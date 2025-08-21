Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 reveal details reportedly confirmed

With only a few hours left for the Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 YouTube premiere, we now know what the reveal will likely be. The upcoming Nintendo title will feature new Mega Evolutions and today's clip will deal with a brand new addition, joining the ranks of Mega Dragonite.
Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 livestream can be checked in official social media channels of the franchise, like the Official Pokemon YouTube Channel and Pokemon Asia ENG.
Pokemon Legends Z-A's next reveal will reportedly be Mega Victreebel
The Pokemon Asia ENG channel currently has the above video primed for today's premiere. It currently has the following caption:
"There have been rumors about a mysteriously sweet scent coming from a certain building. Check out this found footage exploring the building’s darkened halls—parts of which seem to have been melted."
As noted by a Redditor on the Pokemon subreddit, the caption initially had the following concluding line:
"What truths about Mega Victreebel and its Trainer will spell out by the end?"
With the horror theme and purple splotches in the teaser images, many had already wondered whether The Pokemon Company would reveal Mega Victreebel. According to earlier leaks, Pokemon Legends Z-A's new Mega Evolutions list will be:
- Mega Dragonite (already confirmed)
- Mega Victreebel
- Mega Clefable
- Mega Starmie
- Mega Meganium
- Mega Feraligatr
- Mega Skarmory
- Mega Froslass
- Mega Emboar
- Mega Excadrill
- Mega Scrafty
- Mega Scolipede
- Mega Eelektross
- Mega Chandelure
- Mega Chesnaught
- Mega Delphox
- Mega Greninja
- Mega Pyroar
- Mega Eternal Floette
- Mega Malamar
- Mega Barbaracle
- Mega Dragalge
- Mega Hawlucha
- Mega Zygarde
- Mega Drampa
- Mega Falinks
Pokemon Legends Z-A releases on Ocotber 16, 2025 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, marking the return of Mega Evolution. Trainers will likely see more reveals over the course of next few weeks focusing on story and gameplay.
