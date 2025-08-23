  • home icon
  Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards: Stage, ability, movesets, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:06 GMT
Pokemon TCG Secluded Springs new cards
Pokemon TCG Secluded Springs new cards (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards will expand the game's list of collectibles extensively. It is the sub-expansion A4a, and will be available starting 11 pm PDT on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The cover for the pack has a picture of Suicune and it focuses on the Legendary trio from Johto. There will also be a few creatures from Hoenn popping up.

This article highlights all the Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards that have already been announced.

All Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards basic details

Here are the basic details of the new cards that have been announced:

Card NameTypeHPStageRetreat CostWeakness
Suicune exWater140Basic2 EnergyLightning
Raikou exFire130Basic2 EnergyFighting
Entei exLightning140Basic2 EnergyWater
PhanpyFighting70Basic2 EnergyGrass
MiloticWater120Stage 12 EnergyLightning
LatiasPsychic90Basic1 EnergyDarkness
LatiosPsychic110Basic2 EnergyDarkness
SlowkingWater130Stage 13 EnergyLightning
MantykeWater30BasicNoneNone
SlugmaFire80Basic2 EnergyWater
StunfiskLightning90Basic2 EnergyFighting
Traveling MerchantTrainer----
All Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards: Moves and abilities

Card NameAbilityMove 1Move 1 Damage and Energy CostMove 1 Description
Suicune exLegendary Pulse: At the end of your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, draw a card.Crystal Waltz20x damage for 2 Water energy
Deals 20x damage. This attack does 20 damage for each Benched Pokemon (both yours and your opponent's).
Raikou exLegendary Pulse: At the end of your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, draw a card.Voltaic Bullet60 damage for 2 Lightning energy
Deals 60 damage. This attack also does 10 damage to 1 of your opponent's Benched Pokemon.
Entei exLegendary Pulse: At the end of your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, draw a card.Blazing Beatdown60+ damage for 2 Fire energy
Deals 60+ damage. If this Pokemon has at least 2 extra Fire Energy attached, this attack does 60 more damage.
Phanpy-Flail1 Fighting energy
This attack does damage to your opponent's Active Pokemon equal to the damage this Pokemon has on it.
MiloticHealing Ripples: Once during your turn, when you play this Pokemon from your hand to evolve 1 of your Pokemon, you may heal 60 damage from 1 of your Water Pokemon.Aqua Edge60 damage for 1 Water and 1 Colorless energyDeals 60 damage.
Latias-Crossing Flights20+ damage for 1 Psychic energy
Deals 20+ damage. If Latios is on your Bench, this attack does 20 more damage.
LatiosFantastical Floating: If you have Latias in play, this Pokemon has no Retreat Cost.Luster Purge120 damage for 3 Psychic energy
Deals 120 damage. Discard all Energy from this Pokemon.
Slowking-Litter50x damage for 1 Water energy
Deals 50x damage. Discard up to 2 Pokemon Tool cards from your hand. This attack does 50 damage for each card you discarded in this way.
MantykeSplashy TossN/A
Take a Water Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to 1 of your Benched Basic Pokemon.
SlugmaCombustion40 damage for 2 Fire energyDeals 40 damage.
StunfiskStatic Shock50 damage for 1 Lightning and 1 Colorless energyDeals 50 damage.
Traveling Merchant
Look at the top 4 cards of your deck. Put all Pokemon Tool cards you find there into your hand. Shuffle the other cards back into your deck.
