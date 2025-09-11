What is Nintendo's latest US patent and why is it ruffling feathers?

Just weeks before Pokemon Legends Z-A's release, Nintendo has acquired a new patent in the United States, and it's causing all the uproar. The patent, numbered 12,403,397, has ignited major controversies by claiming ownership of a basic game mechanic of summoning and battling characters. This system is not only the core aspect of the Pokemon franchise, but also of many popular games across the industry.

This surprise patent has caught the world by surprise, and has already sparked heated debates across all platforms. Keep reading to find out why this new patent from Nintendo is causing all heads to turn, and how it might affect the gaming industry.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

What does Nintendo's new US patent cover?

The patent details the mechanics in detail (Image via Nintendo || USPTO)

Nintendo's US Patent 12,403,397 B2, dated September 2, 2025, describes a method where a player moves their character in a virtual world, and summons a "sub character" to initiate a battle between the summoned character and an enemy character based on input. However, as with most patents, it is not that simple.

Redditor u/Miserable_Speed5474 has noted how this patent from Nintendo specifically aims to cover a system where you essentially run into a battle using your own inputs, following which the screen focuses to a battle-scenario with your summoned sub-character (Pokemon).

In simple terms, this exactly outlines the Pokemon games work as a whole. You run into other characters, both Pokemon and NPCs, and then a battle ensues between them immediately. The "sub character" in reference seems to be the Pokemon itself. That said, the description fits the mechanics of certain games more closely, like that of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A.

It is not just this patent that's causing the uproar, but another US Patent number 12,409,387 is also working in tandem with it. This one seems to specify a scenario where you are using your inputs at a prompt to ride an object to cross a terrain that is not normal. Once again, this poses a big problem, since the concept of "rides" is used by other games as well.

Why is Nintendo's latest US patent causing all the uproar?

Palworld's battle mechanic also has you battling with creatures (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The language used in the latest Nintendo US Patent, where you summon characters to do battles, can come off as largely ambiguous. Pokemon isn't the only franchise to feature this mechanic, and there are several others that have a similar system. Popular franchises like Shin Megami Tensei and the Persona series also revolve greatly around summoning mythical creatures to battle in a turn-based combat setting.

This has sparked several conversations in the gaming industry, as evidenced by a plethora of discussions on various platforms like the r/gaming subreddit. On the other hand, it would be interesting to see how these patents affect the ongoing lawsuits against Palworld (and its developer Pocketpair).

Whether these legal moves will result in a positive outcome for Nintendo or affect other popular IPs, only time can tell. However, Nintendo's message is clear - they will protect the Pokemon franchise and fight fiercely for it.

