Is Pokemon GO increasing trainer level cap?

Yes, Pokemon GO trainer level cap is finally being increased from level 50. Niantic revealed a substantial increase in the cap in today's announcement. The developer also provided trainers with an avenue to get as much XP as they can before the new level cap arrives in October 2025.

The last level cap increase took place in November 2020 when trainers were allowed to go beyond level 40 and reach level 50. For those ten levels, players need more than XP as they have to complete specific Level-Up Research. Niantic is bringing changes to the entire process later this year.

Pokemon GO trainer level cap is being increased by 30

The new Pokemon GO trainer level cap will be level 80 once the update rolls out on October 15, 2025. Some of the following changes have also been announced:

The leveling system will be tweaked so trainers can earn more levels frequently.

The Level-Up Research tasks of levels 41 to 50 will be removed and instead new Level-Up Research tasks will be added for levels 71 to 80.

From level 70 and higher, trainers will enjoyed a boosted chance of becoming Lucky Friends with others.

Level-up progression will have new rewards, like increased Pokemon storage capacity.

From October 15, some players may get a jump in their trainer level.

What's the XP Celebration event in Pokemon GO?

Niantic provides the XP Celebration event for Pokemon GO trainers to boost their levels. It will run from August 25, at 1 pm PDT to October 14, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. The following bonuses will be active (can stack with other event bonuses):

2x Catch XP from Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

3,000 XP from winning raids

3,000 XP from winning Max Battles

Trainers at level 5 and above will get a Timed Research from which they can get more than 7 million XP. The level 47 Level-Up Research task will be changed from requiring trainers to explore 25 km eight times a week to two times.

