Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: All cards, types, and rarities

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs will soon be live, expanding its digital library even more. This expansion (A4a), which builds on the success of Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4), concentrates on collecting more cards with eye-catching artwork and competitive viability.
Several cards have already been formally revealed, sparking imaginative deck builds among the community even though the entire set has not yet been made public.
Suicune ex, Entei ex, and Raikou ex are the faces of Secluded Springs. These iconic Pokemon make their game debut with powerful abilities that promote calculated moves to climb the ranks.
Even though a major chunk of the cards have not yet been revealed, the information that is currently available suggests that they might have an impact on Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: All card list, types, and rarities
The core spotlight of Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs belongs to the Legendary trio: Suicune ex, Entei ex, and Raikou ex. All three share the same ability, Legendary Pulse, which allows players to draw an extra card at the end of their turn if the Pokemon is in the Active Spot.
Previously, Sylveon ex played a similar role to this in almost every deck. With the Legendary Beasts now playing the same support (but every turn instead of just two cards), expect to see these three in almost every Fire, Water or Lightning decks.
The following are all the cards officially revealed in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs set:
At the time of writing, Pokemon TCG Pocket has not confirmed which cards will receive the 3-star Immersive or Gold Crown treatments. However, based on trends from past releases, it’s highly probable that Suicune ex, Entei ex, and Raikou ex will each appear in Crown Gold variants.
