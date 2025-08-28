Mega Hawlucha confirmed for Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Pokemon Company confirmed Mega Hawlucha will be debuting in Pokemon Legends Z-A, alongside Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel. The announcement came in a YouTube premiere where Hawlucha went toe-to-toe against Machamp in a wrestling match.

We now have three new Mega Evolutions confirmed for Pokemon Legends Z-A. With the game coming out on October 16, 2025, there is plenty of time for The Pokemon Company to showcase a few more new Mega Evolutions and gameplay details.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Mega Hawlucha dons the black and gold

For the Mega Hawlucha design, The Pokemon Company gave it a black and gold mask and attire around its neck. For those acquainted with WWE, they will be well aware of such theatrical designs and gimmicks. The reveal trailer delved further into Hawlucha's moniker as the Wrestling Pokemon and the strong bond required for Mega Evolutions.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Mega Hawlucha for the win (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the clip, Machamp has an easier time against Hawlucha. As the former goes for the finishing blow, Hawlucha has a flashback of its time with the trainer and is able to make its way back to her in the corner. She then decides to Mega Evolve the Pokemon for the fight. Once the transformation is complete, Mega Hawlucha is quick to dispatch Machamp.

We had already guessed that today's (August 28) reveal would focus on Mega Hawlucha instead of a potential Mega Evolution of Machamp. A Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution leaked list has been doing the rounds on social media over the past few months. The first three reveals are on that list.

The leaked list is as follows:

Mega Dragonite [revealed] Mega Victreebel [revealed] Mega Clefable Mega Starmie Mega Meganium Mega Feraligatr Mega Skarmory Mega Froslass Mega Emboar Mega Excadrill Mega Scrafty Mega Scolipede Mega Eelektross Mega Chandelure Mega Chesnaught Mega Delphox Mega Greninja Mega Pyroar Mega Eternal Floette Mega Malamar Mega Barbaracle Mega Dragalge Mega Hawlucha [revealed] Mega Zygarde Mega Drampa Mega Falinks

Pokemon Legends Z-A takes place in Lumiose City and is poised as a sequel to Pokemon X and Y. It marks the return of Mega Evolution to the franchise. It is also the second title in the Pokemon Legends series, with the first being Pokemon Legends Arceus.

