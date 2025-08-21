Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 reveal details reportedly confirmed

With only a few hours left for the Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 YouTube premiere, we now know what the reveal will likely be. The upcoming Nintendo title will feature new Mega Evolutions and today's clip will deal with a brand new addition, joining the ranks of Mega Dragonite.

Ad

Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 livestream can be checked in official social media channels of the franchise, like the Official Pokemon YouTube Channel and Pokemon Asia ENG.

Pokemon Legends Z-A's next reveal will reportedly be Mega Victreebel

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The Pokemon Asia ENG channel currently has the above video primed for today's premiere. It currently has the following caption:

"There have been rumors about a mysteriously sweet scent coming from a certain building. Check out this found footage exploring the building’s darkened halls—parts of which seem to have been melted."

As noted by a Redditor on the Pokemon subreddit, the caption initially had the following concluding line:

Ad

"What truths about Mega Victreebel and its Trainer will spell out by the end?"

Pokemon subreddit post with the purported caption (Image via TPC / Reddit)

With the horror theme and purple splotches in the teaser images, many had already wondered whether The Pokemon Company would reveal Mega Victreebel. According to earlier leaks, Pokemon Legends Z-A's new Mega Evolutions list will be:

Ad

Mega Dragonite (already confirmed)

Mega Victreebel

Mega Clefable

Mega Starmie

Mega Meganium

Mega Feraligatr

Mega Skarmory

Mega Froslass

Mega Emboar

Mega Excadrill

Mega Scrafty

Mega Scolipede

Mega Eelektross

Mega Chandelure

Mega Chesnaught

Mega Delphox

Mega Greninja

Mega Pyroar

Mega Eternal Floette

Mega Malamar

Mega Barbaracle

Mega Dragalge

Mega Hawlucha

Mega Zygarde

Mega Drampa

Mega Falinks

Pokemon Legends Z-A releases on Ocotber 16, 2025 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, marking the return of Mega Evolution. Trainers will likely see more reveals over the course of next few weeks focusing on story and gameplay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨