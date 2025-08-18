Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution might be coming in less than three months (release date speculation)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution has now officially been announced for the app. Although the announcement did not pin down a definitive release date, the reveal has already generated speculation throughout the community.

According to recent release trends and how expansions have been rolled out in Pokemon TCG Pocket to date, players won't be required to wait for long to get Mega Evolution. In fact, if past schedules hold true, the feature could arrive in just under three months.

So, when exactly should players expect Mega Evolution to arrive? Let us dig deeper into the hints.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution: A pattern of expansion releases

Mega Altaria ex as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The last addition to Pokemon TCG Pocket, Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4), was released on July 30. With the release structure employed in earlier sets, A4 will presumably have two smaller expansions (A4a and A4b) before the next main expansion, A5, drops.

If history repeats itself, A4a would come in late August, A4b in late September, and the A5 expansion, with Mega Evolution, in late October.

This theory fits conveniently with another landmark: October 30, 2025, is the anniversary of Pokemon TCG Pocket. Given the franchise's tradition of celebrating anniversaries with special content, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution expansion became the hub of that celebration.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution: First look at Mega cards

Mega Gyarados ex as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution's teaser showcases three cards: Mega Altaria ex, Mega Gyarados ex, and Mega Blaziken ex. Mega Gyarados ex in particular, stands out as it introduces entirely different stats and moves compared to the existing Gyarados variants in the game. It's most likely that other Mega Pokemon will trend in the same direction of getting exclusive mechanics.

A unique twist is how Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution cards will work. They can evolve directly from previous stages directly, so you do not necessarily have to play the complete evolution line in your deck.

As an example, Mega Gyarados ex can directly evolve from Magikarp which could also possibly allow Torchic to directly jump straight to Mega Blaziken ex by using Rare Candy, bypassing the need for Combusken and Blaziken.

There is also a significant gameplay revamp associated with Mega Evolution cards. While eliminating a regular Pokemon ex typically earns your opponent two points, eliminating a Mega Evolution ex will reward three points: sufficient to win immediately in Pokemon TCG Pocket's three-point victory mechanism.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution: Possible Hoenn-themed expansion

Mega Blaziken ex as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another interesting detail was the selection of Pokemon that were announced. With Mega Altaria ex and Mega Blaziken ex being revealed, it is safe to assume that the A5 expansion could be Hoenn themed. If that is the case, then the addition of more Hoenn iconic faces and other Mega Evolutions linked to that region, possibly even Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.

Although we don't have an official release date yet, the past expansions and the first anniversary mark strongly indicate October 30 as the probable release date of Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution.

