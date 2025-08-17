All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 24 balance updates

The Pokemon GO Battle League Season 24 balance updates were revealed at the end of Day 2 of the World Championships in Anaheim, California, USA. The announcement included information about changed battle mechanics, buffs and nerfs to existing attacks, as well as move availability updates.

Ad

Season 24 of GBL will go live on September 2, 2025, which is when all the new balancing changes will take effect. This article covers everything mentioned in the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 24 balance updates.

All Pokemon GO Battle League changes in Season 24 according to the balance update

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Battle mechanic changes

Instead of the switch timer lasting 50 seconds, it will now last for only 45 seconds. This means you can change the creature you are battling with after a shorter duration. This will help trainers escape bad matchups faster and allow for greater flexibility when it comes to catching Charged Attacks.

The change effectively pushes the skill ceiling higher, as trainers must now know move counts better than before and keep a close eye on the opponent's energy.

Ad

Move buffs and nerfs

Fast Attacks

Charm: 15 → 13 damage; energy generation increased from 6

15 → 13 damage; energy generation increased from 6 Confusion: stays 16 damage, energy generation increased from 12

stays 16 damage, energy generation increased from 12 Dragon Breath: 4 → 3 damage; energy generation increased

4 → 3 damage; energy generation increased Dragon Tail: 13 → 9 damage; energy generation increased from 9

13 → 9 damage; energy generation increased from 9 Peck: Damage unchanged at 6; energy generation increased from 5

Damage unchanged at 6; energy generation increased from 5 Ember: 7 → 4 damage, energy generation increased from 7

7 → 4 damage, energy generation increased from 7 Steel Wing: Stays 7 damage; energy generation decreased from 6

Stays 7 damage; energy generation decreased from 6 Leafage: Stays 6 damage; energy generation increased from 7

Stays 6 damage; energy generation increased from 7 Smack Down: 11 → 12 damage; energy generation remains 8

11 → 12 damage; energy generation remains 8 Volt Switch: 12 → 14 damage; energy generation remains 16

Ad

Charged Attacks

Aura Sphere: 100 → 80 power, energy cost decreased (from 55)

100 → 80 power, energy cost decreased (from 55) Body Slam: 50 → 55 power

50 → 55 power Weather Ball (all types): 55 → 60 power

55 → 60 power Breaking Swipe: Energy increased (from 35), guaranteed to lower the opponent's attack [the official post said "defense" but that is most likely a typo]

Energy increased (from 35), guaranteed to lower the opponent's attack [the official post said "defense" but that is most likely a typo] Dragon Claw: 50 → 80 power, energy cost increased (from 35)

50 → 80 power, energy cost increased (from 35) Dragon Pulse: Energy cost decreased (from 60)

Energy cost decreased (from 60) Aerial Ace: 55 → 60 power, energy cost increased (from 40)

55 → 60 power, energy cost increased (from 40) Drill Peck: 65 → 70 power

65 → 70 power Sky Attack: 85 → 75 power, energy cost decreased (from 55)

85 → 75 power, energy cost decreased (from 55) Flame Wheel: 60 → 80 power, energy cost decreased (from 55)

60 → 80 power, energy cost decreased (from 55) Gyro Ball: Energy cost decreased (from 60)

Energy cost decreased (from 60) Seed Bomb: 65 → 55 power, energy cost decreased (from 45)

65 → 55 power, energy cost decreased (from 45) Rock Slide: 65 → 75 power

65 → 75 power Scorching Sands: Chance to lower attack is decreased

Chance to lower attack is decreased Water Pulse: Energy cost decreased (from 55)

Ad

Move availability updates

Creatures getting unique or multiple moves

Salamence: Brutal Swing + Crunch

Incineroar: Brutal Swing + Drain Punch

Turtonator: Brutal Swing + Dragon Claw

Shelgon: Crunch

Garchomp: Breaking Swipe

Torkoal: Flame Wheel

Altaria: Flamethrower

Empoleon: Metal Sound

Kommo-o: Metal Sound + Upper Hand

Fearow: Drill Peck

Dodrio: Peck + Trailblaze

Xatu: Peck

Togekiss: Peck

Charizard: Air Cutter

Crustle: Rock Wrecker

Flygon: Sand Tomb

Krookodile: Sand Tomb

Nidoqueen: Mud Slap

Torterra: Mud Slap

Pachirisu: Hyper Fang

Kingdra: Swift

Venusaur: Sludge

Dragonite: Thunder Punch

Moves that multiple creatures are getting

Psyshock : Alolan Raichu, Xatu, G-Slowking, Victini, Delphox, Aromatisse

: Alolan Raichu, Xatu, G-Slowking, Victini, Delphox, Aromatisse Rock Tomb : Druddigon, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Hakamo-o

: Druddigon, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Hakamo-o Aura Sphere : Raikou, Celebi, Latias, Latios, Jirachi

: Raikou, Celebi, Latias, Latios, Jirachi Drain Punch: Slowbro, G-Slowbro, Gengar, Quagsire, Sableye, Toxicroak, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Incineroar, Passimian

Ad

In other news, Beelzeboy won the 2025 Pokemon GO World Championships.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨