Pokemon Legends Z-A's next confirmed Mega Evolution is another Gen 1

Pokemon Legends Z-A has confirmed Mega Victreebel in their latest video clip titled &quot;The Case of the Sweet Scent Incident&quot;. This is the second new Mega Evolution the developers have announced after Mega Dragonite was revealed last month during Pokemon Presents July 2025.Victribeel evolves from Weepinbell and is the final form of Bellsprout. The Grass- and Poison-type Generation 1 Pokemon has been popular among both gamers and anime fans. For the latter, James' Victreebel and its shenanigans have been a beloved part of the franchise.Also Read: What is the Ultimate Weapon's lore in Pokemon?Pokemon Legends Z-A confirms Mega Victreebel is comingMega Victreebel will debut in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)In design, Mega Victreebel builds on its pitcher plant-like physique. After undergoing the evolution, it looks like a pouch with a rope tied around its neck. The large leaf atop Victreebel also changes its color and looks larger in size.The Mega Evolved Victreebel was revealed in a found-footage-styled horror-themed trailer on August 21, 2025. Two humans, while investigating a sweet scent coming from a building, encounter it.Interestingly, the official design of Mega Victreebel does largely match the one found in an earlier Pokemon Legends Z-A leak, which detailed all new Mega Evolutions reportedly coming in the game. Apart from Dragonite and Victreebel, the list includes the following:Mega ClefableMega StarmieMega MeganiumMega FeraligatrMega SkarmoryMega FroslassMega EmboarMega ExcadrillMega ScraftyMega ScolipedeMega EelektrossMega ChandelureMega ChesnaughtMega DelphoxMega GreninjaMega PyroarMega Eternal FloetteMega MalamarMega BarbaracleMega DragalgeMega HawluchaMega ZygardeMega DrampaMega FalinksMega Victreebel's reveal was also spoiled by The Pokemon Company itself. The Pokemon Asia ENG YouTube channel shared earlier today a video description that mentioned the 'mon. While the line was later removed, the community had already caught wind of it by then.Pokemon Legends Z-A is coming out on October 16, 2025. It will be available on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.