idea that this entry will build on the freedom and open-world exploration that made Legends: Arceus such a standout success.

Also read: How to preorder Pokemon Legends Z-A

Edited by Aashish Victor
