Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion

With the arrival of Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs, the title continues to grow. Tagged in-game as A4a, this set builds on the success of Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4), offering players and collectors fresh cards with vibrant illustrations and strategic value.
With 105 new additions, Secluded Springs delivers everything from stunning full-art designs to rare digital exclusives.
Below is a breakdown of the rarest and most sought-after cards from Secluded Springs.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs: All rarest cards
1) Two-Star Super Rare & Special Art Rares
Two-star super rares generally feature full-body artworks of both Pokemon and Supporter cards. In Secluded Springs, several Pokemon and Trainers are given this special treatment:
- Entei ex (2-Star)
- Suicune ex (2-Star)
- Raikou ex (2-Star)
- Poliwrath ex (2-Star)
- Whitney (2-Star)
- Traveling Merchant (2-Star)
- Morty (2-Star)
In addition, rainbow variants of selected cards are also included in this set:
- Jumpluff ex (2-Star Rainbow)
- Entei ex (2-Star Rainbow)
- Raikou ex (2-Star Rainbow)
- Poliwrath ex (2-Star Rainbow)
2) Three-Star Immersive Rare
Immersive rares are unique to this digital title of Pokemon TCG Pocket. These cards trigger special cinematic cutscenes, making them unlike anything in the physical sets. Secluded Springs includes only one immersive rare, but it’s a standout: Suicune ex (3-Star Immersive Rare).
3) One-Shiny Rares
As with recent expansions, shiny Pokemon make a return to this set. The “One-Shiny” category features alternate-color versions of familiar cards:
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Pyukumuku
- Gible
- Gabite
- Paldean Wooper
4) Two-Shiny Rares
Taking shinies to the next level, “Two-Shiny” rares highlight ex Pokemon in their alternate-color holographic full-art treatments. From Secluded Springs, the following make the cut:
- Infernape ex
- Mew ex
- Garchomp ex
- Paldean Clodsire ex
5) Gold Crown Rare
At the top of the rarity scale are the Gold Crown cards, highly hunted variants thanks to their golden holographic finish and extremely hard pull rates. Secluded Springs makes history here by introducing the first Baby Pokemon ever to receive this rarity: Mantyke (Gold Crown Rare).
