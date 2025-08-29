Mega Hawlucha: Pokemon Legends Z-A’s tribute to two legendary professional wrestlers

Pokemon Legends Z-A’s reveal of Mega Hawlucha was a real treat for pro wrestling (specifically Lucha Libre) fans worldwide. This, combined with the reveal that there will be an official event for the upcoming Pokemon title in Arena Mexico, in conjunction with CMLL, tells us that Game Freak and Nintendo are making a serious push into the Latin American market. That means they really needed to do their homework with this design, and I have to say, they nailed it.

Mega Hawlucha is a clear reference to at least two legendary professional wrestlers, which we saw in the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer, where he faced off with a Machamp. Even the Machamp sort of felt like Big Van Vader, during his run in Japan. However to me, it’s pretty clear that Mega Hawlucha is a tribute to both Rey Mysterio and Ultimo Dragon.

Mega Hawlucha’s Pokemon Legends Z-A’s form is a tribute to Rey Mysterio and Ultimo Dragon

There are a few awesome new Megas in Pokemon Legends Z-A, but Mega Hawlucha takes the cake for me, in terms of design and presentation. While still a very simple design, it really steps things up from the generic, basic luchadore that the original Hawlucha originally sports in the Pokemon universe.

This is just one of the many "Black and Gold" Rey Mysterio masks he's worn over the years. It's not a coincidence (Image via Nintendo & WWE)

Upon using the Mega Stone, Hawlucha receives an incredible Black and Gold mask, as well as a large gold cowl. The black, gold, and red all combine to form something that is reminiscent of Rey Mysterio, Ultimo Dragon, and perhaps even a bit of Jushin Thunder Liger.

The most obvious reference is the mask itself, sacred in Lucha Libre culture. The black and gold mask could be a reference to a variety of wrestlers, but to me, it looks the most like the black and gold mask Rey Mysterio wore for a large portion of his career. It’s one of the masks people think of first almost certainly, when it comes to Rey; except perhaps his Halloween Havoc purple mask/gear.

Ultimo Dragon wore throughout much of the 90s. That’s the mask I remember the most from his time in WCW. The blue Ultimo Dragon gear is the most iconic, but let us not forget the black, gold, and red he wore back then as well.

Black and gold mask? Check. Awesome cowl? Check. Brilliant cape? Also check. (Image via Nintendo & WWE)

The other part of the Mega Hawlucha design in Pokemon Legends Z-A’s design is simple, but effective. Sure, Rey Mysterio occasionally wore fancy shoulderpieces to the ring, but it was a huge part of Ultimo Dragon’s look. Jushin Thunder Liger again, also had a cool shoulder/chestpiece he wore, but this definitely is more of an Ultimo Dragon look, if I had to guess.

It’s pretty clear to me that Game Freak wanted to really show off the Lucha roots Hawlucha has with this Pokemon Legends Z-A design. His original form, while cool, is still a little on the bland side. As one of my favorite Pokemon of the modern era, I’m incredibly excited to see Mega Hawlucha really show off a cool, simple look that embodies the Lucha Libre style.

