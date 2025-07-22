Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer breakdown

The Pokemon Presents July 2025 provided exciting new information regarding Pokemon Legends Z-A, the upcoming installment of the main series titles. This game, releasing on October 16, 2025, is centred around a reimagined Lumiose City and will introduce new characters, mechanics, and villains as revealed in the trailer.

With mega evolution making a grand return and the city serving as a center of the gameplay, Legends Z-A aims to build upon the formula of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's all that we learnt from the recent trailer.

Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer: Team MZ and New characters

Team MZ as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Legends Z-A is set in Lumiose City, working towards creating a home for both humans and Pokemon. The player starts their journey when they arrive in the city, where they're invited to be part of Team MZ, an organization dedicated to protecting Lumiose and its inhabitants. Depending on your game, your invitation will be from either Urbain or Taunie.

The announcement revealed two Team MZ characters — Naveen, an aspiring fashion designer, and Lida, who wants to be a professional dancer. With this team, players will reside and socialize in Lumiose City, learning about the lively cast as they work together to protect the community.

Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer: Rogue Mega Evolutions and Mega Dragonite

Mega Dragonite is officially confirmed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Z-A revealed a new type of Alpha-like Pokemon, Rogue Mega Evolutions: wild creatures who are spontaneously mega-evolving and going out of control. Players will have to tap into mega evolution themselves to face these berserk wild Pokemon.

In the process of showcasing these Rogues, the announcement revealed a new Mega Evolution, Mega Dragonite, which incorporates details from Dragonair. With winged head crests and a pearl at the end of its tail, Dragonite officially receives a dramatic new form for this fan favourite pseudo-legendary.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: More information on ZA Royale

New character revealed: Corbeau (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The time of day has a huge impact on your experience. By day, trainers are free to roam the city, catching Pokemon, doing missions and exploring. But in the night, the city streets turn into a competitive arena with the ZA Royale: a night-time ranked tournament.

Moving up in the Royale will ultimately set you up against top-tier opponents, such as Corbeau, who is in charge of the Rust Syndicate, an organization that was shown interacting with Team MZ.

Quests, Research, and Detective work

Emma and Mabel as seen in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Exploration is rewarded with side missions and encounters. Emma, a top detective from the city, will ask for your help in solving mysteries. Alongside her, you’ll meet other people who will give you various quests.

Meanwhile, Mabel, acting head of the Pokemon Research Lab, will ask you to help her research through catching Pokemon. The more you catch, the more you are rewarded with useful items like TMs and Exp. Candy.

Player customizations

Some customizations showcased in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You are able to alter your character's hairstyle, attire, and overall look to match your personality. Partner up with a Furfrou, and you’ll even be able to style its fur into a variety of fashionable trims.

For more leisurely moments, the game allows players to take snapshots at key locations, interact with their Pokemon, or simply unwind in the urban environment.

