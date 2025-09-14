Why are people upset with Pokemon Legends Z-A after recent Nintendo Direct?

Game Freak finally revealed new details about the upcoming main title, Pokemon Legends Z-A, in the recent Nintendo Direct. The presentation introduced new designs to the long-awaited return of Mega Evolutions. Additionally, the developers announced a paid DLC expansion which could add more layers to Mega Evolutions as a whole.

Ad

At first glance, old fans were thrilled to see Mega Greninja, Mega Delphox, and Mega Chesnaught finally receive the spotlight, while Mega Raichu X and Y added a surprising twist in the DLC reveal.

But what should have been an exciting moment quickly led to a series of mixed feelings towards the recent reveals. Many fans feel frustrated, and even let down, by how Nintendo and Game Freak are handling this release.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Legends Z-A's pricing receives major criticism

Mega Evolutions return in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The base version of Legends Z-A is live now for preorder for USD $59.99 on the Nintendo Switch and USD $69.99 on the Nintendo Switch 2. On top of that, the DLC Mega Dimension is priced at $29.99 for both consoles.

Ad

This means Switch 2 players will need to pay a total of $99.98 for the complete package.

Fans have pointed out that in the past a Pokemon game would cost around USD $40 and offered the full experience without any add-ons. The additional content trend feels like a shift toward monetization, leaving many nostalgic players disappointed.

Also read: How to preorder Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ranked requirements for Mega Kalos starters in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Kalos starter trio in their Mega forms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another controversial decision involves how players will obtain the Kalos starter Pokemon and their Mega Evolutions. While the official starters for Z-A are Totodile, Chikorita, and Tepig, the Kalos trio (Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie) are confirmed to be in the game; thanks to their Mega Evolution reveals.

Ad

However, unlocking their Mega Stones is not straightforward.

Instead of being obtainable through the main storyline, players will need to participate in online Ranked Battles. The stones are tied to seasonal rewards, with Greninja’s Mega Stone in Season 1, Delphox’s in Season 2, and Chesnaught’s in Season 3.

This means players will first have to make additional purchases for Nintendo Switch Online and then grind competitive battles over several months to unlock them.

Ad

For some, this feels restrictive, and to others, this seems to be a cheap tactic to earn extra money. In older titles, Mega Stones were earned naturally during the adventure, not locked behind online features or season events. Fans argue that casual players who simply want to enjoy the game’s story are going to be left out or be forced to compete online.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Kalos Starters announcement might leave you disappointed

Ad

Mega Dimension DLC revealed before Pokemon Legends Z-A release

Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC, Mega Dimension (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The timing of the Mega Dimension DLC announcement has also left a bad impression on fans. Normally, in any title’s case, the base game releases first and DLC comes out months later to reignite interest in the title. This maintains a steady, spaced out consumption of the content by the players. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and its two DLCs were released in this similar pattern.

Ad

By announcing paid content weeks before the base game even launches (set for October 16, 2025), fans feel as though the complete experience is already split behind a paywall.

This has fueled the impression that Game Freak is selling an incomplete base game upfront, only to be subtly pressured to pay extra to have a “complete experience”.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC announced, with Mega X and Y for beloved Gen I

Ad

Pokemon HOME restrictions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Malamar, Mega Victreebel and Mega Hawlucha who are also debuting in this title (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Adding to the list of frustrations, Legends Z-A is going to limit Pokemon HOME transfer possibilities. Pokemon moved into Z-A from older titles cannot be sent back, and any Pokemon originating in Z-A will also remain locked to the game.

Ad

For a franchise built on the idea of carrying Pokemon across generations, this restriction feels like a step backward.

Also read: Mega Hawlucha confirmed for Pokemon Legends Z-A

The return of Mega Evolutions has sparked genuine excitement, especially with new designs that expand the roster. But, as details for Pokemon Legends Z-A outside the battle gimmick flow in, many have left questioning Nintendo and Game Freak’s direction.

Also read: What is Nintendo's latest US patent and why is it ruffling feathers?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨