5 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion

The new Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion, coded in-game as A4a, follows Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4) and expands the game’s roster with beautiful artwork. Both collectors and battlers will find plenty to chase here, as the set has brought in 105 new cards. The visual creativity is off the charts as usual, and the meta-changing aspects cannot be overlooked either.

Ad

Even in the rather large count of artworks, there’s a distinct crème de la crème crowd. With that said, here’s a look at five of the best looking cards in the new Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion, a select few that capture the essence of the Pokemon world.

Five of the best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs

1) Phanpy (One-Star)

Ad

Trending

Phanpy's one-Star card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The artwork in Phanpy’s one-Star card is purely whimsical, depicting the baby elephant happily splashing around in a tropical stream. Bright and vibrant colors, sparkling water effects, and a light-hearted atmosphere perfectly capture the playful innocence of this Johto Pokemon.

Ad

These factors easily make Phanpy’s one-Star variant one of the most beautiful Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs cards.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: All cards, types, and rarities

2) Milotic (One-Star)

Milotic’s one-Star card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Framed by colorful floral patterns, Milotic's one-Star variant is a stunning display of elegance. The contrast between the flower's vivid colors and its light-shaded body produce a highly captivating effect. This visual fits a Pokemon known for its graceful nature and appearance.

Ad

Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion

3) Latios (One-Star)

Latios' one-Star card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Latios’ one-Star rarity card depicts it flying near the water's surface under a cosmic night sky. This card has a surreal appearance thanks to the cool blue colors, the starry background, and Latios' reflection on the water. It has a calm yet strong vibe, which fits the Legendary Pokemon like a glove.

Ad

The artwork isn’t filled with a bunch of different elements, but the varying hues and spot-on theme easily make it one of the best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs set.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket A4a pack revealed, titled Secluded Springs

4) Entei ex and Raikou ex (Two-Star Rainbow)

Entei ex and Raikou ex in their two-Star Rainbow variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The rainbow cards of the two Legendary Beasts are easily some of the best artworks in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs set. The two create a rather dramatic scene here: Raikou ex appears ready to strike with its charged-up electricity, while Entei ex has assumed a dominant stance against a volcanic background.

Ad

Their combined elemental power is displayed quite well here, solidifying their Legendary status and their ability to shake up the new Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards

5) Suicune ex (Three-Star Immersive)

Suicune ex's three-Star Immersive card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Suicune Ex shimmers under the night sky, amidst whirling water and glittering lights. The card comes to life with a sense of movement and glory, thanks to its flowing mane and a lively pose.

Ad

Like in the main series' lore, the three-Star Immersive variant looks even better when its cinematic cutscene is triggered, showing every Pokemon, both on land and underwater, under its protection.

Suicune ex is quite similar to Latios’ one-Star card, and possibly even one-ups it, becoming a strong entry for one of the most beautiful Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs cards.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution might be coming in less than three months (release date speculation)

Ad

Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨