Pokemon GO announces new level cap, XP Celebration event, and more details

Pokemon GO will get a new level cap later this year, significantly increased from the current cap of level 50. Meanwhile, an XP Celebration event has already kicked off in the game to assist trainers to level up as much as possible before the cap is changed. The current Level 50 limit was implemented back in November 2020. With the upcoming limit, Niantic will also make changes to the leveling requirements and the Level-Up Research tasks. Read on below to find more.Pokemon GO new level cap and XP Celebration event exploredLevel Cap is being increased!The new Pokemon GO level cap will be Level 80 and will come into effect on October 15, 2025. Before that, trainers will get a commemorative medal representing the highest level they are at. Ones at Level 50 will get a new avatar pose along with the Level 50 jacket (which will no longer be available with the cap increase).The following details have been provided regarding the level cap increase (quoting from the Pokemon GO blog):The level cap will increase from level 50 to level 80. The overall leveling curve from level 1 to 80 will be rebalanced, and players can earn levels more frequently.Tasks for Level-Up Research for levels 41 to 50 will be removed.New Level-Up Research tasks will be added to levels 71 to 80.Players at level 70 and higher have an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends with other players.New rewards will be added to level-up progression, like increased storage capacity for Pokemon, items, and Gifts. This includes new avatar items starting at level 25!Based on previously earned experience, some players may automatically jump in level on October 15. Those players will receive rewards associated with reaching those levels at that time. Details about which players will jump in level, and by how many levels, will be shared later.No players will go down in level, but the amount of XP needed to reach the next level may change depending on your current level. Stay tuned for details.XP Celebration eventThe Pokemon GO XP Celebration event started on August 25, 2025, at 1 pm PDT and will come to an end on October 14, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. It is designed to give trainers a boost to gather as much levels as possible. For example, players will get a Timed Research that can provide more than 7 million XP.The XP Celebration event will add the following bonuses (on top of any other event bonuses) in Pokemon GO:2x Catch XP from Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws3,000 XP from winning raids3,000 XP from winning Max BattlesGiven there's less than eight weeks before the level cap is increased, Niantic has chosen to reduce the Level 47 Level-Up Research task requirement of exploring 25 km in a week to two times from eight times. An XP Celebration Ultra Box is also available on the GO Web Store. Costing US$9.99, it provides 15x Lucky Eggs, 1x Super Incubator, 1x Incubator, 5x Incense, and 2x Lure Modules.Check out other popular Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GOBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni counters