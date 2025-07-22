5 things you might have missed from the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer (July 2025)

A new Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer premiered at the ends of the latest Pokemon Presents on July 22, 2025. This trailer gave us a look into how the new game will play out, including the confirmation of a new Mega Evolution - Mega Dragonite. However, there were other, subtler things that fans looking to buy this game may have overlooked.

In this article, we will look at five things from the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer that you may have missed out while watching it for the first time.

5 minor details from the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer that fans may have missed

1) Corbeau's ace is most likely a Mega Steelix

Corbeau from Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Corbeau is the boss of the Rust Syndicate, and has been shown using only an Arbok so far in the trailer. However, the background of his battle arena clearly depicts Steelix on the walls. Additionally, he is shown to possess a Mega Stone. This all but implies he will use a Mega Steelix against the player at some point.

He also has items in his room based on other Pokemon like Overquil and Kingambit, so they may end up being on his team as well. Overquil is a Poison-type, which Corbeau seems to have an affinity for. Meanwhile, Kingambit is known to command colonies of its pre-Evolutions as a general, similar to Corbeau's role as the leader of the Rust Syndicate.

2) Emma was formerly Looker's ward and has followed in his footsteps

Emma had a post-game story in Pokemon X and Y (Image via TPC)

Emma is a pre-existing character that may have slipped under most fans' radars. She was a part of the Looker postgame story in Pokemon X and Y, which ended with her taking over the Looker Bureau as the protector of Lumiose City.

Her appearance in the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer makes her the second returning character after AZ (and his Floette if it counts). She also has a Mega Stone, so she will most likely take part in Pokemon battles and have an active role in the plot as well. We might even see her alter ego from X and Y, Essentia, make a return.

3) Lida is playing the role Tierno did in Pokemon X and Y

Lida also loves to dance like Tierno (Image via TPC)

Lida's role seems to be that of Tierno's from X and Y. While both of them clearly love Pokemon, they are also interested in becoming more than a trainer and are shown to focus on a different career path, i.e., dancing. Both are also shown with a Water-type partner in the beginning - Staryu for Lida and Corphish for Tierno.

4) Mable will be the main source of TMs in this game

Get ready to do a lot of Mable's sidequests to teach your Pokemon moves (Image via TPC)

Mable is leading the Pokemon Research Lab in Lumiose City as its acting director. While the game will have side quests, the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer seemingly implies that hers' will reward players with useful TMs like the elemental fangs, Giga Drain, and Shadow Claw. This will incentivize fans to complete her side quests more often for a useful TM that they might want to teach their Pokemon.

5) The Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer indicates that Alpha Pokemon are returning

Houndoom usually does not have glowing red eyes (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer does mention "rogue Mega Evolutions," so Houndoom's glowing red eyes could be a reference to that new game mechanic. This is because Houndoom can undergo Mega Evolution. However, later on in the trailer we see a larger than usual Watchog with similarly glowing red eyes. As of now, Watchog isn't known to be able to Mega Evolve.

The larger size and glowing red eyes were a feature of Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus, so it is likely that the mechanic may return here in a new form.

