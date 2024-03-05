Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex: All Pokemon featured till now

The Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex complete reveal is a long time away. For now, we have a list of several Pokemon that were featured in the announcement trailer. The clip was showcased at the February Pokemon Presents event that was held on Pokemon Day.

While the announcement trailer disclosed the game's name, very little was stated other than that. The upcoming mainline entry will take place entirely in Lumiose City, in Kalos, with ongoing urban development. Players will learn more about the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex as The Pokemon Company releases more information.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex: Every Pokemon we have seen so far

The following Pokemon are confirmed to be part of the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex, as shown in the announcement trailer:

Ekans

Arbok

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Onix

Steelix

Staryu

Starmie

Pinsir

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

Aerodactyl

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Spinarak

Ariados

Heracross

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Gallade

Absol

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Emolga

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabebe

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Pancham

Pangoro

Furfrou

Espurr

Meowstic

Honedge

Doublade

Aegislash

Skrelp

Dragalge

Hawlucha

Klefki

Noibat

Noivern

We expect to hear more about the Pokemon that will be available as part of the Pokemon Legends Z-A over the next several months as The Pokemon Company gears up for launch.

What do we know about Pokemon Legends Z-A so far?

Pokemon Legends Z-A will be released sometime in 2025. It follows the same title structure as Pokemon Legends Arceus, though it remains to be seen whether the narrative and other mechanics are similar. As mentioned, it will be set in Lumiose Cite, with many in the Pokemon community tagging the game as the elusive Pokemon Z.

Mega Evolution is due to return with Pokemon Legends Z-A. The unique battle gimmick debuted with Pokemon X and Y and quickly became a raging fan favorite. Popular options included Mega Charizard, Mega Mewtwo, Mega Lucario, and Mega Gengar.

The February 2024 Pokemon Presents also included a few other major announcements for Pokemon GO, Pokemon Unite, and more.