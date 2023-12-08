What is the maximum Pokemon Storage in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has increased Pokemon and item Storage limit capacity. The title last received an expansion update in August 2023 during the GO Fest event, increasing the capacity limit by 500 spots. While the maximum Pocket Monsters storage limit changed from 6,300 to 6,800, item Bag Storage declined from a 5,800 limit to 5,300. Players encounter multiple monsters daily, and space plays a vital role in collecting them. So, receiving a new update allows them to stock up on essential resources and Pokemon.

Niantic increased storage capacity to prepare Pokemon GO players for the upcoming events. In this article, we'll tell you everything about the update, including how to expand the Pokemon Storage.

Pokemon GO - Max Pokemon Storage in-game

Storage (Image via Niantic)

The maximum Pokemon Storage limit in Pokemon GO has been increased from 6,800 to 7,300. As usual, the game received a storage expansion of 500 spots.

Players can now add up to 500 new species. With the updated limit capacity, they can store both male and female Pokemon variants or keep their favorite monsters. Additionally, there are creatures with multiple forms, such as Genesect and Castfrom. This storage update allows trainers to save their favorite creatures and focus on capturing new ones.

How to increase Pokemon Storage in Pokemon GO

Storage and coins (Image via Niantic)

To expand Pokemon Storage in Pokemon GO, trainers must purchase storage spaces from the in-game shop. They can spend 200 Pokecoins for 50 spaces. So, they would need to spend 2000 Coins for 500 spots to reach the maximum limit.

Beginners with 300 Pokemon Storage must use over 28,000 coins to reach the new cap limit. Spending real money for Coins makes it easier to expand the storage capacity. However, there is a method to get them for free.

The cost of Pokecoins varies according to the geographical areas. While some trainers have to pay a little more to get the same amount of in-game currency, others get it at relatively low rates. Read this guide on how to buy coins at a discounted price.

Players can buy two bundles of 14,500 Pokecoins from the shop to get 29,000. This will help increase Pokemon Storage to maximum capacity. The other method to obtain in-game money for free is by guarding a Gym with a monster. One can collect 50 coins per day, but if the guarding critter faces defeat on the same day, they won't make anything.