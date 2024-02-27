Pokemon Legends ZA announced for 2025, marks Mega Evolution return

Pokemon Presents announced Pokemon Legends ZA, the next major console entry that will arrive in 2025. The developers have revealed that the game will have a simultaneous worldwide launch. This means that players around the world will get to enjoy the game all at the same time instead of the title being released in Japan initially and then worldwide later.

Pokemon Legends ZA brings back Mega Evolution in 2025

Pokemon Legends ZA was announced in the February 27 Pokemon Presents. The short two-minute clip begins with several frames showing letters on parchment papers, with a few phrases hidden by tape.

The action shifts to Pikachu running around an urban setting as we take note of several Pokemon, including quite a few Gen VI ones like Sylveon. The art style looks futuristic, with only blue lines demarcating the entire scenario. Viewers should keep in mind this is not the actual gameplay footage.

Screengrab from Pokemon Presents trailer (Image via TPC)

The short sequence ends with an overhead view of the city before it is officially revealed to be Lumiose City, one of the most prominent hubs for the Kalos region. The earlier parchment reads "Urban Redevelopment Plan - Lumiose City."

While Pokefans would have taken the title reveal at the very end to be the conclusion of the clip, the developers added a final nugget of information. The beloved Mega Evolution gimmick is making a return with Pokemon Legends ZA.

That's not much to go by, but the community will surely be poring over every frame and get busy working out what the title will likely bring. The game will be the second title in the Legends series, with Pokemon Legends Arceus being the first one.

