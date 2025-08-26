How to get Resolute Keldeo Forme in Pokemon GO?

Resolute Forme Keldeo will make its debut in Pokemon GO with Season of Tales of Transformation. The Gen V Mythical Pokemon debuted in-game with its Original Forme back in December, 2022 as part of the Something Extraordinary Special Research. Keldeo had been absent ever since.

Apart from a new forme for Keldeon, Tales of Transformation will see the arrival of Mega Metagross, Mega Camerupt, Mega Sharpedo, Dipplin, and Hydrapple.

Pokemon GO Resolute Forme Keldeo guide

Resolute Forme Keldeo will be available sometime near the end of the Season of Tales of Transformation. The Seasonal Research will net you a Keldeo encounter at the beginning (or Keldeo Candy if you already got the Pokemon earlier). The research steps will get periodically released over the course of the season.

"Behold Keldeo in its Resolute Form! For the first time in Pokemon GO, Keldeo will be able to transform into its Resolute Form after a season-long journey at your side! Encounter Keldeo as you begin your adventure along a new seasonal Special Research!" - Niantic.

The Tales of Transformation Special Research can be claimed between Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9.59 am local time. We will update this section regarding the specifics of getting the Pokemon once further details are revealed.

In the mainline series, Keldeo changes its forme from Ordinary to Resolute when it knows the move Secret Sword. We currently don't know how the forme change will take place when Resolute Forme Keldeo finally arrives in Pokemon GO. The Pokemon doesn't evolve into or from any other pocket monster.

A new season is coming (Image via Niantic)

Tales of Transformation also brings in Seasonal Rotations in Research Breakthrough encounters, egg hatches, and GO Battle League. The season also sees an increase in trainer level cap and the ongoing XP Celebration event.

