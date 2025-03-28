5 details you might have missed in the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer

The latest Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer was released as part of the Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025. Fans got to see the introduction of a new Day/Night cycle that changes the game's vibe and the return of Mega Evolutions. However, some minute details may have gone unnoticed.

Ad

Pokemon Legends Z-A is the first new game since Scarlet and Violet came out in 2022. As such, there are a lot of expectations from these games, and any new trailer fills fans with excitement. So, this article will catalogue any details fans may have missed.

5 details from the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer that fans may have missed

1) The player characters are named Paxton and Harmony

Ad

Trending

Screengrab from the Nintendo Direct Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

In the middle of revealing the new Battle Royal system, the Nintendo Direct gave us the names of the player characters of Legends Z-A. It was revealed that the female character would go by Harmony, while the male character would be called Paxton.

Ad

While players of any Pokemon game usually have the chance to name their avatars after themselves or a preferred nickname, the characters have their own in-game names. This is noticeable in games like Ruby and Sapphire, where after selecting one of two characters, the other shows up as either Brendan or May.

2) With the elemental monkeys showing up, every Pokemon ever is now on the Switch

Pansear in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Panpour and Pansage were shown off in the Pokemon Day trailer, the Nintendo Direct gave us the final member of the elemental monkey trio of Unova: Pansear.

Ad

While several Pokemon were initially unavailable on the Switch after Sword and Shield removed them, the rest have slowly arrived through other games. Pokemon Legends Z-A now completes the set with mons like Patrat, Furfrou, and, of course, the Gen V monkeys.

3) You can sit with your Pokemon at a cafe

Chikorita and its trainer are eating at a cafe (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Legends Z-A appears set to continue the franchise's tradition of finding ways for people to bond with their Pokemon. And as seems appropriate for a city based on Paris, players can have a nice meal at a cafe while seated with their Pokemon.

Ad

It is unclear if this is true for all Pokemon or only a select few, but this will help bring people and Pokemon closer together.

4) Mega evolution now has some limit

Lucario's Mega Evolution meter is filling up (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Mega Evolution has returned for the first time since Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, it seems that the way the mechanic works has changed in these games.

Ad

As seen in the trailer, there is a Mega Evolution icon next to the four attacks that Lucario can use. However, the icon appears to be charging, indicating that Lucario needs to wait before being able to Mega Evolve.

We aren't sure how this will play out. Maybe players will have to wait a certain number of turns before they can Mega Evolve — or attack several times before their Mega Evolution meter is filled. Regardless of how it works, it's clear that Pokemon Legends Z-A has chosen to try something new even when bringing back a familiar mechanic.

Ad

5) Mega Diggersby confirmed?

Diggersby appears to have a fully charged Mega evolution meter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the Nintendo Direct trailer has only shown off Pokemon that could Mega Evolve in previous games, eagle-eyed fans noticed the presence of a fully charged Mega Evolution meter next to Diggersby in the trailer.

The only other times this meter showed up in the game were next to Lucario and Alakazam — two Pokemon who can Mega Evolve. Perhaps this is a sign that Diggersby is getting a Mega Evolution as well in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback