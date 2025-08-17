All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 24 balance updates

The Pokemon GO Battle League Season 24 balance updates were revealed at the end of Day 2 of the World Championships in Anaheim, California, USA. The announcement included information about changed battle mechanics, buffs and nerfs to existing attacks, as well as move availability updates.
Season 24 of GBL will go live on September 2, 2025, which is when all the new balancing changes will take effect. This article covers everything mentioned in the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 24 balance updates.
All Pokemon GO Battle League changes in Season 24 according to the balance update
Battle mechanic changes
Instead of the switch timer lasting 50 seconds, it will now last for only 45 seconds. This means you can change the creature you are battling with after a shorter duration. This will help trainers escape bad matchups faster and allow for greater flexibility when it comes to catching Charged Attacks.
The change effectively pushes the skill ceiling higher, as trainers must now know move counts better than before and keep a close eye on the opponent's energy.
Move buffs and nerfs
Fast Attacks
- Charm: 15 → 13 damage; energy generation increased from 6
- Confusion: stays 16 damage, energy generation increased from 12
- Dragon Breath: 4 → 3 damage; energy generation increased
- Dragon Tail: 13 → 9 damage; energy generation increased from 9
- Peck: Damage unchanged at 6; energy generation increased from 5
- Ember: 7 → 4 damage, energy generation increased from 7
- Steel Wing: Stays 7 damage; energy generation decreased from 6
- Leafage: Stays 6 damage; energy generation increased from 7
- Smack Down: 11 → 12 damage; energy generation remains 8
- Volt Switch: 12 → 14 damage; energy generation remains 16
Charged Attacks
- Aura Sphere: 100 → 80 power, energy cost decreased (from 55)
- Body Slam: 50 → 55 power
- Weather Ball (all types): 55 → 60 power
- Breaking Swipe: Energy increased (from 35), guaranteed to lower the opponent's attack [the official post said "defense" but that is most likely a typo]
- Dragon Claw: 50 → 80 power, energy cost increased (from 35)
- Dragon Pulse: Energy cost decreased (from 60)
- Aerial Ace: 55 → 60 power, energy cost increased (from 40)
- Drill Peck: 65 → 70 power
- Sky Attack: 85 → 75 power, energy cost decreased (from 55)
- Flame Wheel: 60 → 80 power, energy cost decreased (from 55)
- Gyro Ball: Energy cost decreased (from 60)
- Seed Bomb: 65 → 55 power, energy cost decreased (from 45)
- Rock Slide: 65 → 75 power
- Scorching Sands: Chance to lower attack is decreased
- Water Pulse: Energy cost decreased (from 55)
Move availability updates
Creatures getting unique or multiple moves
- Salamence: Brutal Swing + Crunch
- Incineroar: Brutal Swing + Drain Punch
- Turtonator: Brutal Swing + Dragon Claw
- Shelgon: Crunch
- Garchomp: Breaking Swipe
- Torkoal: Flame Wheel
- Altaria: Flamethrower
- Empoleon: Metal Sound
- Kommo-o: Metal Sound + Upper Hand
- Fearow: Drill Peck
- Dodrio: Peck + Trailblaze
- Xatu: Peck
- Togekiss: Peck
- Charizard: Air Cutter
- Crustle: Rock Wrecker
- Flygon: Sand Tomb
- Krookodile: Sand Tomb
- Nidoqueen: Mud Slap
- Torterra: Mud Slap
- Pachirisu: Hyper Fang
- Kingdra: Swift
- Venusaur: Sludge
- Dragonite: Thunder Punch
Moves that multiple creatures are getting
- Psyshock: Alolan Raichu, Xatu, G-Slowking, Victini, Delphox, Aromatisse
- Rock Tomb: Druddigon, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Hakamo-o
- Aura Sphere: Raikou, Celebi, Latias, Latios, Jirachi
- Drain Punch: Slowbro, G-Slowbro, Gengar, Quagsire, Sableye, Toxicroak, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Incineroar, Passimian
In other news, Beelzeboy won the 2025 Pokemon GO World Championships.
