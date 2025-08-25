Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards

With the upcoming mini-set Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs, the title continues to expand its virtual library making players have another thing to look forward to. Following the success of Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4), this new A4a pack aims to strike a balance between streamlined card collection and impactful additions to the meta.

With a scheduled release on August 27, 2025, at 11 pm PDT, Secluded Springs has the Legendary Beasts, Suicune ex, Entei ex, and Raikou ex, as the center of attention, each designed to influence early to mid-game pressure and utility.

Let’s dive into the key highlights, card breakdowns, and predictions for how Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs might shape the competitive landscape.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: Meta prediction around the Legendary Beasts - Suicune, Entei, and Raikou

Entei ex, Suicune ex, and Raikou ex from the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The face of Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs are the Legendary Beasts: Suicune ex, Entei ex, and Raikou ex. All three share the same ability, Legendary Pulse, allowing you to draw one card at the end of your turn if they are in the Active Spot.

This mechanic may sound simple, but in Pocket’s 20-card deck format, receiving extra card draw is a massive advantage. We have already seen how Sylveon ex was included in almost every deck for this similar deck acceleration, and it’s likely these beasts will see broad usage across their respective types.

1) Suicune ex (HP 140)

Ability: Legendary Pulse

Legendary Pulse Move: Crystal Waltz - 20× damage, scaling with the total number of Benched Pokemon on both sides (2 Water Energy).

When the conditions are met, Suicune ex boasts the highest damage potential of the trio.

2) Entei ex (HP 140)

Ability: Legendary Pulse

Legendary Pulse Move: Blazing Beatdown - 60 damage base, plus an extra 60 if at least 2 additional Fire Energy are attached (2 Fire Energy).

A consistent attacker that fits well with Fire-type decks with a 120-damage potential spike.

3) Raikou ex (HP 130)

Ability: Legendary Pulse

Legendary Pulse Move: Voltaic Bullet - 60 damage to the Active plus 10 to a Benched Pokemon (2 Lightning Energy).

Raikou ex has solid damage for an opener with equally good pressure across the opponents’ Bench.

All three beasts bring solid early-game offense and utility with their ability to draw an extra card every turn, making them almost guaranteed inclusions in Water, Fire, and Lightning decks.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: Other cards' analysis

Other cards revealed in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beyond the Legendary trio, Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs includes several interesting Pokemon and Trainer cards that could find their place in specific strategies.

1) Latias & Latios

Latias (HP 90) : Crossing Flights - 20 damage for 1 Psychic, boosted by +20 if Latios is on your Bench.

: Crossing Flights - 20 damage for 1 Psychic, boosted by +20 if Latios is on your Bench. Latios (HP 110): Luster Purge - 120 damage for 3 Psychic, discarding all Energy.

Luster Purge - 120 damage for 3 Psychic, discarding all Energy. Ability (Latios): Fantastical Floating - No Retreat Cost if Latias is in play.

Latias & Latios are a duo with unique synergy. Latios benefits from free retreat, and Latias adds offensive value if both are present in play. However, the high energy cost and discard requirement hold them back, making them a “high potential, but needs other support” pair.

2) Mantyke (HP 30)

Splashy Toss: Provides 1 Water Energy per turn to your Bench.

Another baby Pokemon that takes the role of Magby and Pichu, providing energy to Water decks.

3) Slowking (HP 130)

Litter: 50 damage for 1 Water, with an additional 50 damage per Pokemon Tool discarded (up to 150).

A risky but fun and niche card, most effective when paired with the right Trainer support and deck with a lot of Pokemon Tools included.

4) Travelling Merchant (Trainer - Supporter)

Effect: Look at the top 4 cards, add all Pokemon Tools to your hand, shuffle the rest.

Travelling Merchant evidently pairs naturally with Slowking, but outside of that, it can help cycle through decks faster.

5) Milotic (1-Star)

Ability: Healing Ripples - Heal 60 damage from a Water Pokemon in play when Milotic enters the play.

Healing Ripples - Heal 60 damage from a Water Pokemon in play when Milotic enters the play. Move: Aqua Edge - 60 damage for 1 Water + 1 Colorless.

Milotic is offensively not a good card; it's quite obviously a supportive card by design. But Water decks aren’t dominant right now. It could be overlooked unless the meta shifts.

6) Slugma (HP 80): Straightforward Fire-type with Combustion (40 damage, 2 Fire). This variant has the highest damage compared to other Slugma prints in the game currently. It’s a viable swap to players running Macargo-only decks.

7) Stunfisk (HP 90): Static Shock (50 damage, 1 Lightning + 1 Colorless). Other than Stunfisk debuting in the game, there is nothing special about this Stunfisk card competitively, making it one of the card fillers.

8) Phanpy (HP 70, 1-Star): Flail: Does equal damage based on Phanpy's missing HP. Niche play. Its synergy relies heavily on whether Donphan gets a viable new variant. Current Phanpy option is stronger.

Expected cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs

The non-ex variants of Meganium, Typhlosion, and Feraligatr (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the officially revealed list is limited, several other cards could make their way into Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs based on the past releases and the cards missing from the previous A4 expansion:

1) Johto Starters (ex variants): Meganium, Typhlosion, and Feraligatr debuted with non-ex variants in Wisdom of Sea and Sky. We can expect at least one ex versions of these, especially Feraligatr ex, possibly making Water decks a little more viable in the meta again.

2) Popular ex cards: Popular names like Heracross, Scizor, Ampharos, and Tyranitar could add a competitive layer by having their ex variants included in the upcoming set. Their inclusion would also generate strong fan appeal.

3) Dragon Support (Lance or Clair Trainers): A4 expansion introduced notable trainers like Jasmine, Will and Lyra, solidifying the set’s Jhoto theme. Adding Lance or Clair would thematically extend the trend but also boost the most underused Dragon types.

