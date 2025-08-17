Beelzeboy wins Pokemon GO World Championships 2025: Highlights

Ved &quot;Beelzeboy&quot; Bamb, a player from India, won the Pokemon GO World Championships 2025 on Sunday, August 17, 2025, in Anaheim, California, USA. He beat Leo &quot;P4T0M4N&quot; Marín 3-2 in the Grand Final. Since Beelzeboy went to the GF from the lower bracket, he had to beat P4T0M4N twice (first to reset the bracket and second to write his name on the trophy).This is Beelzeboy's first S-tier tournament victory in the Pokemon GO circuit. His previous achievements include a fourth-place finish in Pokemon GO World Championships 2024 and a first-place finish in the 2024 Pokemon GO India National Championships.Pokemon GO World Championships 2025 Grand Final highlights: Beelzeboy beats P4T0M4N 3-2Beelzeboy and P4T0M4N's teams consisted of the following Pocket Monsters:BeelzeboyP4T0M4NLaprasGolisopod Steelix (Shadow)CradilyAnnihilape (Shadow)LaprasTinkatonForretressGalarian MoltresGalarian CorsolaMarowak (Shadow)Marowak (Shadow)Beelzeboy had the team advantage in the Pokemon GO World Championships 2025 Grand Final. He only had to bring out four of his six creatures throughout the nine games that were played. The 'mons he chose were Lapras, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Steelix, and, on occasion, Shadow Annihilape.In Game 1, Beelzeboy led with Shadow Steelix into P4T0M4N's Acid Cradily. The former caught a Grass Knot on his Galarian Moltres, where the move was resisted. This marked the beginning of a series of impressive calls he made throughout the match.A shield-call mistake on P4T0M4N's part left his Galarian Corsola with very little HP, which the Galarian Moltres made quick work of with Sucker Punch. Following this, Beelzeboy's Lapras knocked out Forretress and Cradily.Game 2 of the Pokemon GO World Championships 2025 Grand Final started with Beelzeboy's Lapras facing P4T0M4N's Galarian Corsola. The trainers switched almost immediately into Galarian Moltres and Cradily, respectively. A miscalculated overfarm from Beelzeboy meant that he lost his Moltres to a Power Gem from the Corsola after trading Charged Attacks and Shields with the Cradily.This mistake proved to be too costly, as after a mirror match between Lapras, P4T0M4N won the game with two Pocket Monsters left alive.From this point, it was a Beelzeboy show. Game 3 started with him sending Shadow Annihilape into P4T0M4N's Cradily. This was a heavily skewed lead in favor of the eventual Pokemon GO World Championships 2025 winner. He played things wisely and managed alignment with his Galarian Moltres and Lapras (against his opponent's Golisopod and Galarian Corsola) to close out the game.The fourth game of the series started with Beelzeboy's Shadow Steelix facing P4T0M4N's Galarian Corsola. After the former got knocked out, Beeleboy sent in Galarian Moltres, who was faced with Lapras. He farmed up to one Fly before switching into his own Lapras.In the mirror match, the Laprases traded Sparkling Arias before P4T0M4N caught one on his Galarian Corsola. This was the killing blow to the eventual winner, as Lapras would not have enough HP left to farm down both Cradily and the opposing Lapras in the endgame.In the final game of the Pokemon GO World Championships 2025, Beelzeboy led with Lapras and had Shadow Steelix and Galarian Moltres at the back. P4T0M4N led with Galarian Corsola and had Lapras and Cradily at the back.Both players farmed some energy before switching into Galarian Moltres and Cradily, respectively. After trading Charged Attacks and shields, P4T0M4N switched into Galarian Corsola but didn't throw the Power Gem. This gave Beelzeboy the window to bring in Shadow Steelix.More Charged Attacks were traded, leaving no shields on either side, before Galarian Corsola knocked out Shadow Steelix. Beelzeboy sent in Galarian Moltres, and P4T0M4N promptly switched into Lapras. However, Beelzeboy threw a Brave Bird, which dealt heavy damage. Thanks to Lapras' Psywaves being double-resisted, Moltres chipped it down with a few more Sucker Punches, before getting knocked out with a Sparkling Aria.Beelzeboy's Lapras farmed down the mirror and made the correct call to hit the Galarian Corsola with an Ice Beam to knock it out. This just left P4T0M4N's low-HP Cradily, which soon succumbed to a Sparkling Aria from Lapras, sealing Beelzeboy's position as the Pokemon GO World Championships 2025 winner.Beelzeboy took home $20,000 as the Pokemon GO World Champion. He is the first player from India to achieve this level of success in this mobile game.