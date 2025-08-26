What are Weekly Challenges in Pokemon GO?

Weekly Challenges in Pokemon GO is a new feature announced alongside Season of Tales of Transformation. Niantic describes it as "a new way to connect and earn rewards". It focuses on growing your friendship level with a few selected trainers through participating in a group challenge.

We will discuss more about Weekly Challenges in Pokemon GO in the article below. The article will be updated once Niantic shares further information regarding the new feature.

Pokemon GO Weekly Challenges explored

In Weekly Challenges, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to team up with up to three other players. They will then be able to take on a group challenge every week. The rewards for completing it will include in-game items and XP. The trainers will also grow their Friendship Level.

The group you make with other trainers is not limited by physical proximity. Niantic mentioned the following:

"You can start a group with Trainers on your Friend List, no matter where they are, or get matched with other Trainers from around the world as a new way to discover friends."

The new social feature will be found next to the in-game Profile page. That's all we know so far about Weekly Challenges in Pokemon GO. From what we already discussed, the teaming up part sounds similar to the Party Play mechanics.

Tales of Transformation is coming (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers will see the debuts of Resolute Forme Keldeo, Mega Metagross, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Camerupt in Tales of Transformation. The trainer level cap will also be increased in October 2025, while, currently, players can participate in the XP Celebration Timed Research to earn more than 7 million XP.

