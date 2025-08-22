Pokemon TCG Pocket A4a pack revealed, titled Secluded Springs

The A4a pack, officially titled as Secluded Springs, is the latest addition to the Pokemon TCG Pocket's digital series. This set is a mini-extension of the A4 series, following the release of Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4). Secluded Springs will be a single-pack that focuses on a simplified collection while still increasing the depth of competitive meta.

The update will include themed events, just like previous expansions, so players will have a variety of ways to interact with the release.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: Raikou, Entei, and Suicune take the spotlight

Entei ex, Suicune ex, and Raikou ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Secluded Springs is expected to introduce a blend of creativity and nostalgia to Pokemon TCG Pocket when it launches on August 27, 2025, at 11 pm PDT. The expansion's main spotlight are the Trio of Sacred Legends, also known as the Legendary Beasts, Suicune ex, Entei ex, and Raikou ex. Similar to Sylveon ex, each of the three share an ability that gives them unique tactical advantages.

1) Suicune ex (HP 140)

Ability: Legendary Pulse - At the end of your turn, if Suicune is in the Active Spot, draw one card.

Legendary Pulse - At the end of your turn, if Suicune is in the Active Spot, draw one card. Move: Crystal Waltz (20× damage) - Do 20 more damage for each Benched Pokemon on both sides. Requires 2 Water Energy.

2) Entei ex (HP 140)

Ability: Legendary Pulse - Same as Suicune ex’s, rewarding card draw when Active.

Legendary Pulse - Same as Suicune ex’s, rewarding card draw when Active. Move: Blazing Beatdown (60+ damage) - Deals an additional 60 damage if at least 2 extra Fire Energy are attached. Requires 2 Fire Energy.

3) Raikou ex (HP 130)

Ability: Legendary Pulse - Shares the same card-draw mechanic.

Legendary Pulse - Shares the same card-draw mechanic. Move: Voltaic Bullet (60 damage) - 10 damage to one Benched Pokemon. Requires 2 Lightning Energy.

Other cards revealed in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs

Other cards showcased in the upcoming set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Latias and Latios

Latias: Crossing Flights (20 damage) - +20 more if Latios is on your Bench.

Crossing Flights (20 damage) - +20 more if Latios is on your Bench. Latios: Luster Purge (120 damage)

Luster Purge (120 damage) Ability (Latios): Fantastical Floating - With Latias in play, Latios has no Retreat Cost.

2) Mantyke: Another supportive baby Pokemon that provides 1 Water Energy per turn to your Bench.

3) Slowking

Move: Litter (50 damage) - discard up to 2 Pokemon Tools from your hand. Each discard adds 50 more damage.

4) Travelling Merchant (Trainer - Supporter): Lets players look at the top four cards of their deck, add all Pokemon Tools to their hand, then shuffle the rest back.

5) Milotic (1-Star Rarity)

Ability: Healing Ripples - When evolving a Pokemon with Milotic, heal 60 damage from one of your Water Pokemon.

Healing Ripples - When evolving a Pokemon with Milotic, heal 60 damage from one of your Water Pokemon. Move: Aqua Edge - 60 damage.

6) Slugma: A straightforward basic card with a 40-damage attack for two energy.

7) Stunfisk: Basic Pokemon capable of dealing 50 damage at the cost of two energy.

8) Phanpy (1-Star Rarity)

Move: Flail - Deals damage equal to the damage on Phanpy (Similar mechanics to Regigigas).

With its August 27 release date, this set ensures Pokemon TCG Pocket players will have fresh strategies to experiment with and colourful collections as the game’s digital landscape continues to grow.

