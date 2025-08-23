Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards: Stage, ability, movesets, and more

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards will expand the game's list of collectibles extensively. It is the sub-expansion A4a, and will be available starting 11 pm PDT on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The cover for the pack has a picture of Suicune and it focuses on the Legendary trio from Johto. There will also be a few creatures from Hoenn popping up.This article highlights all the Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards that have already been announced.All Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards basic detailsHere are the basic details of the new cards that have been announced:Card NameTypeHPStageRetreat CostWeaknessSuicune exWater140Basic2 EnergyLightningRaikou exFire130Basic2 EnergyFightingEntei exLightning140Basic2 EnergyWaterPhanpyFighting70Basic2 EnergyGrassMiloticWater120Stage 12 EnergyLightningLatiasPsychic90Basic1 EnergyDarknessLatiosPsychic110Basic2 EnergyDarknessSlowkingWater130Stage 13 EnergyLightningMantykeWater30BasicNoneNoneSlugmaFire80Basic2 EnergyWaterStunfiskLightning90Basic2 EnergyFightingTraveling MerchantTrainer----Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, rankedAll Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs new cards: Moves and abilitiesCard NameAbilityMove 1Move 1 Damage and Energy CostMove 1 DescriptionSuicune exLegendary Pulse: At the end of your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, draw a card.Crystal Waltz20x damage for 2 Water energyDeals 20x damage. This attack does 20 damage for each Benched Pokemon (both yours and your opponent's).Raikou exLegendary Pulse: At the end of your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, draw a card.Voltaic Bullet60 damage for 2 Lightning energyDeals 60 damage. This attack also does 10 damage to 1 of your opponent's Benched Pokemon.Entei exLegendary Pulse: At the end of your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, draw a card.Blazing Beatdown60+ damage for 2 Fire energyDeals 60+ damage. If this Pokemon has at least 2 extra Fire Energy attached, this attack does 60 more damage.Phanpy-Flail1 Fighting energyThis attack does damage to your opponent's Active Pokemon equal to the damage this Pokemon has on it.MiloticHealing Ripples: Once during your turn, when you play this Pokemon from your hand to evolve 1 of your Pokemon, you may heal 60 damage from 1 of your Water Pokemon.Aqua Edge60 damage for 1 Water and 1 Colorless energyDeals 60 damage.Latias-Crossing Flights20+ damage for 1 Psychic energyDeals 20+ damage. If Latios is on your Bench, this attack does 20 more damage.LatiosFantastical Floating: If you have Latias in play, this Pokemon has no Retreat Cost.Luster Purge120 damage for 3 Psychic energyDeals 120 damage. Discard all Energy from this Pokemon.Slowking-Litter50x damage for 1 Water energyDeals 50x damage. Discard up to 2 Pokemon Tool cards from your hand. This attack does 50 damage for each card you discarded in this way.MantykeSplashy TossN/ATake a Water Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to 1 of your Benched Basic Pokemon.SlugmaCombustion40 damage for 2 Fire energyDeals 40 damage.StunfiskStatic Shock50 damage for 1 Lightning and 1 Colorless energyDeals 50 damage.Traveling MerchantLook at the top 4 cards of your deck. Put all Pokemon Tool cards you find there into your hand. Shuffle the other cards back into your deck.In other news, Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution might be coming in less than three months (release date speculation).Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier listPokemon TCG Pocket announces new Trading changesWhat are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use themAll status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGPHow to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP