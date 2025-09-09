Pokemon spinoff game to be reportedly shown at upcoming Nintendo Direct, according to latest rumors

Pokemon enthusiasts might have yet another thing to look forward to at the next Nintendo Direct. According to recent surfacing leaks online, a new spin-off title within the franchise's universe could be making its debut. Interestingly, an unofficial 4chan post seems to add credibility to these leaks, claiming that a title called Pokemon Rumble Ultra will be revealed during the next presentation, which is also rumoured to be scheduled for September 12.Whether it's wishful thinking or an actual legit teaser, the potential for a new spin-off reveal is all it takes to get nostalgic gamers to turn their heads.Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.Nintendo Direct 2025 to showcase new Pokemon Rumble Ultra spinoff, leaks suggestWord is going around that a potential new Pokemon spin-off game is being spotlighted in the next Nintendo Direct event. The rumour originates from unofficial sources, but from a post on 4chan, infamous for generating hype due to its credible leaks, that specifically mentions Rumble Ultra will be announced among the many new titles supported on the Nintendo consoles.Nintendo would unveil Rumble Ultra at a presentation, which will mostly go live on September 12, according to the tipster.The name itself will take long-time fans back to the popular Rumble sub-series, where players can control toy-like Pokemon with an action-based and beat-’em-up arcade gameplay. It’s unclear whether the potential Rumble Ultra would be an evolved sequence of the older game or something completely new.Unlike very credible leaks that come with screenshots or detailed information, this rumour remains modest by comparison. And yet, the fact that it surfaced only days before the speculated Nintendo Direct has ignited a lot of speculation.Also read: Legends Z-A demo breakdown: Rogue Mega Evolution, battle mechanics, and moreBut, if Rumble Ultra is truly on the verge of being revealed in the Direct, it could offer an appreciated diversion from the usual intricate plot or complex combat features. The Rumble series have always provided an original arcade-style experience to players.With the current hardware support, an updated version might appeal to both new players seeking lighter real-time action and fans who prefer more old-school gameplay.Also read: Mega Hawlucha: Legends Z-A’s tribute to two legendary professional wrestlers